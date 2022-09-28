ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MA

BITS & BYTES: Play Reading Series; Central Berkshire Record Show; Westfield Legends Open House; Christmas Concert Rehearsal Schedule; Shakespeare & Co Online Workshop; North Adams Foliage Parade

By Ari Jewell
theberkshireedge.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Close Encounters With Music opens 31st season; local writers to read; Berkshire Natural History Conference; LAB Biennial at The Fisher Center; OLLI annual art exhibit; Housatonic Party in the Park

Great Barrington — Close Encounters With Music presents its 31st season opening on November 6 at 4 p.m. with the premiere of One Earth, composed by Tamar Muskal, at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. The opening concert will also feature Schubert’s String Quintet performed by the Borromeo String Quartet, joined by cellist Yehuda Hanani.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Sheffield group looking for artists to ‘Draw the Hall’

Sheffield — The local group that operates Dewey Memorial Hall has announced its “Draw the Hall” contest. According to its website, the hall was built in 1887 and, over the years, has been used for numerous community events including dances, concerts, and community discussions. According to Dewey...
SHEFFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Vivian Vesta Stalker, 73, of Ashley Falls

Ashley Falls — Mrs. Vivian Vesta Stalker, 73, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend died early Wednesday morning September 28, 2022 at her home in Ashley Falls following a courageous battle with cancer. Born August 31, 1949 in Northampton, she was the daughter of Horace and Barbara (Porter)...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Westfield, MA
City
Stockbridge, MA
North Adams, MA
Entertainment
City
North Adams, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Entertainment
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Adams, MA
City
Reading, MA
City
Washington, MA
Stockbridge, MA
Entertainment
City
West Stockbridge, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Kathleen George, 75, of Boston

Kathleen George, 75, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Jane Dziordz of New Bedford, Mass. She is survived by her husband Brian Richer and brother, Fr. Walter M. Dziordz, MIC, of the Congregation of Marians in Stockbridge.
BOSTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community opens at Simon’s Rock

Great Barrington — Bard College at Simon’s Rock recently opened its new Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community on campus. According to Sarah Porter-Liddell, Dean of Equity and Inclusion for Simon’s Rock, the building was formally known as “The Owl’s Nest” which was originally a two-floor building that included two dorm rooms, and small spaces for college programs. “But because of the pandemic, no one was watching or looking over this building,” Porter-Liddell said. “When I became the Dean of Equity and Inclusion, my office was located on the far end of the campus, like off of the back parking lot. That felt really weird because I wanted to be in a location central to campus.”
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

JUST IN: District Attorney obtains guilty verdict in domestic violence case

Pittsfield — A 37-year-old Pittsfield resident was found guilty of several counts in a domestic violence case on Monday, September 26 in Central Berkshire District Court. According to a press release issued by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Korey Laviscount guilty of single counts of assault and battery on a family or household member and strangulation.  As per the Commonwealth’s recommendation, Judge Jennifer Tyne sentenced him to serve one year at the Berkshire County House of Correction.
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy