Kansas State

KGET 17

Pritzker, Duckworth hold strong leads in Illinois: poll

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) are on a glide path to reelection in November, according to a new Emerson College Polling/WGN-TV/The Hill survey released Wednesday that showed both Democrats breaking 50 percent support among voters in their state. Pritzker, a scion of the wealthy Pritzker...
ILLINOIS STATE
KGET 17

Newsom slams McCarthy’s ‘Commitment to America’ policy

Over the weekend, California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom had harsh words in response to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy agenda, specifically talking about McCarthy’s plan to address public safety and hire new police officers. “He [McCarthy] talked about how concerned he is about crime,” Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

NAACP says Jackson’s water problems are civil rights issue

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a federal complaint Tuesday, the NAACP said Mississippi officials “all but assured” a drinking water calamity in Jackson by depriving the state’s majority-Black capital city of badly needed funds to upgrade its infrastructure. The organization asked the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the state’s alleged pattern of steering money to white communities with less need.
JACKSON, MS
KGET 17

California suburbs rank poorly in new study

Living in large cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco can be out of many peoples’ price range, but supposedly cheaper alternatives, such as living in a suburb, can be just as expensive. A new study from Smart Asset revealed which suburbs near California’s major cities, like Los Angeles,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

These are the top California high schools for 2023, study says

(NEXSTAR) – After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in California for 2023. On Tuesday,...
KGET 17

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall early Tuesday in...
FLORIDA STATE
