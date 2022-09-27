Read full article on original website
Ian shifts east, unlikely to land direct hit on Georgia
ATLANTA – Tropical Storm Ian has shifted to the east and is not expected to make a direct hit on the Georgia coast, Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday. Weakened from the Category 4 hurricane that slammed into Southwest Florida Wednesday, Ian is now expected to make a second landfall Friday in South Carolina, the governor said during a briefing in Savannah.
Gov. Brian Kemp declares state of emergency for Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency in all 159 Georgia counties in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, currently a Category 3 hurricane expected to hit the state on Friday. The state of emergency will take effect on at 7 a.m. Thursday in preparation for expected...
'Substantial loss of life' possible in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian now takes aim at South Carolina
Hurricane Ian's vicious combination of winds, rain and storm surge caused at least a dozen deaths, flooded homes, cut off roadways and left millions of Florida residents without power Thursday. And the storm's path of destruction is not over. Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida and has since...
