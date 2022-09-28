ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Man charged with murder in beating death of LA County probation officer

 1 day ago

A man was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts stemming from the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer during a home invasion at her Lancaster residence.

The unidentified man accused in Paula Lind's killing at her home on Sunday is charged in a "John Doe" complaint with one count each of murder, assault with intent to commit rape during a residential burglary, first-degree residential burglary and sexual contact with deceased remains, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office

The charges include allegations of personal use of a firearm and first-degree residential burglary with a person present.

"That this officer who dedicated her career to public safety fell victim to senseless and depraved violence in her home is beyond tragic," L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "We will do all in our power to hold the person responsible for this to account. My office's victim advocates stand ready to offer support and services to Officer Lind's family."

The man -- whose identity is unknown -- was ordered to be held without bail while awaiting arraignment, which was postponed until Oct. 26.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a "burglary/home invasion call" at a Lancaster residence in the 45500 block of Barrymore Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Lind, 52, was found with blunt head trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was arrested at the residence after he allegedly broke in.

Lind, a 16-year-veteran of the agency, is being remembered as an officer dedicated to public safety.

L.A. County probation director Deborah Lares said she was devastated at the news.

"We know violence occurs and then to be taken out by the same thing you're trying to make better is just heartbreaking," Lares said. "This was a wonderful, dedicated 16-year employee."

The L.A. Country Probation Department says Lind's dedication to excellence and compassion will be greatly missed.

"She was a great example of who we are," Lares said.

City News Service contributed to this report.

