rockytopinsider.com
Arian Foster Dissolves Animosity with Tennessee Football
Former Tennessee running back Arian Foster returned to the Tennessee football program for the first time in a decade this past weekend during the Florida game. Foster and Tennessee haven’t had the best of relationships over the stretch of time. In 2013, Foster admitted that he had received money while at Tennessee in the “Schooled: The Price of College Sports” documentary. Foster has explained his side of the story before, but shed new light on the situation this week on a podcast.
ESPN: Vols Cedric Tillman undergoes ankle surgery
Tennessee Volunteers star wide receiver Cedric Tillman has undergone a surgery on his injured ankle, ESPN Senior Writer Chris Low reported Thursday.
wvlt.tv
Smokies denied Southern League Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies lost their final game of the season Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium,11-4, in Game 3 of the Southern League Championship Series to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. With the loss, the Smokies fell a game short of their first outright championship since 1978. For...
wvlt.tv
‘They have hearts that are just unbelievable’ | Tennessee football players surprise patients at ETCH
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week is a bye week for the Tennessee Volunteers football team, and some of the players were using that extra time to volunteer in the community. On Wednesday, Vols football players showed up unannounced to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. “They have hearts that...
rockytopinsider.com
What Heupel Said Went Wrong For Tennessee In Final Minutes Against Florida
When Jaylen Wright ran into the end zone on third-and-goal and Gator chomped three times followed by a throat slash it felt like the Vols had sealed their victory over then-No. 20 Florida. However, little comes that easy for Tennessee against its fiercest SEC east rival. The three-possession lead with...
mikefarrellsports.com
Tennessee Recruiting Heating-up Following the Florida Win
There is a buzz around the Tennessee football program, and recruits are starting to notice. The hype that Josh Heupel and staff have brought to Knoxville has recruits believing in a bright future. The Vols hope to push the needle after they hosted an alarming amount of talent in a huge matchup against the Florida Gators last weekend.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel shares how the Vols are spending the bye week following the big Florida victory
Josh Heupel and Tennessee are off this week, but the Vols are still working on how to better finish games like the big win over Florida. “You want to finish the football game with the ball in your hands and take control of the game when you have the opportunity,” Heupel said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… Glad we got the first first down, but we need to finish the game with the ball in our hands.”
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills
Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
Tim Banks: Florida game magical atmosphere for Vols' players, recruits
Before taking a series of goodnatured-but-pointed questions about the struggles his group had for most of Tennessee’s 38-33 win over Florida, Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks began his opening statement to the Knoxville Quarterback Club by asking how many people in the room were at the game. Naturally, a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay's stop in Knoxville sees yet another year-over-year surge
College GameDay’s stop in Knoxville was a success. Rocky Top was buzzing, and it’s obvious people are excited that college football is back and in full swing. College GameDay’s Week 4 broadcast was viewed by an average of 1.9 million people, with the final hour totaling 2.6 million viewers. That’s an increase of 21% from last season.
utsports.com
Lady Vols Share TV Schedule, Tip Times
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 2022-23 Southeastern Conference women's basketball television schedule was released on Wednesday, clearing the way for the University of Tennessee to reveal nearly all tip times and TV designations for the upcoming season. Fans interested in being part of one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in...
wvlt.tv
bbbtv12.com
States Longest Interception Return Record Tied Live on BBB TV-12
UPDATE (9/27/22 – 1:50 pm): The TSSAA HAS approved this as a 109-yard interception return which ties the state record. If you watched the OEB Law Game of the Week – Harriman at Rockwood on Friday night, then you saw Tennessee State Football History being made. Dryston Turner, a 5-10″ senior running back for the Rockwood Tigers intercepted a pass by Harriman in the back of the endzone, ran around a defender and headed for daylight. 109-yards later, Turner had returned the interception for a touchdown and Turner put himself in the record books tying a 32-year old record set by Calvin Blade on September 9, 1990 in the Fayette Ware vs. Memphis Prep game.
wvlt.tv
Roane Home School DARE program
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday.
wvlt.tv
Lady Vols open preseason basketball practice
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kellie Harper’s Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team returns four starters and 10 letterwinners from a team that started 18-1 finished 25-9 overall and 11-5 in the SEC (3rd). The Lady Vols advanced to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen despite season-ending injuries to three key contributors. Leading...
wvlt.tv
Cruze Farm soaking up the spotlight after surprise national feature
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One East Tennessee original is receiving national attention after a surprise visit. ”When I heard he stopped by I had to google him because I had never heard of him before,” said owner Colleen Cruze Bhatti. One Bite Pizza Review is led by Barstool Sports...
wvlt.tv
wvlt.tv
Springbrook Farm City Center in Alcoa
The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. The Natalie L. Haslam Music Center was packed as Chancellor Donde Plowman gave her 4th Flagship Address about the future of UT Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville woman opens her home to Florida evacuees
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman opened her home to Floridians who are evacuating Hurricane Ian. “I always feel like if I have something extra to give or if there’s something I can do for others then I’m absolutely going to do it,” Melissa Cox said.
wvlt.tv
