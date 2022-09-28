Read full article on original website
920th Rescue Wing Aircraft Departs From Patrick Space Force Base in Anticipation of Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • SATELLITE BEACH, FLORIDA – The 920th Rescue Wing aircraft departed Patrick Space Force Base on Wednesday in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. The decision was made to relocate the aircraft to areas that would prevent them from being damaged. In less than 24...
Brevard Officials Announce Crisis Assistance Opportunities as Result of Tropical Storm Ian Impact
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County officials announced crisis assistance opportunities as a result of the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Damage Reporting: Residents are encouraged to complete a damage report if their property or home has been damaged as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. This includes water in your home, roof or structure damage, etc.
Arrests In Brevard County: September 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Sets Port Condition ‘YANKEE’ for Port Canaveral Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) has set Port Condition “YANKEE” for Port Canaveral: Sustained gale force winds are predicted within 24 hours. Port Canaveral is open and conducting limited Port operations and preparing for the...
Eastern Florida State Offering Non-Credit Workplace Course ‘Powerful Professional Writing’ Starting Oct. 11
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Punch up your writing and improve your on-the-job skills in a low-cost, non-credit professional writing course that begins Oct. 11 at Eastern Florida State College. The eight-week course called “Powerful Professional Writing” is scheduled for Tuesday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30...
Florida Tech Student Kathryn Bock Earns Florida Space Grant Consortium Masters Fellowship Award
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Kathryn Bock, a biomedical engineering graduate student, received the Florida Space Grant Consortium Masters Fellowship Program award to investigate the effects of low-dose, space-like radiation on bone cell function. This prestigious fellowship will provide Bock with a $10,000 stipend to work on...
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: State of Emergency Has Been Declared for Brevard County Effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A State of Emergency has been declared for Brevard County effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in response to the pending threat of Hurricane Ian. As the storm edges toward Florida, the decision has also been made to close Brevard County Government offices and...
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Brevard County Emergency Management Officials Provide a Hurricane Ian Update
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County avoided a major impact from Hurricane Ian, and the weather will be clearing later tonight. By the Numbers: Power outage data is published by the Florida Public Service Commission every three hours on Twitter at @floridapcs. Florida Power and Light Co. provides service,...
WATCH LIVE: Check Out Brevard Beach Conditions from the Cocoa Beach Pier Live Webcam
ABOVE VIDEO: See what’s happening at the Cocoa Beach Pier, which stretches 800 feet over the Atlantic Ocean. and is constructed with more than 2.5 miles of boardwalk planks and 270 pilings,. each 40 feet in length. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Built in 1962 by local...
Health First is Closely Monitoring Hurricane Ian, All Business and Medical Offices Will Close at 2 p.m. Today
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA — Health First is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian. In preparation, all business and medical offices will close at 2 p.m. today and remain closed through Thursday, Sept. 29. Our HOSPITALS (Holmes Regional Medical Center, Cape Canaveral Hospital, Palm Bay Hospital, Viera Hospital) WILL REMAIN OPEN to...
Step Aside, Ian – Baby Wajiha’s In Town! Melbourne Mom Gives Birth During Hurricane, ‘I Just Had to Keep Faith’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – As the winds howled and the windows rattled at Health First’s Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Florida, on Wednesday night, inside the hospital, it was still calm, cool business as usual. Patients were tended to, hospital associates and leadership reported in and hunkered...
Melbourne Police Department Now Accepting Applications for Law Enforcement Trust Fund Donations
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for Law Enforcement Trust Fund (LETF) donations beginning September 26. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, October 14. The Law Enforcement Trust Fund provides donations to not-for-profit organizations...
Ian Strengthens to Category 3 Hurricane, Central Florida Braces For Impact
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian has strengthened to a level Category 3 during the overnight hours on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center says the system is carrying 125 mph max sustained winds and moving north 12 mph. Ian is moving toward the north near 11 mph. A Tropical...
City of Palm Bay Declares a Local State of Emergency Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – In anticipation of Hurricane Ian’s approach towards Florida, with weather impacts to Palm Bay expected, Mayor Rob Medina signed Legislative Order No. D-2022-01, declaring a local state of emergency for the City of Palm Bay. A local state of emergency...
Orlando Sports Foundation to Host Cure Bowl March 2Cure Pep Rally Oct. 6 at at Exploria Stadium
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – The Orlando Sports Foundation will host a “Cure Bowl March 2Cure Pep Rally” on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Exploria Stadium. The open house Pep Rally speakers will include Cure Bowl and Community leaders such as Orlando City Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith, and a special presentation by Orlando Fire Department Chief Charlie Salazar to Orlando Sports Foundation Cure Bowl leaders.
Hurricane Ian Landfall on Florida Trending South, Rainfall Accumulations in Brevard County Expected to Reach 10-15 Inches
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which is set to make landfall on Florida Wednesday afternoon. According to NHC, rainfall accumulations could reach as much as 15-20 inches of rain in North Brevard County, according to the National Weather Service. Ian is...
Hurricane Ian Draws Closer to Florida as Category 3 Hurricane, Tropical Storm Warning Issued for Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian has picked up some strength to 115 mph max sustained winds but still remains a Category 3 level hurricane. A Tropical Storm warning has been issued for Brevard County. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the...
Viera Community Institute to Host 2nd Annual Harvest Festival at Viera Regional Park Oct. 15
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Fall is here, and it is time to have some seasonal fun with family and friends. The Viera Community Institute presents the 2nd Annual Viera’s Harvest Festival. Sponsorships are still available to showcase your local product or service. Join the Viera...
Transportation to Brevard Shelters Available on Bus Routes Provided By Space Coast Area Transit
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Space Coast Area Transportation has regular bus routes that residents can take to get to any of the three County shelters that have opened for Hurricane Ian and for those who live in flood-prone and low-lying areas. The routes are:. ■ Walter Butler Community Center-...
Brevard Residents Asked to Limit Water Usage, Will Help Reduce Chances of Backups into Residents’ Homes
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Space Coast area residents are being asked by county and city officials to reduce water usage as rains continue from Hurricane Ian. Brevard County Utilities said residents are asked to reduce water usage, especially flushing toilets, doing laundry and long showers. “Limiting water usage will...
