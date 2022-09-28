Read full article on original website
Come - O' - Round to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
The YMCA's 45th Annual Corn Festival Was a Successful Fall Day Of Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Carver Haunted House Warns You to "Be Prepared to Be Scared!"Dianna CarneyCarver, MA
You're Invited to a Drag Queen Halloween Extraveganza!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
New Bedford Tire Recycling Plant Fined for Environmental Violations
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford tire recycling facility that has seen multiple fires and workplace violations in recent years is being fined $16,000 by the state's department of environmental protection. City officials said Bob's Tire on Brook Street in the North End is also undergoing regular inspections from...
This Was Almost New England’s Most Expensive Cup of Coffee for National Coffee Day
On National Coffee Day, pretty much every spot that serves up a cup of joe has a special price on java for the day. Usually, they’re discounted prices in order to help celebrate the day and thank loyal customers for their patronage. One New England chain, however, had a...
Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company
I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
Fairhaven’s Beloved Pasta House Turns the Page With New BOCCA Sign
I predate the Pasta House. I remember when the Pasta House was the Paddock Pub in the 1970s featuring great food and live entertainment – back when live entertainment was still a thing around here. Vic Fleurent opened the Paddock Pub at 100 Alden Road on the corner with...
Warren, Markey and Keating Unable to Secure Cape Bridge Money
With estimates on how much it would cost to replace the aging Bourne and Sagamore Bridges connecting Cape Cod to the mainland rising almost daily, the Massachusetts congressional delegation has struck out in securing funding for the project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts announced...
Westport’s Sen. Rodrigues on Relief Checks and Economic Development Bill
The recently rediscovered "62F" law that will refund approximately $3 billion in surplus revenue back to the taxpayers of the Commonwealth has caused Beacon Hill to adjust their legislative goals, according to Senate Ways and Means Chair Mike Rodrigues (D-Westport). Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito recently announced...
Fall River Water Main to Be Shut Down Overnight
FALL RIVER — Columbia Street residents and businesses are being urged to draw water to save for overnight use, after Fall River officials said a downtown water main will be shut down on Wednesday night. A release from the city on Wednesday morning noted that the shutdown will mainly...
Why Marion’s Tabor Academy Isn’t Spelled Like the Taber Family Name
Working as a writer and editor in this area of Massachusetts, one of the biggest spelling confusions that I’ve noticed has to do with the Taber family, one of the more prominent and long-standing surnames on the SouthCoast. The family name is spelled “Taber,” such as former New Bedford...
Dartmouth Police Warn of Potential for Fentanyl in Halloween Candy
While area police chiefs say rainbow fentanyl has yet to show up around these parts, they are urging parents to be on the lookout for it and educate themselves about the deadly drug. The warning comes after police in Connecticut charged two Maryland men with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills...
New Bedford Light’s Jack Spillane on Politics and Poseidon [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Politics is the name of the game for Jack Spillane. He loves to write about it and loves to talk about it. Spillane is the columnist for New Bedford Light, an online publication that reports on stories in New Bedford and surrounding towns. We talked politics and much more this week on Townsquare Sunday.
New Bedford Robotics Research Firm Renovating Glaser Glass Building
Mark Parsons is the founder of an exciting new technology committed nonprofit, New Bedford Research & Robotics, that he says is going to build and bring opportunity to the city. "We're talking to a company in Croatia about bringing a first foothold in the United States, and we're also in...
Providence Meteorologist Spooked on Live Television Thanks to Unwelcome Guest
When WPRI meteorologist Tony Petrarca went to work Wednesday night, he probably didn’t expect to face one of his biggest fears live on television. A giant spider decided to interrupt the weather report, leading to a candid moment on air and a hilarious video to follow. Petrarca called Michael...
United Way of Greater Fall River Donates $78,000 in Food Grants In Honor of Hunger Action Month
The United Way of Greater Fall River (UWGFR) stepped up in a big way this month to ensure local families have access to healthy, affordable food. In honor of Hunger Action Month, the organization is providing $78,000 in food grants. A 46% increase in funding from last year. What Is...
New Bedford Grocer Hints at Potential Holiday Turkey Troubles
New Bedford's Market Basket store has posted a notice to customers in the deli section hinting at a potential shortage of deli turkey meat and/or much higher turkey prices with the holiday season rapidly approaching. The notice from Farmers and Cooks Craft Meats cites several reasons there might be a...
Fall River’s Al Mac’s Diner Owner Eyes Former Shawmut Diner
There is a small glimmer of hope that New Bedford's former Shawmut Diner could rise like a phoenix from the ashes and serve hungry patrons again. The famed diner closed in 2014 after 51 years in business on Shawmut Avenue at Hathaway Road. Owners Phil and Celeste Paleologos donated it to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction as a training facility for rehabilitating inmates.
Marion’s Mary Celeste Selling Off Fixtures After Permanently Closing
Marion’s Mary Celeste Whiskey and Wine Library has permanently closed, and the award-winning restaurant is selling off various fixtures and other items in an “everything must go” sale on Wednesday, September 28. The sale is taking place at the restaurant from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Some...
North Attleboro Residents Told To Boil Water After Bacteria Found
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Officials in North Attleboro are advising town residents to boil their tap water after E. coli bacteria was found during routine water tests on Wednesday. A notice has been issued to residents after routine water samples collected on Sept. 21 tested positive for the potentially dangerous bacteria, which can cause symptoms like stomach pains, diarrhea, vomiting, and fever.
Wareham Owl Saved for the Second Time by the Same Person
One particular Wareham owl must have a guardian angel in Gavin Bartlett. Bartlett recently rescued the same great horned owl for the second time in about 16 months, saving him back on September 22 after he was sprayed by a skunk and suffered more injuries. “When they released him back...
Parts of the SouthCoast Will See Stunning Electric Rate Increase
As though steadily rising food and other costs aren't bad enough, many area residents will face a massive rate increase for electricity and possibly natural gas this fall. National Grid, which provides electric and gas service to most of Rhode Island and a good portion of Massachusetts – including Brockton, Dighton, Fall River, Norton, Rehoboth, Seekonk, Somerset, Swansea, the Bridgewaters, and Westport – says electric rates will rise by an astonishing 64 percent.
