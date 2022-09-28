ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed, man injured in rollover crash near TIA

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
A woman is dead and a man is recovering in the hospital after crashing near Tulsa International Airport Tuesday night.

Officers received a call around 10 p.m. to a possible crash with injuries near East Apache Street and North Sheridan Road. When they arrived, they found an older gray SUV had crashed and rolled through a chain link fence onto the airport's property.

At least one person, a 53-year-old woman, was found ejected and died on the scene and a 41-year-old male passenger was injured.

Through early investigations, TPD determined the woman was the driver of the SUV and going eastbound along East Apache Street going 66 mph in a posted speed limit zone of 40 mph.

Police say they believe she missed a turn due to excessive speeding which made the car hit the curb and caused it to roll multiple times. It's also believed she was possibly impaired due to "the overabundance of beer cans in and around the vehicle and past history of DUI."

The woman was also not wearing a seatbelt which caused her to be ejected from the car, resulting in her death.

Tulsa police have not revealed the identity of those involved in the crash at this time.

