Governance, Organization, and Legislation Committee of the Town Council
RECEIVED: 9/26/22 8:11 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Action Items: Water Bylaw & Regulations; Review of Section 2, 8, and 9 on the Town Council Policy on Making Recommendations for Town Council Appointments;Review of Scoring Matrix; Review of Public Record Status of Community Activity Forms; Presentation and Discussion Items: Equity Lens Review Process: Review equity lens models and begin to discuss goals. Public Comment, Minutes: Adoption of August 17, 2022 and September 14, 2022 Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
Jones Library Building Committee
RECEIVED: 9/27/22 at 11:13 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Town Manager Report; Project Status – MOA Addendum; Additional State Funding Initiative Update; Finance Update; Review & Approval of Invoices; Updated Project Schedule; Updated Project Budget; Value Management List; Design Subcommittee Report; Outreach Subcommittee Report; Meeting Schedule; Correspondence; Topics not Anticipated by Chair 48 Hours in Advance; Public Comment; Adjourn.
Community Resources Committee of the Town Council
4:30 PM: Zoning Bylaw – Article 2, Zoning Districts, Article 3, Use Regulations, and Article 16, FEMA Floodplain Overlay District (Continued from May 26, 2022 and September 8, 2022) To see if the Town will vote to add Article 16, FEMA Floodplain Overlay District, to the Zoning Bylaw, amend Article 2, Zoning Districts, to add FEMA Floodplain Overlay District, and amend related sections of Article 3, Use Regulations, to regulate activities in the 100 year floodplain as shown on the Flood Insurance Rate (FIRM) Maps, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the administration of the National Flood Insurance Program; FIRM maps indicate areas that have a 1% chance of flooding in a given year; the purpose of the floodplain management regulations is to protect the public health, safety & general welfare & to minimize the harmful impacts of flooding upon the community.
Conservation Commission
RECEIVED: 9/23/22 1:31 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 7:00 PM Comments from the Chair (Jenn Fair), Director’s Report (Dave), Geothermal Wells Discussion (Erin) 7:10 PM Land Management Updates, Land Use Policy – Commissioner Feedback 7:30 PM Request for Determination – Neal Parks and Leslie Lauf for the construction of an exterior staircase access to an existing garage structure in Riverfront Area at 76 Fearing Street (Map 11C, Lot 129). 7:35 PM Notice of Intent – Nathan Wilson for the construction of an addition to an existing garage and a “lean-to” structure in the Buffer Zone to Bordering Vegetated Wetlands at 30 Kestrel Lane (Map 18C, Lot 95). 7:40 PM Notice of Intent – SWCA for 52 Fearing St, LLC for the relocation/reconstruction of a single-family house with associated site work and preparation in the 100-foot Buffer Zone to Bordering Vegetated Wetland at 46 Fearing Street (Map 11C, Lot 123).
Water Supply Protection Committee
RECEIVED: 9/26/22 at 11:08 am. LIST OF TOPICS: 1. Drinking Water Regs– WSPC approved 1/22/20, Update; 2. Water supply status, a. Drought status, b. Webpage data; 3. Water infrastructure projects update, a. Replacement Well #4, i. PFAS and Lead & Copper sampling, b. Centennial WTP; 4. Draft Solar & Drinking Water White Paper; 5. Approve minutes 1/27/22 meeting; 6. Select date for next January meeting – 1/19/23 or 1/26/23; 7. Other items not reasonably anticipated 48 hours before the meeting.
McClellan St Sidewalk Reconstruction STARTING September 30th
Taylor Davis will begin sidewalk replacement work on McClellan St on Friday, September 30th, 2022. ON STREET PARKING will be PROHIBITED. Work is expected to last 2-3 weeks. Northern Tree is expected to remove three white pines on Monday or Tuesday (October 3rd or 4th) next week to allow for sidewalk reconstruction.
