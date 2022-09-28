ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company

I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
Question 1 brings millionaires' tax decision to Massachusetts voters

BOSTON — Massachusetts voters will soon decide whether some of the state's wealthiest residents should pay an additional tax on income in excess of $1 million. The issue, which will appear statewide as Question 1 on the ballot for the upcoming general election, is a proposed constitutional amendment. If the yes votes win, it would create an additional 4% state income tax on taxable income beyond $1 million.
Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels

BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
nbcboston.com

A Closer Look at the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot Questions

With Massachusetts' primaries over, the ballots are set for the general election — including what proposed laws voters will get to approve or reject. There will be four questions on the ballot on Nov. 8: whether to add an additional tax on income over $1 million, change the dental insurance regulation, expand accessibility of alcohol licenses or make immigrants in the country illegally eligible to obtain driver's licenses.
Axios

Can Geoff Diehl beat Maura Healey?

Local political experts say time is running out for Republican nominee for governor Geoff Diehl to attract enough attention from voters to have even a glimmer of hope to defeat Attorney General Maura Healey. Why it matters: Historical trends, recent election results and factors unique to 2022 make Diehl's chances...
commonwealthmagazine.org

Some ballot questions could draw blank stares

ALONG WITH ELECTING candidates to statewide and local offices, voters will be asked to decide four ballot questions in November. Two of them – whether to raise income tax rates on high earners and whether to repeal a law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses – are fairly clear-cut, even if the arguments of those on competing sides on the questions are not. The other two questions, however, are anything but straightforward.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
Cyr Says Some of the Migrants May Return to Martha’s Vineyard

When Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis chartered two flights of Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard, it not only made the island ground zero for the U.S's conversation on immigration policy but also shined a national spotlight the community leaders who responded swiftly to meet the needs of those who were displaced by DeSantis' political maneuver.
CBS Boston

SNAP benefits going up for half a million Massachusetts households

BOSTON - A boost is coming for the 550,000 households in Massachusetts that get help from the government to buy food. The Baker Administration announced Wednesday that starting in October SNAP benefits will go up 12% - which amounts to an extra $25-$30 a month on average. The increase reflects a higher cost of living for residents and also comes in response to skyrocketing utility costs, the state noted. "SNAP is a critical tool in providing individuals and families with the financial power to buy food that meets their households' cultural and nutritional needs. It also plays an important role as an economic stabilizer, providing an influx of federal dollars into the state's economy, supporting our grocery stores, corner stores, local farms, and other food retailers," Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan said in a statement. "The increase in monthly SNAP benefit amounts will support the vital food security of many low-income households across the Commonwealth and the communities in which they live, learn, and work."The department says it's "now easier than ever to apply" for SNAP benefits - either online at www.DTAConnect.com or by phone at 877-382-2363 (press 7).
