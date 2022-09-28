Read full article on original website
Governance, Organization, and Legislation Committee of the Town Council
RECEIVED: 9/26/22 8:11 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Action Items: Water Bylaw & Regulations; Review of Section 2, 8, and 9 on the Town Council Policy on Making Recommendations for Town Council Appointments;Review of Scoring Matrix; Review of Public Record Status of Community Activity Forms; Presentation and Discussion Items: Equity Lens Review Process: Review equity lens models and begin to discuss goals. Public Comment, Minutes: Adoption of August 17, 2022 and September 14, 2022 Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
Water Supply Protection Committee
RECEIVED: 9/26/22 at 11:08 am. LIST OF TOPICS: 1. Drinking Water Regs– WSPC approved 1/22/20, Update; 2. Water supply status, a. Drought status, b. Webpage data; 3. Water infrastructure projects update, a. Replacement Well #4, i. PFAS and Lead & Copper sampling, b. Centennial WTP; 4. Draft Solar & Drinking Water White Paper; 5. Approve minutes 1/27/22 meeting; 6. Select date for next January meeting – 1/19/23 or 1/26/23; 7. Other items not reasonably anticipated 48 hours before the meeting.
Board of License Commissioners
RECEIVED: 9/27/22 at 4:22 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order. Public Comment. Licenses: Special Short-Term Alcohol Serving License Applications: SST-22-67, Gabrielle Gould, Wine & Malt, South Common, 10/1/22, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM; SST-22-53, Bill Pete, TOC Inc., Wine & Malt, Bowker Auditorium, 4/23/23, 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM. Common Victualler’s License Applications: Keeney’s Nutrition LLC d/b/a K’s, 377 College St. Z&G Restaurant, Inc. d/b/a Lao Hu Tong, 63 Main St. Ann King d/b/a Amherst Inn, 257 Main St. Alan J. Zieminski d/b/a Allen House Inn, 599 Main St. Discussion Items: Lunch Cart Regulations; Guidelines/Regulations for Liquor Licenses. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours prior to the meeting. Adjournment.
Holyoke readies to distribute $18 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding
HOLYOKE — The Community Development Office seeks to award over $18 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to eligible recipients in the coming months. Alicia Zoeller, Community Development director, said the city received $36 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars in 2021. Half the ARPA money went to shovel-ready projects or public health initiatives.
Springfield Police Commission expresses frustration with current status
SPRINGFIELD – Six months into its establishment, the Police Commission is expressing frustration with their current progress. The commission aired their sentiments and other updates during a Public Safety Subcommittee meeting on Sept. 19. The Supreme Judicial Court ordered for the commission to be reestablished in January after years...
Personnel Board Meeting
RECEIVED: 9/23/22 at 2:20 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 1)Call to Order •Opening Remarks and Announcements 2)Public Comment 3)Reports and Comments 4) New Business -Introduction of CRESS Director Earl Miller• Introduction of DEI Director Pamela Nolan Young• Introduction of Human Resources Manager Elizabeth Proulx•Update on Recruitment of Human Resources Director•Discussion of Part Time Wage Scale 5)Old Business•Additional discussion of suggestions from Board’s March 9, 2022 meeting with employees? (See May 11 and March 9 minutes)•Update on Employee Retention• Staffing report 6) Approval of Minutes -Review and approve May 11, 2022 minutes 7)Next Personnel Board Meeting: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 9:00 am 8)Topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours in advance of the meeting. 9) Adjourn.
Conservation Commission
RECEIVED: 9/23/22 1:31 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 7:00 PM Comments from the Chair (Jenn Fair), Director’s Report (Dave), Geothermal Wells Discussion (Erin) 7:10 PM Land Management Updates, Land Use Policy – Commissioner Feedback 7:30 PM Request for Determination – Neal Parks and Leslie Lauf for the construction of an exterior staircase access to an existing garage structure in Riverfront Area at 76 Fearing Street (Map 11C, Lot 129). 7:35 PM Notice of Intent – Nathan Wilson for the construction of an addition to an existing garage and a “lean-to” structure in the Buffer Zone to Bordering Vegetated Wetlands at 30 Kestrel Lane (Map 18C, Lot 95). 7:40 PM Notice of Intent – SWCA for 52 Fearing St, LLC for the relocation/reconstruction of a single-family house with associated site work and preparation in the 100-foot Buffer Zone to Bordering Vegetated Wetland at 46 Fearing Street (Map 11C, Lot 123).
