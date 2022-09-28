Read full article on original website
Man who plotted to blow up Democratic HQ to be sentenced
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California after the defeat of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday by a federal judge. Ian Benjamin Rogers, of Napa,...
Xcel Energy sending support to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian restoration efforts
(ABC 6 News) – Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy announced on Wednesday that they are sending support to Florida to help with restoration efforts after Hurricane Ian made landfall. The company says they will provide approximately 270 contract workers to help restore power with that number possibly growing. The line workers...
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north
SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were...
People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose. Floodwaters...
$52B storm gates eyed for NY-NJ waterways hit by Sandy
A decade after Superstorm Sandy pummeled New York and New Jersey in one of the costliest storms in U.S. history, the federal government is proposing a $52 billion plan to build movable barriers and gates across bays, rivers and other waterways in the two states hardest-hit by the storm. The...
Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was...
South Carolina House rejects bill that would have made the state’s six-week ban on abortion more restrictive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House rejects bill that would have made the state’s six-week ban on abortion more restrictive. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AP Top Science News at 12:56 a.m. EDT
Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ian just shy of a Category 5 hurricane as it nears Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at “highest risk” of a devastating storm surge.
Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend
The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die. Kevin Johnson faces the death penalty on Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee in suburban St. Louis in 2005.
Hurricane Ian strengthens into a major Category 3 storm as it heads toward Cuba on track to hit Florida’s west coast
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Ian strengthens into a major Category 3 storm as it heads toward Cuba on track to hit Florida’s west coast. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Minnesota saw its first snow of the season Tuesday morning
(ABC 6 News) – It’s a sign of things to come! Minnesota saw its first snowflakes of the season Tuesday morning. According to the National Weather Service in Duluth, they confirmed that there were on and off snow showers along the Gunflint Trail in Cook County. They also said Ely got in on the snow fun.
Video shows trooper’s use of stun gun on man who later died
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper responding to a domestic violence report last month used her stun gun on a man continuously for over a minute, body-camera and dashboard-camera video released by the police shows. The man’s death four days later is under investigation. Four days...
