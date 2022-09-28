Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Joseph sees improvement, Huskers ready for Indiana
HS Football Highlights (Thurs, Sept. 29) Highlights from Thursday's high school football games across Nebraska. 'The Bridge' shifts priorities to long-term treatment. For nearly four decades Nebraska law enforcement has brought those who are a danger to themselves or others to The Bridge, a behavioral health center in Lincoln. On Friday, that will all come to an end.
1011now.com
The Bridge shifts priorities
Mickey Joseph and the Huskers prepare for Saturday's game against Indiana. Golden Apple Award: Freeman teacher with a heart to serve. Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT. This September's winner is a secondary...
1011now.com
HS Football Highlights (Thurs, Sept. 29)
The Bridge said it's making their voluntary detox program a priority to continue to serve those who need their help, and get them into treatment. Golden Apple Award: Freeman teacher with a heart to serve. Updated: Sep. 28,...
1011now.com
Regents approve alcohol sales for Husker basketball, new multi-media agreement
KEARNEY, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved allowing alcohol sales at Nebraska basketball games, the start of the process for potential renovations at Memorial Stadium, and the approval of a new $300 million multi-media rights agreement. At Friday’s board meeting in Kearney, regents voted...
1011now.com
Warm end to September
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scattered clouds expected on Friday with breezy and warm conditions across Nebraska. The warm temperatures will continue through the weekend into early next week, especially in eastern Nebraska. Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm in Lincoln Friday afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s and a...
1011now.com
Sunday Forecast: Seasonally Warm & Breezy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The warm, above average high temperature streak will continue for Sunday and Monday. It will be a breezy next few days but we will see small rain chances build back into the forecast area and forecast period!. The second day of October won’t feel very fall-like... as...
1011now.com
Applications close Monday to join NSP’s next recruit class
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -There’s still time to be a part of the upcoming Nebraska State Patrol recruit camp that starts in January. Applications are open until Monday, Oct. 3, at 11:59 p.m., to be considered for Camp 67. “You can still apply, go through our hiring process, and...
1011now.com
Bryan Health Trauma Champion greeted with standing ovation by medical staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Trauma Champion is not necessarily a title that anyone wants to win. It’s given to patients who make incredible strides in progress after they experience in many times life-changing injuries. This year’s recipient was honored on Friday. Following months of hard-fought progress that, those who responded at the scene said, feels nothing short of miraculous.
1011now.com
Pickup truck plows through Plattsmouth restaurant
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver has charges pending after allegedly running through a restaurant. The driver of a red pickup truck allegedly drove through a Papa Reno’s restaurant Saturday at a shopping plaza near 8th Avenue and Highway 34 in Plattsmouth. The business just opened earlier this week.
1011now.com
2 teenagers injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people arrived at the hospital after a shooting. According to Omaha Police, officers went to 37th and W Street for a shots fired call Saturday at 11:41 p.m. However, police couldn’t immediately find any victims or a crime scene. Police say an 18-year-old man...
1011now.com
Eleven Red Cross volunteers from Nebraska supporting disaster response after Hurricane Ian
OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) - American Red Cross volunteers from Nebraska continue to deploy to support people affected by Hurricane Ian. As of Saturday morning, 11 trained disaster workers from Nebraska have stepped up to help provide care and comfort to families and individuals who are picking up the pieces from the devastating storm.
1011now.com
1 critically injured in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was shot multiple times overnight. According to Omaha Police, it happened at 36th and Martin avenue. Police responded at 2:16 a.m. to a ShotSpotter call. Paramedics took the 30-year-old victim to a hospital. Police say the victim had critical injuries but was...
1011now.com
Butterfly Bakery donates money to help those affected by Hurricane Ian
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A local bakery combined sweet treats with helping those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. Butterfly Bakery donated 10% of their proceeds to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida and other parts of the country. Those who visited the bakery Saturday morning enjoyed a sweet treat for a good cause.
1011now.com
Aragog visits 10/11 This Morning ahead of Boo at the Zoo
The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. LPD workplace assessment shows many female employees face sexual harassment, discrimination. Man uses art to help people understand Alzheimer's. Updated: 3 hours ago.
1011now.com
Inmate goes missing from Lincoln correctional facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate is missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora didn’t return from her job in the community Friday night. At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to attend school and religious services,...
1011now.com
Large amount of smoke produced from downtown Omaha fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded Sunday morning at 8:55 a.m. to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. The dispatch was in response to a still alarm of...
1011now.com
Lincoln man arrested for second degree murder
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in a home near North 65th Street and Madison Avenue, just east of Lincoln Northeast High School on Thursday. On Thursday at 2:41 p.m. officers responded to a call of a check welfare. where the caller reported a...
1011now.com
Walk to End Alzheimer’s this weekend in the Capital City
The gallery can be viewed at UNO's Weber Fine Arts Building. Former Lincoln doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients. Dr. Scott Schmidt was arrested for first and second-degree sexual assault for incidents involving two of his patients. Aragog visits 10/11 This Morning ahead of Boo at the Zoo. Updated: 8...
1011now.com
Beatrice Public Schools breaks ground on new school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was all smiles as staff, students and board members broke ground on the newest elementary and preschool building in Beatrice. “It’s a great day to be an Orangemen here,” Eric Trusty, Beatrice School Board President said. “This is a tremendous event for the community, for the school district, for Beatrice as a whole. To see this project finally come to fruition and have this groundbreaking ceremony. We’re all excited.”
