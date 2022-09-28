A new special prosecutor has been appointed by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office to direct the misconduct investigation involving Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree. Muhlenberg County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clayton Adams was appointed last week by the AG’s office after Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber asked to be removed from the case. In a September 14 letter to the AG’s office, Traughber said it was “apparent that the investigation may result in multiple charges including at least one felony” against Acree. He then asked for the AG’s office to relieve him of the appointment, adding a new appointment that “possesses the necessary staff and resources to dedicate to the prosecution” was needed.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO