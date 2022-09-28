Rainbow Wahine basketball hits the court for first practice of 2022-23 season

The University of Hawaii womenâ€™s basketball team returned to work on Tuesday.

The Rainbow Wahine hit the court for the teamâ€™s first practice of the 2022-23 season as UH enters as the defending Big West Conference champions in search of reaching back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for the first time in program history.

Last seasonâ€™s memorable run saw the team go 20-9 overall, 13-3 in the BWC with a successful tournament run in Henderson, Nevada that earned the program a trip to the NCAA Tournament where UH would fall to Baylor in Waco, Texas in the opening round.

â€œI want them to approach it like weâ€™re not champions,â€� said head coach Laura Beeman. â€œThis team has done absolutely zero. Period. Whatever they did last year, they did last year. This is a different group. Theyâ€™ve done zero. Thatâ€™s how they have to approach practices, thatâ€™s how they have to approach the locker room, thatâ€™s how they have to approach competition. If they start really dwelling on oh, weâ€™re champions, we wonâ€™t be in the top three this year. Our conference is too good and itâ€™s too easy to get beat if youâ€™re arrogant and thatâ€™s not what this group is going to do.â€�

A big loss from that season was certainly record setting sharp shooter at guard, Amy Atwell who was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA.

The Rainbows do return a number of players from the championship team though, in fact, eight players with starting experience are back for this season while also introducing a key addition in reigning Big West Freshman of the Year, Cal State Fullerton transfer guard Lily Wahinekapu of Iolani.

â€œIt means a lot to me,â€� said Wahinekapu. â€œI feel like I want to represent my home state, my family, my team. Itâ€™s not just about me, itâ€™s about everybody else and who Iâ€™m doing it for.â€�

Wahinekapu, who joins her younger sister Jobi Lefotu who is a freshman guard, averaged 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Titans.

â€œLily is a phenomenal player. We knew that last year when we played against her and so when the opportunity came up that she was going to come back home it was a no-brainer for us,â€� said Beeman. â€œYou donâ€™t replace Amy Atwell and itâ€™s not just the points, itâ€™s more of the gravity that she demanded on the court. She really gave us great spacing so weâ€™re going to have to find different ways to score but with Lilyâ€™s ability to have the ball in her hands, she can score three different ways, get other people involved. That will definitely help, absolutely.â€�

The Rainbow Wahine will open their season on the road with games at Oregon State and Portland on November 7 and 9 respectively.

UH will host their first home games starting on November 18 against Florida Gulf Coast.