Rifle, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Colorado Bear Coalition hosts ‘town hall’ to explain bear killings

The Colorado Bear Coalition hosted an Aspen community meeting on Tuesday to discuss with a skeptical audience the euthanizing of a sow and her four cubs in August. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were present to help residents understand why the five bears were euthanized and offer ways to prevent a similar situation in the future.
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs High School celebrates Homecoming with parade

The Glenwood Springs Demons celebrated Homecoming week last week with a variety of events including the annual parade, which took place on Friday. The parade route started at the high school, went down Pitkin Avenue and veered west to Glenwood Springs Elementary School giving the young students a special end-of-week treat filled with candy and waves from the upperclassmen.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Sister of deceased Battlement Mesa man who went missing seeks closure

Family members joined Maria Loya in displaying pink rose petals, photos, a worn-out baseball cap and a fly-fishing pole across a portable table at Davidson Park in Rifle on Saturday. The mementos paid tribute to Filmer Lopez, a former resident of Mesa Vista Assisted Living Residence in Battlement Mesa who...
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Get your spuds ready for a Marble Mash themed Potato Day

Saturday will be the 113th celebration for Carbondale’s longest running tradition, Potato Day. This year’s theme is “Marble Mash” in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial, which was built from marble mined in the nearby Crystal River Valley town of Marble. “Colorado actually...
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wednesday letters: Fall election endorsements, animal rights, Biden leadership

I urge you to vote yes on Glenwood Springs’ 2C Workforce Housing ballot measure. I was a member of the ad hoc housing committee and its subsequently expanded group. We are diverse, committed representatives of Glenwood’s business and lodging industry, housing advocates, developers, members of our nonprofit organizations and people who love Glenwood. We want Glenwood to remain an amazing place to live, work and play.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle police respond to juvenile assault incident at downtown park

Rifle police responded at about 5 p.m., Thursday to a serious assault involving juveniles at Centennial Park in downtown Rifle, near the middle school, according to a Rifle Police Department news release. “The area has been secured, and there is no active threat to the community,” police said in the...
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Carsten column: The blood chemistry panel and your pet companion

The blood-chemistry panel is an essential part of the health assessment for pet companions. It is used in conjunction with the complete blood count (CBC) to form a more complete picture of health status (see the Aug. 30 Glenwood Springs Post Independent article). Unlike the CBC, which uses blood that...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Donald Arthur Hillmuth

Don Hillmuth was born in New York City, brought up in West Orange, New Jersey and learned to ski in Vermont. He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University, served in the Air Force and settled in Aspen, Colorado. He worked on Aspen Mountain as a ski patroller and was a carpenter during the summer. He is survived by his wife Anne, sons Donald and his wife Debbie, Eric and his wife Wendy, grandchildren Abby, Peter, Nate and Mikayla.
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle P&Z recommends approval for preliminary plan, zoning request for 17-lot Eco Dwelling development

Early stages of a proposed residential development of 17 lots in Rifle got the go-ahead from the Rifle Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday night. Under the condition that storage units be placed in the back of the houses, a fence be constructed along the property’s north end and that the developer works with city staff to determine owner occupancy issues, the commission unanimously recommended approval of a preliminary plan to construct the 17 lots on two parcels north of the City Market gas station.
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Nichols found guilty on assault charge, cleared of attempted murder

A Garfield County jury on Thursday found former Silt resident Padrikea Nichols guilty of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon but cleared him of an attempted murder charge. The verdict from the jury of nine women and three men came after a two-week-long trial in Glenwood Springs before Garfield District...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

No contact order lifted in menacing case against former New Castle police chief; continuance granted

A no-contact order against former New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni in his felony-menacing case involving an armed confrontation with a neighbor is being lifted. Other elements of the protection order, however, including that he not harass or seek retaliation remain in place, Garfield District Judge James Boyd advised during an arraignment hearing on Tuesday.
NEW CASTLE, CO

