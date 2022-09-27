Read full article on original website
State of Emergency issued for entire state of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian
Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency for all of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency will go into effect at 7:00am on Thursday, September 29, and will expire at midnight on Friday, October 28. Governor Kemp’s order makes all of the resources of...
cobbcountycourier.com
Main impacts of tropical storm Ian shift eastward, away from north Georgia
The path of now-tropical storm Ian has shifted eastward, although all 159 counties in Georgia are still under State of Emergency, with strong winds possible even in parts of Georgia not directly in the path of the storm. Flooding is possible in the coastal counties of Georgia, and northward into...
WALB 10
Georgia cash assistance program encounters glitch
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program designed to support thousands of needy Georgians is more of a hinderance than a help. The Department of Human Services acknowledged a technical glitch with their system this week preventing some recipients from accessing the funds. Joe Petro got...
Gov. Kemp says Ian ‘is coming our way’ and warns Georgians to take precautions now
ATLANTA — After battering Florida, Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, could impact the Georgia coast. Ian’s winds weakened to 65 mph on Thursday morning. When the storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon along the Gulf Coast in Florida, it was a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of about 150 mph.
cobbcountycourier.com
Kemp issues State of Emergency for all Georgia counties, brunt of storm expected to pass to the east of Cobb County
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties due to the possibility of heavy rain and damaging winds as the Hurricane Ian‘s impact reaches the state. The press release announcing the declaration described the currently forecast path of the storm as follows:. Ian is...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia National Fairgrounds becomes temporary horse shelter for Hurricane Ian
PERRY, Ga. - The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter is opening up to house about 250 horses being moved out of the path of Hurricane Ian. Stall reservations will be open on a first come, first served basis. Appropriate paperwork and proof of a negative Coggins test will be required.
wgac.com
Governor Kemp Declares State Of Emergency In Georgia
Governor Kemp declared a state of emergency for all counties in Georgia on Tuesday. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday and will likely impact the state with heavy rain and flooding in some areas. The state of emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m....
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Ian shifts east, unlikely to land direct hit on Georgia
ATLANTA – Tropical Storm Ian has shifted to the east and is not expected to make a direct hit on the Georgia coast, Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday. Weakened from the Category 4 hurricane that slammed into Southwest Florida Wednesday, Ian is now expected to make a second landfall Friday in South Carolina, the governor said during a briefing in Savannah.
WYFF4.com
Authorities in Georgia investigating after body of newborn baby discovered near creek
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was found near a creek. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon and found the baby lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
The latest on Tropical Storm Ian and its impact on Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state emergency officials have provided another update on Tropical Storm Ian. The update comes as the storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm overnight. Ian weakened overnight and is now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is...
fox5atlanta.com
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian's stateside arrival later this week. The declared state of emergency allows Georgia to "bring all state resources to bear to ensure a safe and quick recovery for all Georgia citizens," GEMA Director James C. Stallings said during a press conference on Tuesday.
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Ian is a major hurricane, with sustained winds of 155 mph, just 2...
Georgia Power gears up in preparation for Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News got exclusive access with Georgia Power crews ready to respond to the storm. Channel 2 crews captured trucks headed south on I-75. At last check, nearly 700,000 people are without power in South Florida. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
thegeorgeanne.com
Georgia has Declared a State of Emergency What’s Next?
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency that will go into effect on Thursday at 7 a.m and will expire at midnight on October 28. This decision comes as Hurricane Ian continues to gain potency and momentum while looking to make an impact on the Florida coast. Georgia...
WXIA 11 Alive
Gov. Kemp tours GEMA to prepare Georgia for Hurricane Ian
Gov. Brian Kemp is touring GEMA headquarters. He said teams are deploying across the state and have the assistance of the Georgia National Guard.
WALB 10
AAA advises Georgians not to panic buy gas ahead of Hurricane Ian
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With Hurricane Ian approaching Georgia, many residents may be wondering whether or not they should stock up on essentials like gas. Representatives from AAA told WALB that while people should be prepared for the storm, there is no need to panic buy or stock up on gas.
cobbcountycourier.com
Wind advisory issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties as Ian heads northward: Possible wind gusts up to 35 MPH
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties on Thursday September 29 due to expected wind gusts of up to 35 mph as tropical storm Ian bears down on Georgia later in the day. Ian was downgraded from a...
"Largely Resolved" Issues Blocking Georgia Residents' Access To $350
Many Georgia residents are to receive $350 from the state. But there was a problem with the payment method. A report says it is an ongoing issue, and most of it has gotten resolved.
