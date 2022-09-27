Read full article on original website
Ian shifts east, unlikely to land direct hit on Georgia
ATLANTA – Tropical Storm Ian has shifted to the east and is not expected to make a direct hit on the Georgia coast, Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday. Weakened from the Category 4 hurricane that slammed into Southwest Florida Wednesday, Ian is now expected to make a second landfall Friday in South Carolina, the governor said during a briefing in Savannah.
NAACP requests civil rights probe into Jackson water crisis, saying Mississippi has long discriminated against majority-Black capital
The calls to quickly fix Jackson, Mississippi's water system are growing louder, with the US Justice Department and NAACP demanding not just answers from the state and its capital city, but solutions. Days after the NAACP wrote Gov. Tate Reeves directly, the civil rights organization submitted a 25-page complaint to...
Georgia state elections board seeks FBI help in criminal investigation of voting system breach after 2020 election
The Georgia State Elections Board revealed Wednesday that the board has asked the FBI to participate in an ongoing criminal investigation into the voting system breach in Coffee County because of similarities between what happened there and incidents in other states. "The conduct in Coffee County is similar to conduct...
California bars tech companies from complying with other states' abortion-related warrants
California is attempting to stymie abortion prosecutions in other states by making it illegal for Silicon Valley giants and other businesses based in the Golden State to hand over the personal information of abortion-seekers to out-of-state authorities. A new law signed Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom forbids California-based businesses from...
Gov. Brian Kemp declares state of emergency for Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency in all 159 Georgia counties in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, currently a Category 3 hurricane expected to hit the state on Friday. The state of emergency will take effect on at 7 a.m. Thursday in preparation for expected...
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA — Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties have finalized an agreement with the state guaranteeing their counties water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between...
Conservative activists in Georgia wage campaign to purge voter rolls ahead of November's election
One morning in late August, Zach Manifold showed up at his job running the elections office in Gwinnett County, Georgia, to find eight boxes waiting, all filled with documents challenging the eligibility of tens of thousands of people to cast ballots. It was the physical manifestation of a law passed...
Patrick Reed drops defamation lawsuit, files bigger one
Patrick Reed dropped his $750 million defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and Brandel Chamblee in Texas only to refile a bigger one -- with more defendants -- in a Florida federal court. Reed attorney Larry Klayman refiled the suit on Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District...
1,000-year rainfall, record-breaking surge: How climate change made Hurricane Ian more destructive
Hurricane Ian slammed into the Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday with record-breaking storm surge and devastating winds. But as it tracked inland, extreme rainfall became the most destructive aspect of the storm for central Florida. Radar estimates suggest well over 12 inches of rain fell in just 12 to...
