ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 2

Related
WJFW-TV

Former Wisconsin reporter credited with saving woman from floodwaters

ORLANDO Fl. (WJFW) - A former reporter in Wisconsin was caught on camera rescuing a woman in flood waters in Florida after she got stuck. Tony Atkins, who use to work for TMJ4 out of Milwaukee, now works for WESH-TV in Orlando. While out covering Hurricane Ian, Atkins witnessed a woman attempt to drive through floodwaters before getting stuck.
ORLANDO, FL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Convoy of Wisconsin utility workers leaves to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of Wisconsin utility workers left the Badger State Thursday morning to help with disaster recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian left significant destruction in its wake. The convoy of 23 bucket trucks and a tree trimming truck left for Kissimmee, Florida. Utility workers from across Wisconsin will spend at least two weeks — and possibly...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin Generac employees head to hurricane zone to help

WAUKESHA, Wis. — As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, a group of Wisconsin Generac employees are heading south to help. The crew of 10 loaded several vans and a large trailer with tools, parts and technicians to repair generators in Florida following the hurricane. The group hit the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valrico, FL
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Waukesha, WI
City
Holiday, FL
City
Caledonia, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Local
Florida Government
CBS 58

Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian, some taking refuge in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Tampa Bay is on hurricane watch as Ian steamrolls closer to Florida's gulf coast. Tuesday night Wisconsinites with Florida ties are reacting to warnings that this could be Tampa Bay's most devastating storm in 100 years. Passengers passing through Concourse C off a Southwest Airlines flight...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsinites ride out Hurricane Ian from various parts of Florida

Wisconsinites continue to ride out and document Hurricane Ian from various parts of the Florida coast. "So this is the front of our house right now," Michael Centeno-Kuykendall and Cedric Centeno showed from their cellphones in Venice, Florida. "We've already lost our tree as you can see. It's been pulled out."
FLORIDA STATE
WISN

Wisconsin research scientists provide data for Hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. — Hurricane Ian is bogging down Florida with intense winds and rain. In Wisconsin, a group of research scientists with the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies, located at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, are analyzing and running algorithms on Hurricane Ian using satellite imagery. Their analyses are...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Packers
WISN

Brookfield family watches Hurricane Ian hit Florida vacation home

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield man is heading to Florida to check on the damage from Hurricane Ian. His second home is on North Captiva Island, where the hurricane made landfall Wednesday. Mike Anderson said Thursday he never paid much attention to Florida hurricanes until he bought a townhouse...
BROOKFIELD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida

Whether the next generations will speak Spanish is different in every family -- and sometimes it doesn't stick. The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant Jupiter. Updated: 5 hours ago. Jupiter is doing...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Florida flights land in Milwaukee ahead of Hurricane Ian

MILWAUKEE — Hurricane Ian is on track to make landfall in Florida. Meanwhile, flights are landing in Milwaukee with travelers from Florida trying to escape the severe weather. "We were expecting rain and I saw a few possible tornado threats and that’s really what did it for me. I...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
kiss951.com

Video Shows A Shark Swimming The Florida Streets After Ian

The scenes out of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian are devastating and many are downright painful to look at. The storm brought catastrophic damage to much of the state of Florida with some counties completely “off the grid” according to Ron DeSantis. Social media and the news are inundated with photos of videos of the storm surge and heavy rain taking over homes, businesses, and streets. And one image shows something I never thought I’d see. In Florida anytime flooding occurs you need to be on the lookout for displaced wildlife. Alligators and snakes certainly make the sunshine state their home and are often present in water. But this was no typical Florida reptile sighting. Instead, a video posted to Twitter shows a shark swimming the streets of Fort Myers after Ian passed through.
FLORIDA STATE
WISN

Widespread damage, flooding left behind as Ian barrels through Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. Authorities confirmed at least one storm death in Florida. A 72-year-old man was found dead early Thursday behind his home near Daytona Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Manufacturing Madness: Top 16 coolest things made in Wisconsin announced

(WFRV) – The top 16 products that are moving on in the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest were announced on Wednesday. Sixteen Wisconsin-made products will move on to ‘Manufacturing Madness,’ in a head-to-head tournament-style bracket. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy