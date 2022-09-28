BITS & BYTES: Play Reading Series; Central Berkshire Record Show; Westfield Legends Open House; Christmas Concert Rehearsal Schedule; Shakespeare & Co Online Workshop; North Adams Foliage Parade

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Close Encounters With Music opens 31st season; local writers to read; Berkshire Natural History Conference; LAB Biennial at The Fisher Center; OLLI annual art exhibit; Housatonic Party in the Park
Great Barrington — Close Encounters With Music presents its 31st season opening on November 6 at 4 p.m. with the premiere of One Earth, composed by Tamar Muskal, at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. The opening concert will also feature Schubert’s String Quintet performed by the Borromeo String Quartet, joined by cellist Yehuda Hanani.
theberkshireedge.com
CONCERT PREVIEW: The Brentano String Quartet brings Béla Bartók back home to South Mountain
Pittsfield — On Sunday, October 2, the Brentano String Quartet will bring Béla Bartók’s Quartet No. 5 back to its home at South Mountain Concert Hall when the group fills in for the St. Lawrence String Quartet, which has withdrawn because of illness. Home? Didn’t Bartók...
theberkshireedge.com
Sheffield group looking for artists to ‘Draw the Hall’
Sheffield — The local group that operates Dewey Memorial Hall has announced its “Draw the Hall” contest. According to its website, the hall was built in 1887 and, over the years, has been used for numerous community events including dances, concerts, and community discussions. According to Dewey...
theberkshireedge.com
Vivian Vesta Stalker, 73, of Ashley Falls
Ashley Falls — Mrs. Vivian Vesta Stalker, 73, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend died early Wednesday morning September 28, 2022 at her home in Ashley Falls following a courageous battle with cancer. Born August 31, 1949 in Northampton, she was the daughter of Horace and Barbara (Porter)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theberkshireedge.com
Kathleen George, 75, of Boston
Kathleen George, 75, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Jane Dziordz of New Bedford, Mass. She is survived by her husband Brian Richer and brother, Fr. Walter M. Dziordz, MIC, of the Congregation of Marians in Stockbridge.
theberkshireedge.com
Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community opens at Simon’s Rock
Great Barrington — Bard College at Simon’s Rock recently opened its new Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community on campus. According to Sarah Porter-Liddell, Dean of Equity and Inclusion for Simon’s Rock, the building was formally known as “The Owl’s Nest” which was originally a two-floor building that included two dorm rooms, and small spaces for college programs. “But because of the pandemic, no one was watching or looking over this building,” Porter-Liddell said. “When I became the Dean of Equity and Inclusion, my office was located on the far end of the campus, like off of the back parking lot. That felt really weird because I wanted to be in a location central to campus.”
theberkshireedge.com
JUST IN: District Attorney obtains guilty verdict in domestic violence case
Pittsfield — A 37-year-old Pittsfield resident was found guilty of several counts in a domestic violence case on Monday, September 26 in Central Berkshire District Court. According to a press release issued by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Korey Laviscount guilty of single counts of assault and battery on a family or household member and strangulation. As per the Commonwealth’s recommendation, Judge Jennifer Tyne sentenced him to serve one year at the Berkshire County House of Correction.
Comments / 0