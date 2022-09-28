BITS & BYTES: Play Reading Series; Central Berkshire Record Show; Westfield Legends Open House; Christmas Concert Rehearsal Schedule; Shakespeare & Co Online Workshop; North Adams Foliage Parade

Great Barrington — Bard College at Simon’s Rock recently opened its new Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community on campus. According to Sarah Porter-Liddell, Dean of Equity and Inclusion for Simon’s Rock, the building was formally known as “The Owl’s Nest” which was originally a two-floor building that included two dorm rooms, and small spaces for college programs. “But because of the pandemic, no one was watching or looking over this building,” Porter-Liddell said. “When I became the Dean of Equity and Inclusion, my office was located on the far end of the campus, like off of the back parking lot. That felt really weird because I wanted to be in a location central to campus.”

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO