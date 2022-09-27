Read full article on original website
Related
Homecoming candidates for Hoisington High School
The 2022 Fall Homecoming candidates at Hoisington High School are Ava Henry, Kortney Lang, Addy Mason, Addy Guthrie, Sydney Strong, Kanye Cross, Karter Wolf, Leyton Haxton, MJ Aylward and Chase Steinert. The crowing ceremony will take place Friday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the football field prior to the...
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
» Varsity runners take a break; new runners step up
Clear Lake cross country teams competed at Humboldt Monday, but with a new roster of athletes. “We rested the majority of our varsity runners this week, as we have two varsity races next week at Algona (Monday, Sept. 26) and Wartburg on Saturday (Oct. 1). This gave some of our normal JV runners the chance to experience varsity competition,” explained Coach Tyler Havens. “Humboldt is a challenging course and produces pretty slow times. Our main focus at Humboldt was familiarizing ourselves with the course as we will be back for the Conference Championships and it is also a potential site for State qualifying. We are looking forward to racing against some pretty good teams next week at Algona and Wartburg.”
Richmond Little League & Girls Softball welcomes sign-ups for 2023
Richmond Little League Baseball & Girls Softball is welcoming sign-ups for the 2023 season at an event Sat., Oct. 1 from 1-3 p.m. at the Richmond Police Activities League (RPAL), 2200 Macdonald Ave. in Richmond. Organizers advise families to enter RPAL on 23rd St. through the first gate and then exit out the 2nd gate; they also suggest that their payment and forms be ready at that time.
Comments / 0