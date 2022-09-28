Read full article on original website
The return of Andrew Cuomo? Former N.Y. governor forming PAC, hosting weekly podcast
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking his biggest steps yet to return to public life, more than a year after resigning in the wake of a bevy of sexual harassment allegations. In a video posted online Wednesday, the Democrat said he’s forming a political action committee and a...
Lee Zeldin’s campaign promises: What can he actually do if elected?
When Rep. Lee Zeldin released his Top 10 gripes about Gov. Kathy Hochul last month, unsurprisingly, most of them were related to crime. It’s been the major policy plank in his platform. He has said he would replace Manhattan District Attorney on “Day ONE,” when in reality it’s going to be slightly more complicated than that. And on other issues, such as abortion rights and congestion pricing, it’s unclear exactly what he could accomplish on his own as governor – given the barriers in the state Legislature, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the federal government and others.
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually Go
August 2022, saw the largest number of Driver’s licenses get changed from New York to Florida than any other month In US history. According to a check of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data, record numbers of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida.
Kathy Hochul builds lead over Lee Zeldin in race for NY governor, poll says
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has expanded her lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin as the candidates enter the final six weeks of their campaign for governor, according to a new poll released today. The Siena College poll of likely voters found Hochul, a Democrat from Erie County, has a 17-point...
Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State
There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
Rose challenges Malliotakis to a ‘No Lie’ pledge on campaign trail
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic congressional candidate Max Rose is challenging opponent Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) to “tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth” on the campaign trail or else make a hefty donation to charity. Rose announced his proposal on Thursday...
Judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A lawyer challenging provisions of New York's new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places, telling a federal judge Thursday the rules affect not only people on busy Manhattan streets but an upstate pastor on his church's property.
Cara Mund’s House pitch rides on abortion, outsider appeal
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — When Cara Mund was competing to become Miss North Dakota, a key part of her platform was increasing the number of women elected to political office. Later, after she became the state’s first Miss America winner, she traveled the country to encourage women to use their voice to make an impact.
Eric Adams's brand is arrogance and failure
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has quickly become one of the country’s more insufferable Democratic politicians. He is steeped in the same unearned arrogance that liberal elitists show when insulting those who don’t share their same lifestyles. While boasting about building tent cities for immigrants being part...
Hochul takes new steps to fight polio amid outbreak in New York
Gov. Hochul announced new steps to combat the outbreak of polio in several suburban New York counties and New York City. The governor said on Wednesday that fresh measures would bolster coordination between state and local health departments and improve vaccination rates, especially among children. “We’ve taken an aggressive public...
Gov. Hochul says NY gun violence down 10%
Public safety is certainly a hot topic here in New York especially as we edge closer to the general election. Governor Hochul made announcement on Wednesday regarding gun violence and what her administration is doing to help law enforcement.
Report: Millions For Cops In New York State
There is some good news this week regarding public safety in the State of New York. There are reports that money has been allocated for police agencies in The Empire State. What does that mean and where does the money go or come from? It appears that the money follows a promise that Governor Hochul will help agencies get what they need to serve and protect.
Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'
Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "desegregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
Gov. Hochul pumps millions into Drive Clean Rebate program
White Plains, N.Y. (WRGB) — Governor Hochul was in White Plains Thursday to announce plans for New York state and it's transition to electric vehicles. She announced that after President Biden announced a $5 billion plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The governor says that...
Plural Marriage Recognized In New York Under Key Precedent
WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 25, 2022) – A judge in New York has just ruled that polyamorous relationships – in this case a 3-person married unit living together in an apartment – are entitled to the same legal protection as opposite-sex or same-sex 2-person marriages. Engine No. 1’s...
In a Shocking Turn of Events, Study Finds New Yorkers to be Some of the Most Polite Drivers?
We've all had some bad encounters on the roads around here. Whether it's someone tailgating you or giving you the finger, New York has a bit of a reputation for its hostile drivers. But is it all necessarily true? According to one recent study, New Yorkers actually might be some of the country's most polite drivers?
Advocates clarify the right to shelter stands in NYC – after Eric Adams seemed to question it again
For the second time in two weeks, New York City Mayor Eric Adams seemed to publicly question whether the city’s legal obligations to provide shelter to anyone who seeks it would apply to the recent influx of asylum-seekers – prompting yet another clean-up to clarify that the right to shelter still applies.
Gov. Hochul, Rep. Zeldin Pick Up Endorsements From Law Enforcement Groups
Both Governor Hochul and her Republican challenger Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin have each picked up an endorsement from a law enforcement group. The Police Benevolent Association of New York State has thrown its support behind the governor as she tries to win a full four-year term in office. And, Congressman Zeldin has the endorsement of the Police Conference of New York. Crime has been a big issue in the race for governor as both candidates have clashed on things like gun violence and bail reform laws.
Dozens of Hindu groups slam Teaneck Dems, want ‘hate filled’ resolution rescinded
A group of more than 50 New Jersey-based Hindu American organizations have slammed the Teaneck Democratic organization for passing a “hate filled” resolution condemning some Hindu groups and demonizing their community by taking sides in a global conflict over the treatment of Muslims in India and want the action rescinded.
NYPD Considers Using Encryption to Block Public From Radio Scanner Broadcasts
The days of eavesdropping on the New York Police Department may be coming to an end. The NYPD says it wants to reimagine its current police communication system and transition to encrypted messages by 2024 according to a recent amNY report confirmed by Gizmodo. While law enforcement has spent years fighting to make encryption less accessible for everyday people, police think they need a little more privacy. Critics worry a turn towards encryption by law enforcement could reduce transparency, hamstring the news media, and potentially jeopardize the safety of protestors looking to stay a step ahead.
