FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to Start a Short-Term Rental in Norfolk, VA [2022]Scott Westfall CGP Real EstateNorfolk, VA
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Virginia Peninsula Community College opening new trades center in ToanoWatchful EyeToano, VA
Updated Regulations for Short-Term Rentals in Norfolk, VAScott Westfall CGP Real EstateNorfolk, VA
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
WAVY News 10
IAHR: Don Roberts
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
NBC12
Youngkin Administration clears up confusion over mansion tours
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tours of the Governor’s Executive Mansion returned after a 2-year pause, but several say the stories of the enslaved people who lived and worked there are not included. The Director of the Executive Mansion, Georgia Esposito, is clearing the air. She says the tour was...
The dark, haunting past of 'Witchduck'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's Note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. If you’ve driven around Virginia Beach, you’ve probably seen or heard the word "Witchduck" so often, you probably don’t think about its origins. You know Witchduck as an exit, a...
travel2next.com
20 Things to Do In Chesapeake VA
Set between the urban sprawl to the north and wilds to the south, Chesapeake is a scenic, modern city with a population of around just 250,000 residents. Offering a more laid-back atmosphere than larger cities could provide, it’s ideal if you want somewhere to spend a relaxing city break.
Sand Sculpting Championship a go in Va Beach despite loss of Boardwalk Weekend
Concerns over potential storm impacts may have shut down the Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend, but organizers say the annual competition showcasing the best in sand sculpting is still on.
Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show's big return brought a record crowd size
NAS Oceana's Air Show's big return brought a record crowd size of 341,800 people, according to Capt. Bob Holmes the Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Oceana.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Beach cancels Neptune Festival due to projected forecast for tidal flooding
The 48th annual Neptune Festival activities planned for this weekend have been cancelled. Due to forecasted heavy rains, tidal flooding and gusty winds, “we are unable to guarantee a safe and enjoyable environment,” according to a news release. The International Sandsculpting Championship tent will open to the public...
A Dream Team Produces the Chesapeake’s Fastest Deadrise
Weight: 55,000 lb (estimated, with gear) For more information, visit compositeyacht.biz. At 55′ long, Skinny Witch tops out at 55 knots (63.5 statute miles per hour). Some folks would say she’s the loveliest, too. That’s certainly the opinion of Jerry Murrell, her owner. He loves the graceful, traditional profile of her sheer line, tumble home and deckhouse, to say nothing of the beauty of her teak and mahogany bright work. And he loves her speed, which allows him and his family to fish her all over the Chesapeake from her home in a creek at the mouth of the Potomac River in Southern Maryland.
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
flathatnews.com
The choice is clear in the First Congressional District of Virginia
Karen Arnold McPherson graduated with a B.A. in Economics ’69. Email her at kamcpherson168@gmail.com. The views expressed in the article are the author’s own. A recent guest editorial in The Flat Hat focused on the reasons why the College of William and Mary students should vote in the upcoming City Council election in Williamsburg. Today, I want to emphasize the broader issues that are at stake in the upcoming midterm elections and encourage students to pay attention to the contest for the area’s House of Representatives seat as well.
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Virginia
VIRGINIA - Virginia has several top-notch eateries if you're in the mood for a steak. The great American restaurant chain is well represented in the region, with its crown jewel located in Tysons Corner. The eatery features high-end cuts and mahogany tables and booths. It also offers delivery and carryout options.
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
The Reelin N Dealin was already having a good day on the water when it turned into a great day some 70 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
U.S. Navy, Coast Guard suspends search for missing mariner from USNS Medgar Evers
The U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard are currently conducting a search and rescue operation in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia in search for a missing civil service marine
wfirnews.com
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
Virginia Zoo exhibit welcomes three new residents
A female Malayan tiger Cahaya explored her new exhibit in mid-August and female red pandas Bo and Natasha were introduced to their newly renovated exhibit last week.
13newsnow.com
Navy turns to HBCUs in effort to increase diversity
NORFOLK, Va. — The nation's first African-American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said, "With respect to diversity, I've got to make sure that we continue to make strides." But, according to a 2019 Congressional Research Service report the military still has a long way to go. The report says...
Virginia senator calls NYT investigation into Bon Secours 'troubling'
The New York Times investigation alleges Bon Secours is failing to use the savings to help underserved populations, putting new scrutiny on the program.
Suffolk Peanut Fest parade cancelled, but other festivities will go on
SUFFOLK, Va. — The parade that usually rings in the annual Suffolk Peanut Fest will be canceled for weather this year. Tuesday, organizers shared the news -- with Hurricane Ian forecasted to bring rain up to Hampton Roads, the parade won't be able to march on. It won't be rescheduled, either.
USS Gerald R. Ford set to embark on first deployment
The Ford, which was commissioned in 2017, is first in a series of a new class of carriers. It faced a series of challenges getting ready to deploy, but Navy leaders say it is now ready to go.
Tickets go on sale for Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream business forum in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Tickets are on sale for Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum. The Grammy Award-winning artist is bringing a new multi-day event to Norfolk. The forum kicks off on November 1-3 this year. The Mighty Dream Forum will happen near the Neon District. The goal of the event...
