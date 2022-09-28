ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Brevard Officials Announce Crisis Assistance Opportunities as Result of Tropical Storm Ian Impact

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County officials announced crisis assistance opportunities as a result of the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Damage Reporting: Residents are encouraged to complete a damage report if their property or home has been damaged as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. This includes water in your home, roof or structure damage, etc.
Arrests In Brevard County: September 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Melbourne Police Department Now Accepting Applications for Law Enforcement Trust Fund Donations

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for Law Enforcement Trust Fund (LETF) donations beginning September 26. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, October 14. The Law Enforcement Trust Fund provides donations to not-for-profit organizations...
Orlando Sports Foundation to Host Cure Bowl March 2Cure Pep Rally Oct. 6 at at Exploria Stadium

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – The Orlando Sports Foundation will host a “Cure Bowl March 2Cure Pep Rally” on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Exploria Stadium. The open house Pep Rally speakers will include Cure Bowl and Community leaders such as Orlando City Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith, and a special presentation by Orlando Fire Department Chief Charlie Salazar to Orlando Sports Foundation Cure Bowl leaders.
Hurricane Ian Landfall on Florida Trending South, Rainfall Accumulations in Brevard County Expected to Reach 10-15 Inches

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which is set to make landfall on Florida Wednesday afternoon. According to NHC, rainfall accumulations could reach as much as 15-20 inches of rain in North Brevard County, according to the National Weather Service. Ian is...
