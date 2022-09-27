Clear Lake cross country teams competed at Humboldt Monday, but with a new roster of athletes. “We rested the majority of our varsity runners this week, as we have two varsity races next week at Algona (Monday, Sept. 26) and Wartburg on Saturday (Oct. 1). This gave some of our normal JV runners the chance to experience varsity competition,” explained Coach Tyler Havens. “Humboldt is a challenging course and produces pretty slow times. Our main focus at Humboldt was familiarizing ourselves with the course as we will be back for the Conference Championships and it is also a potential site for State qualifying. We are looking forward to racing against some pretty good teams next week at Algona and Wartburg.”

CLEAR LAKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO