72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Chickens at the Oviedo LibraryJoAnn RyanOviedo, FL
St. John's River, alligators and the plight of cows: Exploring beautiful FloridaJoAnn RyanChristmas, FL
Eastern Florida State College Cancels All Athletic Events for the Weekend Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College athletics teams will be pausing all activities due to the threat of Hurricane Ian this week. Seven teams were scheduled to have events this week that were either shortened, postponed or canceled due to the bad weather expected for Brevard County.
Florida Tech Goalkeeper Luis Tovar Romero Sr. Named SSC Defensive Player of the Week
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Luis Tovar Romero of the Florida Tech men’s soccer team has been named the Sunshine State Conference Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league on Monday. This is the Seville, Spain product’s first time receiving the award this...
Eastern Florida State Offering Non-Credit Workplace Course ‘Powerful Professional Writing’ Starting Oct. 11
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Punch up your writing and improve your on-the-job skills in a low-cost, non-credit professional writing course that begins Oct. 11 at Eastern Florida State College. The eight-week course called “Powerful Professional Writing” is scheduled for Tuesday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30...
WATCH: Tropical Storm Ian to Intensify into Major Hurricane – Point of Predicted Impact Currently Tampa Bay
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida residents are riveted on Tropical Storm Ian, which the National Hurricane Center is predicting will become a major hurricane and hit along the Florida west coast. The big question at this point is exactly where landfall will happen. According to the 11 p.m. National...
Brevard Officials Announce Crisis Assistance Opportunities as Result of Tropical Storm Ian Impact
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County officials announced crisis assistance opportunities as a result of the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Damage Reporting: Residents are encouraged to complete a damage report if their property or home has been damaged as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. This includes water in your home, roof or structure damage, etc.
Ian Strengthens to Category 3 Hurricane, Central Florida Braces For Impact
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian has strengthened to a level Category 3 during the overnight hours on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center says the system is carrying 125 mph max sustained winds and moving north 12 mph. Ian is moving toward the north near 11 mph. A Tropical...
Arrests In Brevard County: September 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Florida Tech Student Kathryn Bock Earns Florida Space Grant Consortium Masters Fellowship Award
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Kathryn Bock, a biomedical engineering graduate student, received the Florida Space Grant Consortium Masters Fellowship Program award to investigate the effects of low-dose, space-like radiation on bone cell function. This prestigious fellowship will provide Bock with a $10,000 stipend to work on...
WATCH LIVE: Check Out Brevard Beach Conditions from the Cocoa Beach Pier Live Webcam
ABOVE VIDEO: See what’s happening at the Cocoa Beach Pier, which stretches 800 feet over the Atlantic Ocean. and is constructed with more than 2.5 miles of boardwalk planks and 270 pilings,. each 40 feet in length. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Built in 1962 by local...
Hurricane Ian Entering East Central Florida, NHC Forecasts Winds of 40-50 MPH, Gusts to 75 MPH Along Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The center of Hurricane Ian is approaching Central Florida counties and a Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service as catastrophic flooding from the heavy rain is expected overnight and through Thursday. Squalls and heavy rain from Hurricane Ian will continue...
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Brevard County Emergency Management Officials Provide a Hurricane Ian Update
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County avoided a major impact from Hurricane Ian, and the weather will be clearing later tonight. By the Numbers: Power outage data is published by the Florida Public Service Commission every three hours on Twitter at @floridapcs. Florida Power and Light Co. provides service,...
Step Aside, Ian – Baby Wajiha’s In Town! Melbourne Mom Gives Birth During Hurricane, ‘I Just Had to Keep Faith’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – As the winds howled and the windows rattled at Health First’s Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Florida, on Wednesday night, inside the hospital, it was still calm, cool business as usual. Patients were tended to, hospital associates and leadership reported in and hunkered...
Hurricane Ian Landfall on Florida Trending South, Rainfall Accumulations in Brevard County Expected to Reach 10-15 Inches
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which is set to make landfall on Florida Wednesday afternoon. According to NHC, rainfall accumulations could reach as much as 15-20 inches of rain in North Brevard County, according to the National Weather Service. Ian is...
Romelia Farms to Present Annual ‘All-In for the Animals’ Gala on Saturday at the Radisson Conference Center in Port Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Romelia Farms will present its second annual All-In for the Animals Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Radisson Conference Center in Port Canaveral, located at 8701 Astronaut Boulevard in Cape Canaveral. “This year’s party has been relocated as we had to turn people away...
City of Palm Bay Declares a Local State of Emergency Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – In anticipation of Hurricane Ian’s approach towards Florida, with weather impacts to Palm Bay expected, Mayor Rob Medina signed Legislative Order No. D-2022-01, declaring a local state of emergency for the City of Palm Bay. A local state of emergency...
Viera Community Institute to Host 2nd Annual Harvest Festival at Viera Regional Park Oct. 15
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Fall is here, and it is time to have some seasonal fun with family and friends. The Viera Community Institute presents the 2nd Annual Viera’s Harvest Festival. Sponsorships are still available to showcase your local product or service. Join the Viera...
920th Rescue Wing Aircraft Departs From Patrick Space Force Base in Anticipation of Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • SATELLITE BEACH, FLORIDA – The 920th Rescue Wing aircraft departed Patrick Space Force Base on Wednesday in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. The decision was made to relocate the aircraft to areas that would prevent them from being damaged. In less than 24...
Hurricane Ian Draws Closer to Florida as Category 3 Hurricane, Tropical Storm Warning Issued for Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian has picked up some strength to 115 mph max sustained winds but still remains a Category 3 level hurricane. A Tropical Storm warning has been issued for Brevard County. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the...
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Brevard County Opens Pet-Friendly Shelters in Melbourne and Cocoa
BREVARD, FLORIDA – Brevard County will open three shelters at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, for residents who live in flood-prone or low-lying areas need safe harbor from potentially dangerous wind and water conditions anticipated from Hurricane Ian, which is expected to begin impacting the county sometime Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: State of Emergency Has Been Declared for Brevard County Effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A State of Emergency has been declared for Brevard County effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in response to the pending threat of Hurricane Ian. As the storm edges toward Florida, the decision has also been made to close Brevard County Government offices and...
