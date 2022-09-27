ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

cobbcountycourier.com

Main impacts of tropical storm Ian shift eastward, away from north Georgia

The path of now-tropical storm Ian has shifted eastward, although all 159 counties in Georgia are still under State of Emergency, with strong winds possible even in parts of Georgia not directly in the path of the storm. Flooding is possible in the coastal counties of Georgia, and northward into...
WALB 10

Georgia cash assistance program encounters glitch

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program designed to support thousands of needy Georgians is more of a hinderance than a help. The Department of Human Services acknowledged a technical glitch with their system this week preventing some recipients from accessing the funds. Joe Petro got...
wgac.com

Governor Kemp Declares State Of Emergency In Georgia

Governor Kemp declared a state of emergency for all counties in Georgia on Tuesday. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday and will likely impact the state with heavy rain and flooding in some areas. The state of emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m....
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Ian shifts east, unlikely to land direct hit on Georgia

ATLANTA – Tropical Storm Ian has shifted to the east and is not expected to make a direct hit on the Georgia coast, Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday. Weakened from the Category 4 hurricane that slammed into Southwest Florida Wednesday, Ian is now expected to make a second landfall Friday in South Carolina, the governor said during a briefing in Savannah.
WYFF4.com

Authorities in Georgia investigating after body of newborn baby discovered near creek

RINGGOLD, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was found near a creek. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon and found the baby lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
11Alive

Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian

ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
fox5atlanta.com

Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian's stateside arrival later this week. The declared state of emergency allows Georgia to "bring all state resources to bear to ensure a safe and quick recovery for all Georgia citizens," GEMA Director James C. Stallings said during a press conference on Tuesday.
thegeorgeanne.com

Georgia has Declared a State of Emergency What’s Next?

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency that will go into effect on Thursday at 7 a.m and will expire at midnight on October 28. This decision comes as Hurricane Ian continues to gain potency and momentum while looking to make an impact on the Florida coast. Georgia...
WALB 10

AAA advises Georgians not to panic buy gas ahead of Hurricane Ian

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With Hurricane Ian approaching Georgia, many residents may be wondering whether or not they should stock up on essentials like gas. Representatives from AAA told WALB that while people should be prepared for the storm, there is no need to panic buy or stock up on gas.
