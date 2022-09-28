Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Turnbridge/River District development incentives head to city and county for approval
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) has agreed to pursue the second of four commercial redevelopment districts to facilitate improvement within downtown Clarksville. The IDB took action Wednesday morning, green-lighting an Economic Impact Plan (EIP) for the Turnbridge/River District. The district extends for...
Proposed solar system regulations headed to Hopkinsville City Council
Hopkinsville planning officials approved a draft solar energy system policy that says large-scale operations with ground-mounted panels must be set back at least 1,000 feet from property boundaries and at least 2,000 feet from residences, schools, hospitals and nursing homes. The Community and Development Services governing board adopted the amendment...
whopam.com
Christian Fiscal Court rescinds resolution related to proposed solar farm
After hearing over an hour of public comments, Christian Fiscal Court on Tuesday morning rescinded a resolution approved in June that was a preliminary agreement for the county to later issue industrial bonds to assist Oriden as it plans to construct a solar farm in the Dogwood community. Heather Cooke...
Over $1.6 million secured for Western KY development
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced the Delta Regional Authority will award $1,686,338 to four projects in western Kentucky. Two of those projects are in our area of Kentucky, in Henderson and Greenville. Congress created the Delta Regional Authority in 2000 to promote economic growth in the eight-state region bordering the Mississippi River through projects supporting […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas window and door manufacturer to invest $16M in Hopkinsville plant and create 203 jobs
The 100,000-square-foot spec building in Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park I will become a manufacturing and distribution hub for a window and door manufacturer that plans to employ 203 full-time workers. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Elevate Windows and Doors will invest approximately $16 million in the facility. Based in...
Hopkinsville Greenway pedestrian bridge reopens
The Hopkinsville Greenway pedestrian bridge reopened Thursday following an engineer’s inspection, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman said in a press release. The bridge that spans Country Club Lane and LaFayette Road was closed Wednesday as a precaution after city officials were made aware of cracks in the bridge’s retaining wall.
wkdzradio.com
New Special Prosecutor Appointed in Trigg Sheriff Investigation
A new special prosecutor has been appointed by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office to direct the misconduct investigation involving Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree. Muhlenberg County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clayton Adams was appointed last week by the AG’s office after Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber asked to be removed from the case. In a September 14 letter to the AG’s office, Traughber said it was “apparent that the investigation may result in multiple charges including at least one felony” against Acree. He then asked for the AG’s office to relieve him of the appointment, adding a new appointment that “possesses the necessary staff and resources to dedicate to the prosecution” was needed.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Taylor wins Visit Clarksville Hospitality Award
Bobby Taylor Jr., the Front Office Manager at Hilton Garden Inn, was awarded Visit Clarksville’s Hospitality Award on Wednesday, September 28. The award recognizes hospitality employees for their dedication, hard work, and commitment to providing quality care to those visiting our community. “Bobby has been a mainstay for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Complaint filed to remove Alderman, exposed for using racial slurs, from city council
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A complaint has been filed with a Sumner Count judge to force an alderman, exposed in a series of WSMV4 Investigations for repeatedly using racial slurs, to step down from Portland’s city council. But the complaint has nothing to do with Alderman Thomas Dillard’s racist...
wnky.com
On-site hires at SHRM’s Greenwood Mall Job Fair Thursday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southern Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management, or SHRM, is setting up to host its second annual job fair inside Greenwood Mall. Thursday from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m, swing by to talk with 24 industries hiring Manufacturing, retail, food service, healthcare positions and more. SHRM says this is the perfect opportunity to find a job opportunity with no degree required.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. residents can apply for reimbursement for building materials
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - If you purchased building materials of any kind due to the damage caused by the December 10 tornado in Hopkins County, you could be reimbursed. Officials with the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee say if you have receipts for building materials, you can come to the office in Dawson Springs and apply for reimbursement.
clarksvillenow.com
1,200 more parking spaces opening downtown thanks to APSU, to support F&M Bank Arena
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Construction will begin soon on two parking garages, adding over 1,300 new spaces to downtown Clarksville. While those projects are in the works, parking may be an issue downtown for a few months after the 6,000-person capacity F&M Bank Arena opens. Local officials are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whvoradio.com
CCPS Celebrates ‘Commitment To Graduation’ With Class Of 2026
Officials with Christian County Public Schools put a key focus on its freshman Class of 2026 Wednesday morning, with its inaugural “Commitment to Graduation” Ceremony in the Stadium of Champions. Tom Bell, chair of the CCPS school board, noted that Kentucky’s graduation rate sits, on average, at 94%....
Water with an “earthy taste” causing concerns in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville city officials say they have received several customer concerns about the drinking water having an earthy taste. Officials say they have conducted multiple tests at various locations verifying that the water is safe to drink, and is not harmful. Madisonville city officials say this condition is due to the rapidly […]
Feeding America awards grants to Hopkinsville organizations
Feeding American, Kentucky’s Heartland has awarded grants to two hunger relief organizations in Hopkinsville. The Pathfinder Pantry at Hopkinsville Community College received $32,310 and will use the money to buy a commercial freezer and to increase staff and expand operating hours, according to a press release from FAKH. The...
whvoradio.com
Bond Reduced For Greenville Road Cold Case Murder Defendant
An issue involving one of the attorneys tasked with representing a Hopkinsville woman charged in a Christian County cold case murder has caused a brief delay in the proceedings. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday before Judge Andrew Self. The two are charged with...
whvoradio.com
Christian County Literacy Council Crowns Spelling Bee Champs
The language a human can acquire is ludicrous, especially in performance to persuade the judges and establish a champion. Ten of those words challenged children Tuesday night at the 2nd Annual Christian County Literacy Council Spelling Bee. The largest of the three divisions was third through fifth grade. Though “ludicrous”...
whopam.com
CCPS freshmen make commitment to graduate
Freshmen from Hopkinsville and Christian County High School were at the Stadium of Champions Wednesday morning for the first ever Commitment to Graduate ceremony. School Board Chair Tom Bell says the district wants all of those ninth graders to be back at the stadium in May of 2026 for commencement.
whvoradio.com
Building Damaged In Todd County Fire
A building on West Jefferson Davis Highway in Elkton was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Todd County Emergency Manager Daniel Smith says the owner was installing a new garage door and using a blowtorch when the front of the building caught fire. Firefighters from Elkton and Fairview fire departments...
whvoradio.com
30th Annual Relay For Life Begins Friday In Christian County
Relay For Life of Christian County will be embracing a special milestone Friday, as the cancer survivor and remembrance ceremony moves into its 30th year for Hopkinsville. Pam Futrell, with the organization, said teams are welcome to start moving into the Sportsplex around 8 AM Friday, with doors opening to the public around 5 PM, festivities beginning at 6 PM, and everything winding down around 11 PM.
Comments / 0