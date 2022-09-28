Read full article on original website
Westport’s Sen. Rodrigues on Relief Checks and Economic Development Bill
The recently rediscovered "62F" law that will refund approximately $3 billion in surplus revenue back to the taxpayers of the Commonwealth has caused Beacon Hill to adjust their legislative goals, according to Senate Ways and Means Chair Mike Rodrigues (D-Westport). Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito recently announced...
Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company
I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
WCVB
Question 1 brings millionaires' tax decision to Massachusetts voters
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters will soon decide whether some of the state's wealthiest residents should pay an additional tax on income in excess of $1 million. The issue, which will appear statewide as Question 1 on the ballot for the upcoming general election, is a proposed constitutional amendment. If the yes votes win, it would create an additional 4% state income tax on taxable income beyond $1 million.
Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels
BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
State encourages residents to seek assistance with heating bills
As temperatures start to drop in Massachusetts, the state is looking for ways to help residents manage what are expected to be high heating bills this winter.
nbcboston.com
A Closer Look at the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot Questions
With Massachusetts' primaries over, the ballots are set for the general election — including what proposed laws voters will get to approve or reject. There will be four questions on the ballot on Nov. 8: whether to add an additional tax on income over $1 million, change the dental insurance regulation, expand accessibility of alcohol licenses or make immigrants in the country illegally eligible to obtain driver's licenses.
Warren, Markey and Keating Unable to Secure Cape Bridge Money
With estimates on how much it would cost to replace the aging Bourne and Sagamore Bridges connecting Cape Cod to the mainland rising almost daily, the Massachusetts congressional delegation has struck out in securing funding for the project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts announced...
McKee calls Kalus a ‘seagull manager’ who is ‘crapping all over the state’
The governor's remark came in response to Ashley Kalus' latest TV ad, which dubs him a "corrupt career politician."
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
Boston Globe
Tell us: How will you vote on the immigrant driver’s license ballot question?
We want to hear your thoughts on Question 4. A recent Massachusetts law that allows undocumented immigrants to receive a driver’s license has been hotly debated since it was passed. Now, voters are being given the chance to overturn it on Election Day with a vote on Question 4.
These are the best public high schools in Mass., according to Niche
The best public high schools in Massachusetts include a specialty school in Worcester, a Boston school among the oldest public schools in the country, and a number of suburban schools in the Greater Boston area, according to a new ranking published this week. Placing highest in the commonwealth among public...
Can Geoff Diehl beat Maura Healey?
Local political experts say time is running out for Republican nominee for governor Geoff Diehl to attract enough attention from voters to have even a glimmer of hope to defeat Attorney General Maura Healey. Why it matters: Historical trends, recent election results and factors unique to 2022 make Diehl's chances...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Some ballot questions could draw blank stares
ALONG WITH ELECTING candidates to statewide and local offices, voters will be asked to decide four ballot questions in November. Two of them – whether to raise income tax rates on high earners and whether to repeal a law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses – are fairly clear-cut, even if the arguments of those on competing sides on the questions are not. The other two questions, however, are anything but straightforward.
Closing Costs For a Seller in Massachusetts
One of the many questions real estate agents get is do sellers pay closing costs. Another question is who pays closing costs a buyer or a seller. Most people realize buyers have closing costs, but not nearly as many realize a seller pays closing costs too.
Assault weapons enforcement rests with Healey, Governor says
Reports about dozens of firearms dealers based in a Littleton mill circumventing the state's assault weapons ban should at least prompt conversations between Massachusetts officials and those involved, though any enforcement authority rests with Attorney General Maura Healey, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.
Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season
CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
Cyr Says Some of the Migrants May Return to Martha’s Vineyard
When Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis chartered two flights of Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard, it not only made the island ground zero for the U.S's conversation on immigration policy but also shined a national spotlight the community leaders who responded swiftly to meet the needs of those who were displaced by DeSantis' political maneuver.
SNAP benefits going up for half a million Massachusetts households
BOSTON - A boost is coming for the 550,000 households in Massachusetts that get help from the government to buy food. The Baker Administration announced Wednesday that starting in October SNAP benefits will go up 12% - which amounts to an extra $25-$30 a month on average. The increase reflects a higher cost of living for residents and also comes in response to skyrocketing utility costs, the state noted. "SNAP is a critical tool in providing individuals and families with the financial power to buy food that meets their households' cultural and nutritional needs. It also plays an important role as an economic stabilizer, providing an influx of federal dollars into the state's economy, supporting our grocery stores, corner stores, local farms, and other food retailers," Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan said in a statement. "The increase in monthly SNAP benefit amounts will support the vital food security of many low-income households across the Commonwealth and the communities in which they live, learn, and work."The department says it's "now easier than ever to apply" for SNAP benefits - either online at www.DTAConnect.com or by phone at 877-382-2363 (press 7).
WCVB
Southeastern Massachusetts residents protest plan to dispose of nuclear wastewater
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — People who live in southeastern Massachusetts are vowing to block a proposal that they insist would be illegal and hazardous: to dump up to 1.1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater that is left over from Plymouth's Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay. A rally...
‘Making overdose crisis more severe’: Concerns over animal tranquilizer growing in Massachusetts
Boston – Health experts across Massachusetts are growing increasingly worried about an animal tranquilizer tainting the street drug supply. The non-opioid xylazine is spreading rapidly in drug samples across Massachusetts, and users don’t realize they’re taking it until it’s too late. The life-saving medicine Narcan does...
