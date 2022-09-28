ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cityandstateny.com

Lee Zeldin’s campaign promises: What can he actually do if elected?

When Rep. Lee Zeldin released his Top 10 gripes about Gov. Kathy Hochul last month, unsurprisingly, most of them were related to crime. It’s been the major policy plank in his platform. He has said he would replace Manhattan District Attorney on “Day ONE,” when in reality it’s going to be slightly more complicated than that. And on other issues, such as abortion rights and congestion pricing, it’s unclear exactly what he could accomplish on his own as governor – given the barriers in the state Legislature, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the federal government and others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Ohio, NY
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Elections
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Florida, NY
State
Oregon State
New York City, NY
Government
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State

There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
ELECTIONS
recordpatriot.com

Judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A lawyer challenging provisions of New York's new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places, telling a federal judge Thursday the rules affect not only people on busy Manhattan streets but an upstate pastor on his church's property.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Cara Mund’s House pitch rides on abortion, outsider appeal

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — When Cara Mund was competing to become Miss North Dakota, a key part of her platform was increasing the number of women elected to political office. Later, after she became the state’s first Miss America winner, she traveled the country to encourage women to use their voice to make an impact.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Hakeem Jeffries
Washington Examiner

Eric Adams's brand is arrogance and failure

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has quickly become one of the country’s more insufferable Democratic politicians. He is steeped in the same unearned arrogance that liberal elitists show when insulting those who don’t share their same lifestyles. While boasting about building tent cities for immigrants being part...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Report: Millions For Cops In New York State

There is some good news this week regarding public safety in the State of New York. There are reports that money has been allocated for police agencies in The Empire State. What does that mean and where does the money go or come from? It appears that the money follows a promise that Governor Hochul will help agencies get what they need to serve and protect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Voters#Democratic Primary#Progressive Democrats#Moderate Democrats#Election Local#Disori
Reason.com

Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'

Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "desegregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
BROOKLYN, NY
WRGB

Gov. Hochul pumps millions into Drive Clean Rebate program

White Plains, N.Y. (WRGB) — Governor Hochul was in White Plains Thursday to announce plans for New York state and it's transition to electric vehicles. She announced that after President Biden announced a $5 billion plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The governor says that...
POLITICS
ValueWalk

Plural Marriage Recognized In New York Under Key Precedent

WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 25, 2022) – A judge in New York has just ruled that polyamorous relationships – in this case a 3-person married unit living together in an apartment – are entitled to the same legal protection as opposite-sex or same-sex 2-person marriages. Engine No. 1’s...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
iheart.com

Gov. Hochul, Rep. Zeldin Pick Up Endorsements From Law Enforcement Groups

Both Governor Hochul and her Republican challenger Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin have each picked up an endorsement from a law enforcement group. The Police Benevolent Association of New York State has thrown its support behind the governor as she tries to win a full four-year term in office. And, Congressman Zeldin has the endorsement of the Police Conference of New York. Crime has been a big issue in the race for governor as both candidates have clashed on things like gun violence and bail reform laws.
POLITICS
Gizmodo

NYPD Considers Using Encryption to Block Public From Radio Scanner Broadcasts

The days of eavesdropping on the New York Police Department may be coming to an end. The NYPD says it wants to reimagine its current police communication system and transition to encrypted messages by 2024 according to a recent amNY report confirmed by Gizmodo. While law enforcement has spent years fighting to make encryption less accessible for everyday people, police think they need a little more privacy. Critics worry a turn towards encryption by law enforcement could reduce transparency, hamstring the news media, and potentially jeopardize the safety of protestors looking to stay a step ahead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy