Kait 8

Questions swirl as library regulars worry about petition

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There is uncertainty around the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library after an announcement that a petition will be on the November ballot that could cut the mills for county property tax from 2 mills to 1 mill. This would cut the funding the library gets from...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

City implementing new trash truck, can service

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Pocahontas is implementing a new trash truck and can service. The new trash truck uses an arm to grab the can, pulls it to the truck, then dumps the contents inside. Along with the new truck, citizens must use new cans to ensure...
POCAHONTAS, AR
Kait 8

Crews responding to house fire

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brookland. According to a Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the home was located on Eason Street. The call came in around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Firefighters on the scene told our reporter, Griffin DeMarrais, that no one was in...
BROOKLAND, AR
Kait 8

Tornado siren false alarm leads to protocol changes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When tornado sirens echoed through the streets of Jonesboro Saturday night, many attending festivals and other community events felt panic and confusion. Years ago, the sirens were to be sounded once a Tornado Warning was issued for the whole county. This protocol has since been tossed...
JONESBORO, AR
City
Jonesboro, AR
County
Craighead County, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Jonesboro, AR
Government
Craighead County, AR
Government
Kait 8

Commission discusses future plans for Jonesboro sports complex

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The future of a possible sports complex in Jonesboro is looking a little clearer after the city’s Advertising and Promotion Commission met to discuss what the next steps are. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the commission said it is conducting a feasibility study to find out...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Future county sheriff “getting feet wet” in new role

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once a dream will now become a reality. Shane Russell will take over as the Sharp County Sheriff on Jan. 1 due to being unopposed in the November general election. However, the days of being referred to as “Highland Police Chief Shane Russell” will...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

FEATHERY SITUATION: Police, Animal Control capture peacocks on the loose

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Officers had quite a time containing a couple of colorful friends on Wednesday morning. According to a media release from the Jonesboro Police Department, girls at Skin Fix Med Spa Jonesboro flagged down Jonesboro Police Officers Kaja and Crawford to tell them peacocks were on the loose in the parking lot.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Sept. 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The coolest air of the season so far arrives today. This will drop highs into the 70s and overnight temperatures into the 40s. Some today may barely escape the 60s. Chilly mornings last into...
JONESBORO, AR
#Ditches#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Campbell
Kait 8

MoDOT launches Environmental Study for US 412 in Dunklin County

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is launching an Environmental Study for U.S. Route 412 in Dunklin County. MoDOT says the Environmental Study is the first step in planning future capacity improvements for the 20-mile section of U.S. 412, from Route AC near the Arkansas border to just east of Route Y near Kennett, Mo.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Early morning crash slows traffic in Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Paragould slowed down the morning commute in Paragould. At least two vehicles were involved in a crash before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. on W Kingshighway, just in front of Arkansas Methodist Medical Center. No word on any injuries. Traffic is back and...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

National Cold War Center receives $1.9M in state funding for improvements

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A tourist spot in Northeast Arkansas dedicated to the efforts made in one of the nation’s most difficult wars is going to get better. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, officials with the National Cold War Center in Blytheville announced they acquired $1.9 million from the state of Arkansas. They said the contribution will aid ongoing efforts to make the center a major Delta tourism destination.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
News Break
Politics
Kait 8

Helping fallen, injured officers and their families

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro organization is on a mission to help fallen and injured officers when they need it most. Arkansas Code 3 Response Foundation is an organization filled with volunteers, first responders, and police chiefs dedicated to providing immediate support to the family of an Arkansas officer who is killed or injured in the line of duty.
Kait 8

Tornado sirens wrongly activated; ‘It was a mistake,’ officials say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many people were out and about Saturday night at festivals and other community events when tornado sirens across the region sounded. While the threat of a tornado was real for many areas, a question still stands. Why did Jonesboro’s sirens go off if it wasn’t under the threat of the storm?
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Burn ban issued amid dry conditions

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Temperatures have been coming down as we enter the new season, but with dry conditions across the region, it’s no surprise one county has issued a burn ban. In a media release, the Piggott Fire department announced that there is a “Clay County all Call”...
CLAY COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

New fire station looking to save residents money

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A new fire station in Poinsett County will better protect you and may just put a couple more dollars into your pocket. Construction has begun on the new Harrisburg Fire Station right off Highway 1. The new state-of-the-art facility will expand their force and hopefully lower...
HARRISBURG, AR
Kait 8

Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro has backed up morning traffic. According to Arkansas State Police, a crash on I-555 Southbound near Joe Mack Campbell Park has traffic at a standstill. ASP is advising to avoid the area if at all possible and take Dan Avenue to get...
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

Rare new plant species found in Sharp County

A new species of plant found in only seven locations worldwide has been identified in Arkansas. Rock Creek Natural Area in Sharp County, a unit of the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission’s System of Natural Areas, is home to the newly discovered Stiletto Beaksedge (Rhynchospora stiletto). The plant’s discovery was published by researchers Claire M. Ciafré and Robert F. C. Naczi in Kew Bulletin, the official journal of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, located in London, England.
SHARP COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

A Family for Me: Johnathan

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Meet Johnathan. He’s a 15-year-old student at Greene County Tech with plenty of interests. Whether it’s football, rugby, fishing, or any other activity, Johnathan is always ready for a good time. Another of those interests is horses. So Reporter Chase Gage and Johnathan both...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Sharp County to host health fair for residents

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you are curious about your health and need professional advice, there’s an event in Sharp County with your name on it. A health fair is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the A.L. Hutson Memorial Center in Highland.
SHARP COUNTY, AR

