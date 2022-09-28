ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Turnbridge/River District development incentives head to city and county for approval

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) has agreed to pursue the second of four commercial redevelopment districts to facilitate improvement within downtown Clarksville. The IDB took action Wednesday morning, green-lighting an Economic Impact Plan (EIP) for the Turnbridge/River District. The district extends for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Over $1.6 million secured for Western KY development

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced the Delta Regional Authority will award $1,686,338 to four projects in western Kentucky. Two of those projects are in our area of Kentucky, in Henderson and Greenville. Congress created the Delta Regional Authority in 2000 to promote economic growth in the eight-state region bordering the Mississippi River through projects supporting […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville Greenway pedestrian bridge reopens

The Hopkinsville Greenway pedestrian bridge reopened Thursday following an engineer’s inspection, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman said in a press release. The bridge that spans Country Club Lane and LaFayette Road was closed Wednesday as a precaution after city officials were made aware of cracks in the bridge’s retaining wall.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

New Special Prosecutor Appointed in Trigg Sheriff Investigation

A new special prosecutor has been appointed by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office to direct the misconduct investigation involving Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree. Muhlenberg County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clayton Adams was appointed last week by the AG’s office after Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber asked to be removed from the case. In a September 14 letter to the AG’s office, Traughber said it was “apparent that the investigation may result in multiple charges including at least one felony” against Acree. He then asked for the AG’s office to relieve him of the appointment, adding a new appointment that “possesses the necessary staff and resources to dedicate to the prosecution” was needed.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Taylor wins Visit Clarksville Hospitality Award

Bobby Taylor Jr., the Front Office Manager at Hilton Garden Inn, was awarded Visit Clarksville’s Hospitality Award on Wednesday, September 28. The award recognizes hospitality employees for their dedication, hard work, and commitment to providing quality care to those visiting our community. “Bobby has been a mainstay for the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Hopkinsville City Council#American#The City Council#Covid 19#The General Fund
wnky.com

On-site hires at SHRM’s Greenwood Mall Job Fair Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southern Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management, or SHRM, is setting up to host its second annual job fair inside Greenwood Mall. Thursday from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m, swing by to talk with 24 industries hiring Manufacturing, retail, food service, healthcare positions and more. SHRM says this is the perfect opportunity to find a job opportunity with no degree required.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Hopkins Co. residents can apply for reimbursement for building materials

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - If you purchased building materials of any kind due to the damage caused by the December 10 tornado in Hopkins County, you could be reimbursed. Officials with the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee say if you have receipts for building materials, you can come to the office in Dawson Springs and apply for reimbursement.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
whvoradio.com

CCPS Celebrates ‘Commitment To Graduation’ With Class Of 2026

Officials with Christian County Public Schools put a key focus on its freshman Class of 2026 Wednesday morning, with its inaugural “Commitment to Graduation” Ceremony in the Stadium of Champions. Tom Bell, chair of the CCPS school board, noted that Kentucky’s graduation rate sits, on average, at 94%....
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Water with an “earthy taste” causing concerns in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville city officials say they have received several customer concerns about the drinking water having an earthy taste. Officials say they have conducted multiple tests at various locations verifying that the water is safe to drink, and is not harmful. Madisonville city officials say this condition is due to the rapidly […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Bond Reduced For Greenville Road Cold Case Murder Defendant

An issue involving one of the attorneys tasked with representing a Hopkinsville woman charged in a Christian County cold case murder has caused a brief delay in the proceedings. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday before Judge Andrew Self. The two are charged with...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Christian County Literacy Council Crowns Spelling Bee Champs

The language a human can acquire is ludicrous, especially in performance to persuade the judges and establish a champion. Ten of those words challenged children Tuesday night at the 2nd Annual Christian County Literacy Council Spelling Bee. The largest of the three divisions was third through fifth grade. Though “ludicrous”...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

CCPS freshmen make commitment to graduate

Freshmen from Hopkinsville and Christian County High School were at the Stadium of Champions Wednesday morning for the first ever Commitment to Graduate ceremony. School Board Chair Tom Bell says the district wants all of those ninth graders to be back at the stadium in May of 2026 for commencement.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Building Damaged In Todd County Fire

A building on West Jefferson Davis Highway in Elkton was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Todd County Emergency Manager Daniel Smith says the owner was installing a new garage door and using a blowtorch when the front of the building caught fire. Firefighters from Elkton and Fairview fire departments...
TODD COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

30th Annual Relay For Life Begins Friday In Christian County

Relay For Life of Christian County will be embracing a special milestone Friday, as the cancer survivor and remembrance ceremony moves into its 30th year for Hopkinsville. Pam Futrell, with the organization, said teams are welcome to start moving into the Sportsplex around 8 AM Friday, with doors opening to the public around 5 PM, festivities beginning at 6 PM, and everything winding down around 11 PM.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy