Plymouth, MA

1420 WBSM

Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company

I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
1420 WBSM

Fall River Water Main to Be Shut Down Overnight

FALL RIVER — Columbia Street residents and businesses are being urged to draw water to save for overnight use, after Fall River officials said a downtown water main will be shut down on Wednesday night. A release from the city on Wednesday morning noted that the shutdown will mainly...
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River's Al Mac's Diner Owner Eyes Former Shawmut Diner

There is a small glimmer of hope that New Bedford's former Shawmut Diner could rise like a phoenix from the ashes and serve hungry patrons again. The famed diner closed in 2014 after 51 years in business on Shawmut Avenue at Hathaway Road. Owners Phil and Celeste Paleologos donated it to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction as a training facility for rehabilitating inmates.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

North Attleboro Residents Told To Boil Water After Bacteria Found

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Officials in North Attleboro are advising town residents to boil their tap water after E. coli bacteria was found during routine water tests on Wednesday. A notice has been issued to residents after routine water samples collected on Sept. 21 tested positive for the potentially dangerous bacteria, which can cause symptoms like stomach pains, diarrhea, vomiting, and fever.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
1420 WBSM

Wareham Owl Saved for the Second Time by the Same Person

One particular Wareham owl must have a guardian angel in Gavin Bartlett. Bartlett recently rescued the same great horned owl for the second time in about 16 months, saving him back on September 22 after he was sprayed by a skunk and suffered more injuries. “When they released him back...
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Parts of the SouthCoast Will See Stunning Electric Rate Increase

As though steadily rising food and other costs aren't bad enough, many area residents will face a massive rate increase for electricity and possibly natural gas this fall. National Grid, which provides electric and gas service to most of Rhode Island and a good portion of Massachusetts – including Brockton, Dighton, Fall River, Norton, Rehoboth, Seekonk, Somerset, Swansea, the Bridgewaters, and Westport – says electric rates will rise by an astonishing 64 percent.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

