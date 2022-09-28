Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Former Wisconsin reporter credited with saving woman from floodwaters
ORLANDO Fl. (WJFW) - A former reporter in Wisconsin was caught on camera rescuing a woman in flood waters in Florida after she got stuck. Tony Atkins, who use to work for TMJ4 out of Milwaukee, now works for WESH-TV in Orlando. While out covering Hurricane Ian, Atkins witnessed a woman attempt to drive through floodwaters before getting stuck.
CBS 58
Florida families with Wisconsin ties feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Hurricane Ian hit the Florida coast today as a category four, packing winds up to 150 miles an hour. The concern is now for a storm surge that could flood the area with a wall of water up to 16 feet high. Our Wisconsin connections are riding it out in their Florida homes.
Convoy of Wisconsin utility workers leaves to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of Wisconsin utility workers left the Badger State Thursday morning to help with disaster recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian left significant destruction in its wake. The convoy of 23 bucket trucks and a tree trimming truck left for Kissimmee, Florida. Utility workers from across Wisconsin will spend at least two weeks — and possibly...
WISN
Wisconsin Generac employees head to hurricane zone to help
WAUKESHA, Wis. — As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, a group of Wisconsin Generac employees are heading south to help. The crew of 10 loaded several vans and a large trailer with tools, parts and technicians to repair generators in Florida following the hurricane. The group hit the...
CBS 58
Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian, some taking refuge in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Tampa Bay is on hurricane watch as Ian steamrolls closer to Florida's gulf coast. Tuesday night Wisconsinites with Florida ties are reacting to warnings that this could be Tampa Bay's most devastating storm in 100 years. Passengers passing through Concourse C off a Southwest Airlines flight...
WISN
Wisconsinites ride out Hurricane Ian from various parts of Florida
Wisconsinites continue to ride out and document Hurricane Ian from various parts of the Florida coast. "So this is the front of our house right now," Michael Centeno-Kuykendall and Cedric Centeno showed from their cellphones in Venice, Florida. "We've already lost our tree as you can see. It's been pulled out."
WISN
Wisconsin research scientists provide data for Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. — Hurricane Ian is bogging down Florida with intense winds and rain. In Wisconsin, a group of research scientists with the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies, located at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, are analyzing and running algorithms on Hurricane Ian using satellite imagery. Their analyses are...
Wisconsinites check on family in Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Many Wisconsinites are worried about family and friends, as well as homes and properties, as Hurricane Ian makes landfall.
WISN
Brookfield family watches Hurricane Ian hit Florida vacation home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield man is heading to Florida to check on the damage from Hurricane Ian. His second home is on North Captiva Island, where the hurricane made landfall Wednesday. Mike Anderson said Thursday he never paid much attention to Florida hurricanes until he bought a townhouse...
Hurricane Ian: Wisconsin residents worry about their homes, neighbors in Florida
Two close friends are safe in Wisconsin but monitoring security cameras of their homes in the Naples - Bonita Springs area as Hurricane Ian approaches.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida
Whether the next generations will speak Spanish is different in every family -- and sometimes it doesn't stick. The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant Jupiter. Updated: 5 hours ago. Jupiter is doing...
WISN
Florida flights land in Milwaukee ahead of Hurricane Ian
MILWAUKEE — Hurricane Ian is on track to make landfall in Florida. Meanwhile, flights are landing in Milwaukee with travelers from Florida trying to escape the severe weather. "We were expecting rain and I saw a few possible tornado threats and that’s really what did it for me. I...
kiss951.com
Video Shows A Shark Swimming The Florida Streets After Ian
The scenes out of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian are devastating and many are downright painful to look at. The storm brought catastrophic damage to much of the state of Florida with some counties completely “off the grid” according to Ron DeSantis. Social media and the news are inundated with photos of videos of the storm surge and heavy rain taking over homes, businesses, and streets. And one image shows something I never thought I’d see. In Florida anytime flooding occurs you need to be on the lookout for displaced wildlife. Alligators and snakes certainly make the sunshine state their home and are often present in water. But this was no typical Florida reptile sighting. Instead, a video posted to Twitter shows a shark swimming the streets of Fort Myers after Ian passed through.
WBAY Green Bay
7 of the 16 “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” finalists are made in Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Voting starts Thursday, Sept. 29, on the 16 finalists to name the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”. This is the 7th year of the contest put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group. CLICK HERE TO VOTE. Voters slashed a list...
WISN
Widespread damage, flooding left behind as Ian barrels through Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. Authorities confirmed at least one storm death in Florida. A 72-year-old man was found dead early Thursday behind his home near Daytona Beach.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ian regains hurricane strength as it closes in on South Carolina after battering Florida
Ian has regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph. It was centered about 240 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving...
Hurricane Ian: Death Toll in the ‘Hundreds’ in a Single Florida County
Floodwaters have slowly begun to recede in various regions across Florida, a result of the Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian. In the aftermath of the historic flooding, officials have finally begun to reveal the true extent of storm damage. Less than 24 hours after Ian made landfall, one Florida county has already reported a death toll in the “hundreds.”
wearegreenbay.com
Manufacturing Madness: Top 16 coolest things made in Wisconsin announced
(WFRV) – The top 16 products that are moving on in the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest were announced on Wednesday. Sixteen Wisconsin-made products will move on to ‘Manufacturing Madness,’ in a head-to-head tournament-style bracket. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial...
