Aurora police chief candidates meet with the public

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The two finalists to possibly become Aurora’s next police chief met with the public on Tuesday night inside Aurora City Hall.

David Franklin is chief of staff for the Albuquerque Police Department. Scott Ebner is a retired lieutenant colonel with the New Jersey State Police.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done. Something not to be taken lightly,” Franklin said.

“I think it’s been very helpful to meet the officers, to meet the community, to meet the faith-based leaders,” Ebner said. “It’s extremely important.”

The city manager hires the new police chief but still needs the majority of the city council to approve. That decision should be made within the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, some are taking issue with the selection process, including the former police oversight task force that was dissolved after just six months. Read more on that here .

