Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle 4-Her leads canine crew to second place finish in state dog-show competition
Tabor Tiffany wears her most recent injury as a badge of honor. Working at a local animal shelter last week, she accidentally got her middle finger stuck underneath a dog’s collar, and the dog, like many do, moved too energetically. The finger might be in a splint, but it’s...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Colorado Bear Coalition hosts ‘town hall’ to explain bear killings
The Colorado Bear Coalition hosted an Aspen community meeting on Tuesday to discuss with a skeptical audience the euthanizing of a sow and her four cubs in August. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were present to help residents understand why the five bears were euthanized and offer ways to prevent a similar situation in the future.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Storytelling on the prairie: Sopris Theater Company’s season is starting back up this weekend
The Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College-Spring Valley is back for the season and kicking off with “The Voice of the Prairie.”. The play tells a story about storytelling during the advancement of the radio, a news release states. “The Voice of the Prairie,” is set in 1895...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs High School celebrates Homecoming with parade
The Glenwood Springs Demons celebrated Homecoming week last week with a variety of events including the annual parade, which took place on Friday. The parade route started at the high school, went down Pitkin Avenue and veered west to Glenwood Springs Elementary School giving the young students a special end-of-week treat filled with candy and waves from the upperclassmen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle Parks and Recreation Director Tom Whitmore announces resignation after 27 years with city
One day, in June 2020, city staff were filling water in sections at the Rifle Metro Pool when Tom Whitmore warned everyone to mind where they were dragging the hoses. Someone could trip and fall in, he worried. He was wearing a collared shirt and jeans when he went to...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Sister of deceased Battlement Mesa man who went missing seeks closure
Family members joined Maria Loya in displaying pink rose petals, photos, a worn-out baseball cap and a fly-fishing pole across a portable table at Davidson Park in Rifle on Saturday. The mementos paid tribute to Filmer Lopez, a former resident of Mesa Vista Assisted Living Residence in Battlement Mesa who...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Get your spuds ready for a Marble Mash themed Potato Day
Saturday will be the 113th celebration for Carbondale’s longest running tradition, Potato Day. This year’s theme is “Marble Mash” in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial, which was built from marble mined in the nearby Crystal River Valley town of Marble. “Colorado actually...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Ditch the beer for Oktoberfest and celebrate the seasonal harvest Farm Fest in Carbondale
Carbondale has replaced Oktoberfest in order celebrate the local harvest and local food with this year’s inaugural Farm Fest from Oct. 14-16. “Farm Fest will have the feel of Carbondale’s signature events, such as First Friday,” said Andrea Stewart, Executive Director of Carbondale Tourism in a press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Concern about kids’ safety at Western Slope psych hospital prompts state actions
Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Wednesday in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as 7. Also on Wednesday, the Department of Health Care Policy and...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wednesday letters: Fall election endorsements, animal rights, Biden leadership
I urge you to vote yes on Glenwood Springs’ 2C Workforce Housing ballot measure. I was a member of the ad hoc housing committee and its subsequently expanded group. We are diverse, committed representatives of Glenwood’s business and lodging industry, housing advocates, developers, members of our nonprofit organizations and people who love Glenwood. We want Glenwood to remain an amazing place to live, work and play.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle police respond to juvenile assault incident at downtown park
Rifle police responded at about 5 p.m., Thursday to a serious assault involving juveniles at Centennial Park in downtown Rifle, near the middle school, according to a Rifle Police Department news release. “The area has been secured, and there is no active threat to the community,” police said in the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Roaring Fork Schools board hears support, criticism over LGBTQ+ support ‘toolkit’
A new guide for staff and students developed by the Roaring Fork School District to promote awareness and support around gender identity and equity drew mostly support but some criticism from a large crowd of attendees at Wednesday’s school board meeting in Carbondale. The “Toolkit for Supporting Transgender and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Carsten column: The blood chemistry panel and your pet companion
The blood-chemistry panel is an essential part of the health assessment for pet companions. It is used in conjunction with the complete blood count (CBC) to form a more complete picture of health status (see the Aug. 30 Glenwood Springs Post Independent article). Unlike the CBC, which uses blood that...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs’ trash pick-up switching to ‘pay as you throw’ with free recycling pickup
The city of Glenwood Springs will be switching to a single-trash hauling company and will begin charging more for larger bin sizes — but will start collecting recycling for free. The program aims to reduce the amount of recyclable waste going to the South Canyon Landfill and delay any...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Donald Arthur Hillmuth
Don Hillmuth was born in New York City, brought up in West Orange, New Jersey and learned to ski in Vermont. He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University, served in the Air Force and settled in Aspen, Colorado. He worked on Aspen Mountain as a ski patroller and was a carpenter during the summer. He is survived by his wife Anne, sons Donald and his wife Debbie, Eric and his wife Wendy, grandchildren Abby, Peter, Nate and Mikayla.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Housing crisis tops list of concerns at first Garfield County commissioner candidates forum
The lack of affordable-housing options in Garfield County emerged as a priority issue for both county commissioner candidates on Monday in a forum hosted by the Glenwood Springs Lions Club. It was the first of several forums slated over the next few weeks, as voters prepare to decide between three-term...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle P&Z recommends approval for preliminary plan, zoning request for 17-lot Eco Dwelling development
Early stages of a proposed residential development of 17 lots in Rifle got the go-ahead from the Rifle Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday night. Under the condition that storage units be placed in the back of the houses, a fence be constructed along the property’s north end and that the developer works with city staff to determine owner occupancy issues, the commission unanimously recommended approval of a preliminary plan to construct the 17 lots on two parcels north of the City Market gas station.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Nichols found guilty on assault charge, cleared of attempted murder
A Garfield County jury on Thursday found former Silt resident Padrikea Nichols guilty of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon but cleared him of an attempted murder charge. The verdict from the jury of nine women and three men came after a two-week-long trial in Glenwood Springs before Garfield District...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
No contact order lifted in menacing case against former New Castle police chief; continuance granted
A no-contact order against former New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni in his felony-menacing case involving an armed confrontation with a neighbor is being lifted. Other elements of the protection order, however, including that he not harass or seek retaliation remain in place, Garfield District Judge James Boyd advised during an arraignment hearing on Tuesday.
Comments / 0