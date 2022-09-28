Read full article on original website
Personnel Board Meeting
RECEIVED: 9/23/22 at 2:20 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 1)Call to Order •Opening Remarks and Announcements 2)Public Comment 3)Reports and Comments 4) New Business -Introduction of CRESS Director Earl Miller• Introduction of DEI Director Pamela Nolan Young• Introduction of Human Resources Manager Elizabeth Proulx•Update on Recruitment of Human Resources Director•Discussion of Part Time Wage Scale 5)Old Business•Additional discussion of suggestions from Board’s March 9, 2022 meeting with employees? (See May 11 and March 9 minutes)•Update on Employee Retention• Staffing report 6) Approval of Minutes -Review and approve May 11, 2022 minutes 7)Next Personnel Board Meeting: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 9:00 am 8)Topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours in advance of the meeting. 9) Adjourn.
Board of License Commissioners
RECEIVED: 9/27/22 at 4:22 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order. Public Comment. Licenses: Special Short-Term Alcohol Serving License Applications: SST-22-67, Gabrielle Gould, Wine & Malt, South Common, 10/1/22, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM; SST-22-53, Bill Pete, TOC Inc., Wine & Malt, Bowker Auditorium, 4/23/23, 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM. Common Victualler’s License Applications: Keeney’s Nutrition LLC d/b/a K’s, 377 College St. Z&G Restaurant, Inc. d/b/a Lao Hu Tong, 63 Main St. Ann King d/b/a Amherst Inn, 257 Main St. Alan J. Zieminski d/b/a Allen House Inn, 599 Main St. Discussion Items: Lunch Cart Regulations; Guidelines/Regulations for Liquor Licenses. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours prior to the meeting. Adjournment.
Governance, Organization, and Legislation Committee of the Town Council
RECEIVED: 9/26/22 8:11 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Action Items: Water Bylaw & Regulations; Review of Section 2, 8, and 9 on the Town Council Policy on Making Recommendations for Town Council Appointments;Review of Scoring Matrix; Review of Public Record Status of Community Activity Forms; Presentation and Discussion Items: Equity Lens Review Process: Review equity lens models and begin to discuss goals. Public Comment, Minutes: Adoption of August 17, 2022 and September 14, 2022 Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
Community Safety & Social Justice Committee
RECEIVED: 9/26/22 at 11:07 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Public Comment; Resident Oversight Board (ROB) Timeline; POST (The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission) Legislation; Statement from the Families and Youths; Victim Compensation Fund; Justice Compensation Fund; DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) and CRESS (Community Responders for Equity, Safety & Service) Updates; Topics Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance of the Meeting.
Conservation Commission
RECEIVED: 9/23/22 1:31 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 7:00 PM Comments from the Chair (Jenn Fair), Director’s Report (Dave), Geothermal Wells Discussion (Erin) 7:10 PM Land Management Updates, Land Use Policy – Commissioner Feedback 7:30 PM Request for Determination – Neal Parks and Leslie Lauf for the construction of an exterior staircase access to an existing garage structure in Riverfront Area at 76 Fearing Street (Map 11C, Lot 129). 7:35 PM Notice of Intent – Nathan Wilson for the construction of an addition to an existing garage and a “lean-to” structure in the Buffer Zone to Bordering Vegetated Wetlands at 30 Kestrel Lane (Map 18C, Lot 95). 7:40 PM Notice of Intent – SWCA for 52 Fearing St, LLC for the relocation/reconstruction of a single-family house with associated site work and preparation in the 100-foot Buffer Zone to Bordering Vegetated Wetland at 46 Fearing Street (Map 11C, Lot 123).
Water Supply Protection Committee
RECEIVED: 9/26/22 at 11:08 am. LIST OF TOPICS: 1. Drinking Water Regs– WSPC approved 1/22/20, Update; 2. Water supply status, a. Drought status, b. Webpage data; 3. Water infrastructure projects update, a. Replacement Well #4, i. PFAS and Lead & Copper sampling, b. Centennial WTP; 4. Draft Solar & Drinking Water White Paper; 5. Approve minutes 1/27/22 meeting; 6. Select date for next January meeting – 1/19/23 or 1/26/23; 7. Other items not reasonably anticipated 48 hours before the meeting.
Energy and Climate Action Committee
REVISED: 9/26/22 at 11:09 am. RECEIVED: 9/23/22 at 11:36 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Vision & Charge; Review & vote minutes from 9/7/22; Public Comment; Progress Reports; Heat Pump (first meeting of the month); Solar (first meeting of the month); C-Pace (last meeting of the month); Transportation (last meeting of the month); Education Series #1: Presentation followed by Public Q&A - Martha Hanner on the MA 2050 Decarbonization Roadmap and Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2025 & 2030; Staff Updates; ECAC Member Updates; Items for next meeting agenda; Public Comment; Adjourn.
McClellan St Sidewalk Reconstruction STARTING September 30th
Taylor Davis will begin sidewalk replacement work on McClellan St on Friday, September 30th, 2022. ON STREET PARKING will be PROHIBITED. Work is expected to last 2-3 weeks. Northern Tree is expected to remove three white pines on Monday or Tuesday (October 3rd or 4th) next week to allow for sidewalk reconstruction.
