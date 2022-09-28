RECEIVED: 9/23/22 1:31 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 7:00 PM Comments from the Chair (Jenn Fair), Director’s Report (Dave), Geothermal Wells Discussion (Erin) 7:10 PM Land Management Updates, Land Use Policy – Commissioner Feedback 7:30 PM Request for Determination – Neal Parks and Leslie Lauf for the construction of an exterior staircase access to an existing garage structure in Riverfront Area at 76 Fearing Street (Map 11C, Lot 129). 7:35 PM Notice of Intent – Nathan Wilson for the construction of an addition to an existing garage and a “lean-to” structure in the Buffer Zone to Bordering Vegetated Wetlands at 30 Kestrel Lane (Map 18C, Lot 95). 7:40 PM Notice of Intent – SWCA for 52 Fearing St, LLC for the relocation/reconstruction of a single-family house with associated site work and preparation in the 100-foot Buffer Zone to Bordering Vegetated Wetland at 46 Fearing Street (Map 11C, Lot 123).

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO