Atlanta, GA

appenmedia.com

North Point Church supply drive supports 1,000 students

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Donations of school supplies and snacks collected by North Point Community Church in Alpharetta will go toward helping more than 1,000 local students this school year. Church officials said North Point’s Back-to-School Drive, held Aug. 14-28, raised donations from thousands of people in the church community...
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

$3.1 million SPLOST VIII renovations unveiled at Midway Park

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like a week doesn’t go by in Forsyth County without a new park announcement or initiative being announced. But as good as flashy new projects are, local officials say renovations at existing parks, like those unveiled at Midway Park in south Forsyth last week, are just as important to the community.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Fulton County high schoolers enroll at Auburn University

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — More than five dozen Fulton County students are finishing out their high school career while taking college courses through Auburn University this semester – all without having to pay out-of-state tuition. Fulton County Schools entered into a landmark agreement with Auburn University last year...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

North Italia restaurant now open in Dunwoody

Description: North Italia prides itself on delivering handcrafted Italian food in a modern environment with an in-restaurant experience that prioritizes great hospitality every time. We celebrate the opportunity to connect with the local community, finding new guests and team members to share our love of food and beverage. Opened: August...
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Forsyth County advances fire station projects

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two fire stations built in Forsyth County more than 20 years ago are set to receive much needed upgrades in the coming years, thanks to a $13.8 million construction contract recently approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. At their Thursday, Sept. 22, work...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

82-year-old Roswell man accused of killing wife

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police have arrested an 82-year-old man for allegedly stabbing and killing his wife on the afternoon of Sept. 15. The Roswell Police Department says the incident happened some time before 4 p.m., which is when officers responded to a reported suicide at a home in the 900 block of Oakhaven Drive. There, they found 80-year-old Judith Miller deceased, suffering from an apparent stab wound.
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars”...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta City Council defers vote on townhome project

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Plans for a new townhome development off Old Milton Parkway in downtown Alpharetta seemed poised for approval Sept. 26, until questions about architectural design standards unexpectedly derailed the project until further notice. Midwest home builder, Fischer Homes, has proposed building 24 for-sale townhomes on 6.15 acres...
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Improvements coming for East Roswell Park

ROSWELL, Ga. — East Roswell Park is due for a series of improvements after the Roswell City Council approved a five-year park master plan Sept. 26. The master plan, one of the items in Mayor Kurt Wilson’s 100-day plan, is intended to provide a comprehensive review of the city’s parks, goals and recommendations for implementation over the next five years. It also includes a review of long-term strategies that extend beyond that period, such as land acquisition recommendations to support the continued growth of the community.
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Parked vehicle stolen near Perimeter Center

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating a report that a BMW was stolen near Perimeter Center. Thieves allegedly stole a BMW X3 while it sat parked overnight at an apartment building off Perimeter Center Parkway in Dunwoody on Aug. 17. The vehicle owners reportedly spent several days calling tow companies to determine whether it had been towed or repossessed but were told the management company hadn’t towed it and payments on the vehicle were current.
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Police charge Dunwoody driver who struck building

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have charged a man with multiple drug and traffic offenses after he allegedly drove into the side of an apartment building. Police responded to the scene off Peachtree Place Parkway on Aug. 21, after a woman was awakened by the crash. The van allegedly...
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Forsyth County to apply for $19.1 million grant for water treatment

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County will apply for a $19.1 million grant from Georgia’s Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund to complete an expansion at the county’s Antioch Water Treatment Plant. At a Sept. 9 work session, Forsyth County Water and Sewer Director Barry Lucas told county commissioners...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Proposal Due Date: OCTOBER 18, 2022, BY 2:00PM LOCAL TIME. Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Offeror whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.
MILTON, GA
appenmedia.com

Dunwoody police investigate cases of reported check fraud

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are investigating two reports of check fraud that took place in August. Police reports said two residents reported to their banks that checks had been cashed on their accounts without their permission. In both cases the check was a legitimate check that had been altered to withdraw more money from the bank accounts.
DUNWOODY, GA

