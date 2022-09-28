Josh Heupel and Tennessee are off this week, but the Vols are still working on how to better finish games like the big win over Florida. “You want to finish the football game with the ball in your hands and take control of the game when you have the opportunity,” Heupel said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… Glad we got the first first down, but we need to finish the game with the ball in our hands.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO