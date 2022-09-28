ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Comments / 11

kaarenwills
1d ago

In defense of the police, when having to chase down someone with a weapon, especially a gun, you have no idea as you run after or drive after them, whether it's a real gun or a replica. Beyond stupid to have either real or faux gun at anytime unless licensed to carry. But to commit a crime, run from the law while in possession of a deadly weapon, is really expressing a death wish. So sad, but is happening more and more.

Reply
14
AP_000097.b5b22618a4334763a10ab6df50468e21.1528
1d ago

Godspeed to the Officer 👮‍♀️ & big 🙏🏼 thanks.Condolence inappropriate to the suspect, it could not happen to the nicest innocent most deserving criminal, justice has been served. God has plans for all, one final Plan.

Reply
5
JD
1d ago

Congratulations to your fast draw, Clint! Great job officer. Quick recovery!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police: 3 arrested in beating death of 62-year-old outside 7/11

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police announced a third arrest Wednesday in the beating death of a 62-year-old man outside a 7/11 store on Boulder Highway. Stephon Epps, Floyd Epps, and Andre Harris have all been arrested in connection with the beating death. Floyd and Stephon Epps were arrested over the weekend. Harris was arrested Tuesday.
HENDERSON, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After five days on the run, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the convicted killer who escaped Friday night, has been found and is now in custody. Police say he was taken into custody without incident near Eastern and Owens after LVMPD...
LAS VEGAS, NV
UPI News

Las Vegas police capture escaped inmate 'without incident'

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Nevada prison escapee Porfirio Duarte-Herrera is in custody, according to Las Vegas police. Police said in a tweet he was arrested without incident. "Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been taken into custody without incident by LVMPD patrol officers near Eastern and Owens," the Las Vegas police tweet said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Return Fire#Violent Crime#Morgon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
pvtimes.com

Man faces attempted murder after shooting at Pahrump homeless camp

A Pahrump man is facing attempted murder along with additional charges following a shooting at a local homeless camp. Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a weapons offense in the area of the Best Western Motel at 1101 South Highway 160, at approximately 2 p.m. on Sept. 18.
PAHRUMP, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Heidari Law Firm and Abogados Con Experiencia Offer $10,000 Reward for Hit and Run Conviction

(Las Vegas) Sam Ryan Heidari, Attorney and owner of two major personal injury law firms in Las Vegas and L.A. has offered publicly a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects that were involved in a Las Vegas hit and run on Friday, September 23rd. On Friday, at approximately 4:35 a.m., a critical injury, hit and run traffic collision occurred on East Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with South Sandhill Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy