Yorktown, VA

WAVY News 10

IAHR: Don Roberts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
NBC12

Youngkin Administration clears up confusion over mansion tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tours of the Governor’s Executive Mansion returned after a 2-year pause, but several say the stories of the enslaved people who lived and worked there are not included. The Director of the Executive Mansion, Georgia Esposito, is clearing the air. She says the tour was...
RICHMOND, VA
13News Now

The dark, haunting past of 'Witchduck'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's Note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. If you’ve driven around Virginia Beach, you’ve probably seen or heard the word "Witchduck" so often, you probably don’t think about its origins. You know Witchduck as an exit, a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
travel2next.com

20 Things to Do In Chesapeake VA

Set between the urban sprawl to the north and wilds to the south, Chesapeake is a scenic, modern city with a population of around just 250,000 residents. Offering a more laid-back atmosphere than larger cities could provide, it’s ideal if you want somewhere to spend a relaxing city break.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Yorktown, VA
Yorktown, VA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

A Dream Team Produces the Chesapeake’s Fastest Deadrise

Weight: 55,000 lb (estimated, with gear) For more information, visit compositeyacht.biz. At 55′ long, Skinny Witch tops out at 55 knots (63.5 statute miles per hour). Some folks would say she’s the loveliest, too. That’s certainly the opinion of Jerry Murrell, her owner. He loves the graceful, traditional profile of her sheer line, tumble home and deckhouse, to say nothing of the beauty of her teak and mahogany bright work. And he loves her speed, which allows him and his family to fish her all over the Chesapeake from her home in a creek at the mouth of the Potomac River in Southern Maryland.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
flathatnews.com

The choice is clear in the First Congressional District of Virginia

Karen Arnold McPherson graduated with a B.A. in Economics ’69. Email her at kamcpherson168@gmail.com. The views expressed in the article are the author’s own. A recent guest editorial in The Flat Hat focused on the reasons why the College of William and Mary students should vote in the upcoming City Council election in Williamsburg. Today, I want to emphasize the broader issues that are at stake in the upcoming midterm elections and encourage students to pay attention to the contest for the area’s House of Representatives seat as well.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Virginia

VIRGINIA - Virginia has several top-notch eateries if you're in the mood for a steak. The great American restaurant chain is well represented in the region, with its crown jewel located in Tysons Corner. The eatery features high-end cuts and mahogany tables and booths. It also offers delivery and carryout options.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia

A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
13newsnow.com

Navy turns to HBCUs in effort to increase diversity

NORFOLK, Va. — The nation's first African-American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said, "With respect to diversity, I've got to make sure that we continue to make strides." But, according to a 2019 Congressional Research Service report the military still has a long way to go. The report says...
NORFOLK, VA