Union representing Newington town and BOE employees files nine complaints with labor board
The union representing Newington town and board of education employees has filed nine complaints with the Connecticut State Board of Labor Relations, alleging Town Manager Keith Chapman violated municipal labor law by refusing to negotiate over pandemic pay, retaliating against bargaining unit members and subcontracting their work. Council 4 of...
Energy and Climate Action Committee
REVISED: 9/26/22 at 11:09 am. RECEIVED: 9/23/22 at 11:36 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Vision & Charge; Review & vote minutes from 9/7/22; Public Comment; Progress Reports; Heat Pump (first meeting of the month); Solar (first meeting of the month); C-Pace (last meeting of the month); Transportation (last meeting of the month); Education Series #1: Presentation followed by Public Q&A - Martha Hanner on the MA 2050 Decarbonization Roadmap and Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2025 & 2030; Staff Updates; ECAC Member Updates; Items for next meeting agenda; Public Comment; Adjourn.
Hatfield farm holds groundbreaking to improve operations
ServiceNet's Prospect Meadow Farm in Hatfield held a ceremonial groundbreaking following a nearly $600,000 state grant to the farm.
Pittsfield Residents Can Temporarily Drop Off Yard Waste–What You Need To Know
Here's a question, Pittsfield: Are you wondering what to do with all those bags of raked leaves just sitting in your yard or worse, your garage? What about all those tree branches littering your lawn?. I have some great news to share! The city of Pittsfield has finalized an agreement...
Chicopee moving forward with replacement of Anna Barry School after receiving state approvals
CHICOPEE – The plan to replace Anna Barry School took one step forward with the state accepting the city’s application for funding assistance after meeting with school officials and touring the building. During the tour, officials for the Massachusetts School Building Authority said they expect some 50 applicants...
Chicopee Mayor Vieau to issue a proclamation on Childhood Cancer
On September 30, Chicopee Mayor John Vieau will be meeting with Chicopee City Councilors and elected officials to issue a proclamation on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Phone Service Has Been Problematic In This Berkshire County Town
Many of our local residents prefer to live in remote areas here in the beautiful Berkshires but there are setbacks included regarding their choice of where they reside and in one particular town east of North Adams, telephone service has become a hot button topic. Why you ask? Because they can't even make a call on a basic land line and cell service is practically non-existent.
Former Friendly's seen as solution to parking, traffic problems at adjacent Springfield elementary school
The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is looking to acquire a former Friendly’s restaurant to avert a potential traffic nightmare on one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares. The City Council is weighing whether to approve spending $1.125 million to purchase the former Friendly’s on Sumner Avenue where the parking...
Another energy company serving Mass. issues winter rate-hike warning
Depending on energy use, a typical household can expect its bill to increase 75 to 78 percent, or $85 to $100. Another energy company serving Massachusetts has announced rate hikes ahead of the winter season. New Hampshire-based Unitil — which serves about 107,100 electric customers in the Granite State, Massachusetts,...
Holyoke’s new ‘Flex Squad’ ready to combat blight
HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia has introduced the Flex Squad program this week, an initiative aimed at combatting blight and enforce existing city codes and ordinances. Teams will also scour city neighborhoods after hours to crack down on scofflaws. Garcia credited Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno for the...
Baystate and other Medicaid-reliant hospitals seize lifeline in $67 billion waiver
SPRINGFIELD — An agreement announced yesterday between state and federal Medicaid officials sends an additional $38 million a year for five years to Baystate Health. The funds narrow but do not close the gap between what the health care system spends treating Medicaid recipients and what it would otherwise get paid for providing that care.
BARNES NATIONAL GUARD AIR FORCE BASE
Baker-Polito Administration, Congressman Neal Celebrate Progress on Key Infrastructure Projects at Barnes Air National Guard Base. New entry control point and taxiway represent $9.2 million investment from the Commonwealth to improve security and expand capabilities at the installation. WESTFIELD — Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Housing and Economic...
City Councilor seeks to use old Friendly’s building on Sumner Ave. for nearby school
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A building in Springfield has remained vacant since the Friendly’s restaurant closed. Now, the city is considering purchasing it to use for a nearby school. The old Friendly’s restaurant sits on Sumner Avenue in Springfield, right next to Sumner Avenue Elementary School. Right now, that...
