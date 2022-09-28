Read full article on original website
PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Shows Off Busted Lip From WWE Raw, Bayley Responds
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair tweeted out a photo of her lip being busted and swollen from her match with Iyo Sky last night on Raw. Bianca Belair wrote, “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
411mania.com
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away
Dan Masters, who served as a ring announcer for companies like Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW, has passed away. F4W Online reports that Masters, real name Dan Henry, died in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador on Wednesday. Masters worked as a ring announcer, commentator, host and...
PWMania
WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars
WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Gives Big Update On His WWE Contract Status
Goldberg has had an interesting career in professional wrestling, as he had two very distinct runs. First, he wrestled from 1997 until WrestleMania 20 in 2004, then he returned from Survivor Series 2016 until the present day, last wrestling at Elimination Chamber 2022. At that event, Goldberg attempted to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, however, Reigns would walk away with the victory and the title.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle
During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Rips Sami Zayn For Trusting Roman Reigns
He isn’t a fan. There are a lot of things going on in WWE at the moment but the top story continues to be the Bloodline. Headed by Roman Reigns, the stable has dominated WWE for well over a year now and there is nothing to suggest that it will be stopping. The team has grown in recent weeks, but one legend does not seem pleased with the group’s new honorary member.
PWMania
WWE Drops Another Tease During Bayley Segment on RAW
Fans are curious about what WWE is planning to do with the White Rabbit teases it has been airing on television. Last week’s episode of SmackDown attracted the highest overall audience it has received since the year 2020. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE released yet another White Rabbit...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt
As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
wrestlinginc.com
Update Regarding WWE Content On Hulu
WWE and Hulu have been in a back-and-forth negotiation that keeps pushing back the expiration date of WWE's content on the streaming platform. PWInsider is reporting that Hulu has moved the expiration date to this Friday (September 29). The deal was initially set to expire last Saturday, then reportedly moved to the following day, before finally settling on the latest reported date. According to PWInsider discussions are still ongoing between the two companies.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes It's Time For Former WWE Stable To 'Let It All Hang Out'
For two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time world champion Booker T, seeing Paul "Triple H" Levesque calling the shots from the company's executive level has generated a wave of yesteryear goodwill that unites generations of wrestling fans. "I think Triple H shown there is something nostalgic with the business,"...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Has Ominous Warning For Buff Bagwell: 'This Is Your Last Chance'
After going through his own struggles with substance abuse, Jake 'the Snake' Roberts is hopeful that Marcus 'Buff' Bagwell can come out the other side with the help of Diamond Dallas Page. Speaking on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Roberts stated that even when things got rough between himself and Page, he knew that the former wrestler and founder of DDP Yoga was there to help him, and he hopes Bagwell feels the same.
wrestlinginc.com
Scott Steiner Jokes That Bron Breakker Owes Him Money For Move He Uses
Second generation superstar and "NXT" champion Bron Breakker sat down with his father, Rick Steiner, and uncle, Scott Steiner, for an episode of "Table for 3" on Peacock. One of the topics discussed was the use of family moves and gear, of which Breakker claimed ownership. After Rick asked his son to give him back his singlet and boots, Scott jokingly told his nephew, "you owe me money every time you use my s**t," referencing Breakker's use of the "The Frankensteiner" and "Steiner Recliner," which garnered a big laugh at the table.
PWMania
Teddy Long Opens Up on His WWE Release, Says It is Not His Choice Not to Be Involved in Wrestling
WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long appeared on Busted Open Radio this week to discuss the problems with his Twitter account as well as some amusing road stories. On Tommy Dreamer complimenting Long staying in shape at the age of 75:. “Well, let me explain something to you,” Long said....
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT Match Stopped Due To Injury This Week
He’s down for a bit. One of the worst things to see in wrestling is an injury. You never want to see someone put on the shelf for any amount of time but unfortunately there is almost no way to prevent it from happening. Anyone can get hurt at any time and there is very little way to know it is coming. That was the situation this week and a match was stopped as a result.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Comments On Saraya's AEW Debut
"AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" was a jam-packed show that saw titles change hands and the vacant AEW World Championship find a new holder, but one of the biggest talking points was the surprise debut of former WWE Divas Champion Saraya (fka Paige). Fans have been excited about the news, but have questioned whether Saraya will be able to wrestle, a sentiment Jim Ross echoed on his latest "Grilling JR" episode when he said, "I am hopeful if she's healthy enough to go."
411mania.com
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
PWMania
Big Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules, Updated Card
WWE Extreme Rules will feature a major “I Quit” match. Matt Riddle defeated Damian Priest in singles action on Monday night’s RAW. Following the match, Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day attacked Riddle until WWE Hall of Famer Edge made an unexpected return. Edge rescued Riddle and and cleared the ring of Priest, Mysterio and Balor. Edge then stated that he never quits and that he wants to face Balor for the first time ever in a “I Quit” match at Extreme Rules.
wrestlingrumors.net
Stephanie McMahon Announces Major New WWE Streaming Deal
That’s what matters most. WWE does a lot of things and has their hands in a lot of industries around the entertainment world. At the end of the day though, they are a wrestling company and what matters most is getting as many eyes as possible on the product. That makes one of their latest announcements all the better, as more people will be able to view WWE programming.
