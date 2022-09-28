ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Chronicle

Film room: Analyzing Duke women's basketball forward Mia Heide

After an up-and-down 2021-22 season, Duke returns to the hardwood this year with a handful of fresh faces and true grit. In this series, the Blue Zone analyzes the new signees’ film for the 2022-23 season. We previously looked at Kennedy Brown, Taya Corosdale, Ashlon Jackson and Emma Koabel. Next up is Mia Heide:
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Tropical Storm Ian live updates: Duke prepares as storm makes its way to NC

Tropical Storm Ian may cause heavy rain and flooding starting Thursday night, but as of Thursday afternoon, Homecoming Weekend and Saturday's football game against Virginia will take place as scheduled. A tropical storm warning has been issued for central North Carolina, which could see two to six inches of rain...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Stop infantilizing us, Duke!

Despite being an elite university, Duke sure knows how to treat its students like children. The university mandates a longer housing requirement than its peer institutions, forcing us to live on campus for three years. This requirement infuriates me because Duke removes my power over where to live. Even though as a junior I can choose which dorm to live in, I am prevented from living off-campus in the name of creating a thriving campus community. This requirement traps us in a pseudo-boarding school environment. Duke takes care of our every need on campus, from dining to exercising to studying. Like boarding school students, we migrate between classes, the dining hall (WU), and our dorm rooms. In this, Duke’s ideal scenario, we never need to go off campus and instead rely on Duke for everything we need. There is even a campus pharmacy, after all!
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday

Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Alec Benjamin at the Ritz: A safety and security mess

As an Alec Benjamin fan, the fact that he would be visiting Raleigh had me screaming in joy. After getting my tickets, I read through all the rules and charted out a map route, taking advantage of Durham’s free bus network — all of this only adds to my bubbling excitement.
RALEIGH, NC
