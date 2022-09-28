Read full article on original website
Pritzker, Duckworth hold strong leads in Illinois: poll
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) are on a glide path to reelection in November, according to a new Emerson College Polling/WGN-TV/The Hill survey released Wednesday that showed both Democrats breaking 50 percent support among voters in their state. Pritzker, a scion of the wealthy Pritzker...
Newsom slams McCarthy’s ‘Commitment to America’ policy
Over the weekend, California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom had harsh words in response to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy agenda, specifically talking about McCarthy’s plan to address public safety and hire new police officers. “He [McCarthy] talked about how concerned he is about crime,” Newsom...
NAACP says Jackson’s water problems are civil rights issue
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a federal complaint Tuesday, the NAACP said Mississippi officials “all but assured” a drinking water calamity in Jackson by depriving the state’s majority-Black capital city of badly needed funds to upgrade its infrastructure. The organization asked the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the state’s alleged pattern of steering money to white communities with less need.
California inflation relief checks start in 10 days: State explains what not to do
(NEXSTAR) – In less than two weeks, California plans to begin issuing the Middle Class Tax Refund directly to residents’ bank accounts and mailboxes. The first batch of direct payments, also called inflation relief checks, is set to go out on Oct. 7, the Franchise Tax Board said.
California suburbs rank poorly in new study
Living in large cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco can be out of many peoples’ price range, but supposedly cheaper alternatives, such as living in a suburb, can be just as expensive. A new study from Smart Asset revealed which suburbs near California’s major cities, like Los Angeles,...
These are the top California high schools for 2023, study says
(NEXSTAR) – After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in California for 2023. On Tuesday,...
New ‘fast pass’ border lane opens for Californians seeking medical care in Tijuana
A 'fast pass' border traffic lane has opened at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry solely for the use of those coming back to California from medical or dental appointments in Tijuana.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall early Tuesday in...
Hurricane Ian to bring ‘life-threatening’ floods, storm surge to South Carolina: NHC
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After barreling through southwest Florida and battering Tampa Bay with strong winds and heavy rains on Wednesday, Ian weakened overnight and became a tropical storm Thursday morning. By Thursday evening, the storm regained hurricane strength ahead of a Friday South Carolina landfall. The storm made...
