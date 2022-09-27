ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton News Daily

Ian shifts east, unlikely to land direct hit on Georgia

ATLANTA – Tropical Storm Ian has shifted to the east and is not expected to make a direct hit on the Georgia coast, Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday. Weakened from the Category 4 hurricane that slammed into Southwest Florida Wednesday, Ian is now expected to make a second landfall Friday in South Carolina, the governor said during a briefing in Savannah.
