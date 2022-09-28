Read full article on original website
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State Offering Non-Credit Workplace Course ‘Powerful Professional Writing’ Starting Oct. 11
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Punch up your writing and improve your on-the-job skills in a low-cost, non-credit professional writing course that begins Oct. 11 at Eastern Florida State College. The eight-week course called “Powerful Professional Writing” is scheduled for Tuesday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30...
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State College Cancels All Athletic Events for the Weekend Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College athletics teams will be pausing all activities due to the threat of Hurricane Ian this week. Seven teams were scheduled to have events this week that were either shortened, postponed or canceled due to the bad weather expected for Brevard County.
spacecoastdaily.com
Romelia Farms to Present Annual ‘All-In for the Animals’ Gala on Saturday at the Radisson Conference Center in Port Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Romelia Farms will present its second annual All-In for the Animals Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Radisson Conference Center in Port Canaveral, located at 8701 Astronaut Boulevard in Cape Canaveral. “This year’s party has been relocated as we had to turn people away...
spacecoastdaily.com
920th Rescue Wing Aircraft Departs From Patrick Space Force Base in Anticipation of Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • SATELLITE BEACH, FLORIDA – The 920th Rescue Wing aircraft departed Patrick Space Force Base on Wednesday in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. The decision was made to relocate the aircraft to areas that would prevent them from being damaged. In less than 24...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Officials Announce Crisis Assistance Opportunities as Result of Tropical Storm Ian Impact
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County officials announced crisis assistance opportunities as a result of the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Damage Reporting: Residents are encouraged to complete a damage report if their property or home has been damaged as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. This includes water in your home, roof or structure damage, etc.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH LIVE: Check Out Brevard Beach Conditions from the Cocoa Beach Pier Live Webcam
ABOVE VIDEO: See what’s happening at the Cocoa Beach Pier, which stretches 800 feet over the Atlantic Ocean. and is constructed with more than 2.5 miles of boardwalk planks and 270 pilings,. each 40 feet in length. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Built in 1962 by local...
spacecoastdaily.com
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall near Fort Myers as Category 4 System
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian continues to trek through Florida with 115 mph max sustained winds, with the eye making an impact Brevard County around 2 p.m. Thursday. Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Brevard County Emergency Management Officials Provide a Hurricane Ian Update
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County avoided a major impact from Hurricane Ian, and the weather will be clearing later tonight. By the Numbers: Power outage data is published by the Florida Public Service Commission every three hours on Twitter at @floridapcs. Florida Power and Light Co. provides service,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
Transportation to Brevard Shelters Available on Bus Routes Provided By Space Coast Area Transit
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Space Coast Area Transportation has regular bus routes that residents can take to get to any of the three County shelters that have opened for Hurricane Ian and for those who live in flood-prone and low-lying areas. The routes are:. ■ Walter Butler Community Center-...
spacecoastdaily.com
Ian Strengthens to Category 3 Hurricane, Central Florida Braces For Impact
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian has strengthened to a level Category 3 during the overnight hours on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center says the system is carrying 125 mph max sustained winds and moving north 12 mph. Ian is moving toward the north near 11 mph. A Tropical...
spacecoastdaily.com
Hurricane Ian Entering East Central Florida, NHC Forecasts Winds of 40-50 MPH, Gusts to 75 MPH Along Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The center of Hurricane Ian is approaching Central Florida counties and a Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service as catastrophic flooding from the heavy rain is expected overnight and through Thursday. Squalls and heavy rain from Hurricane Ian will continue...
spacecoastdaily.com
Hurricane Ian Landfall on Florida Trending South, Rainfall Accumulations in Brevard County Expected to Reach 10-15 Inches
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which is set to make landfall on Florida Wednesday afternoon. According to NHC, rainfall accumulations could reach as much as 15-20 inches of rain in North Brevard County, according to the National Weather Service. Ian is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Residents Asked to Limit Water Usage, Will Help Reduce Chances of Backups into Residents’ Homes
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Space Coast area residents are being asked by county and city officials to reduce water usage as rains continue from Hurricane Ian. Brevard County Utilities said residents are asked to reduce water usage, especially flushing toilets, doing laundry and long showers. “Limiting water usage will...
spacecoastdaily.com
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Brevard County Opens Pet-Friendly Shelters in Melbourne and Cocoa
BREVARD, FLORIDA – Brevard County will open three shelters at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, for residents who live in flood-prone or low-lying areas need safe harbor from potentially dangerous wind and water conditions anticipated from Hurricane Ian, which is expected to begin impacting the county sometime Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo Return Juvenile Green Sea Turtle Speedy Back to the Ocean After Making Full Recovery
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – It’s not often that our sea turtle patients get a boat ride home, but Speedy the juvenile green sea turtle got to literally wish a crowd “bon voyage” after being returned to the water following a five-month stay at our Sea Turtle Healing Center.
spacecoastdaily.com
Health First is Closely Monitoring Hurricane Ian, All Business and Medical Offices Will Close at 2 p.m. Today
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA — Health First is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian. In preparation, all business and medical offices will close at 2 p.m. today and remain closed through Thursday, Sept. 29. Our HOSPITALS (Holmes Regional Medical Center, Cape Canaveral Hospital, Palm Bay Hospital, Viera Hospital) WILL REMAIN OPEN to...
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Tech Goalkeeper Luis Tovar Romero Sr. Named SSC Defensive Player of the Week
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Luis Tovar Romero of the Florida Tech men’s soccer team has been named the Sunshine State Conference Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league on Monday. This is the Seville, Spain product’s first time receiving the award this...
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State College Men’s Golf Team Places Third at the Invite at Innisbrook
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College men’s golf team finished third in The Invite at Innisbrook Monday at the Copper Course at Innisbrook Resort. The event was shortened to 36 holes due to the threat of Hurricane Ian. The Titans finished third...
spacecoastdaily.com
Waste Management Will Resume Collection, Brevard Landfills and Transfer Stations to Open at Noon on Friday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Solid Waste Director Tom Mulligan has announced that Brevard County landfills and transfer stations will open at 12 noon on Friday. Waste Management will resume collection for Friday residential service customers on Friday for carted garbage, carted recycling, and containerized yard waste only.
Comments / 0