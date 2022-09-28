ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Brevard Officials Announce Crisis Assistance Opportunities as Result of Tropical Storm Ian Impact

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County officials announced crisis assistance opportunities as a result of the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Damage Reporting: Residents are encouraged to complete a damage report if their property or home has been damaged as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. This includes water in your home, roof or structure damage, etc.
Tracking Ian: Fish seen swimming along Titusville driveway

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An unusual sight!. In south Titusville, fish were seen swimming in water along a driveway of the Forest Trace community off of Sisson Road Thursday morning following Hurricane Ian. It's unclear where the fish came from, but it's likely the fish may have washed up from the...
12 SENSATIONAL THINGS TO DO IN MELBOURNE FLORIDA

Located along Florida’s eastern Space Coast, Melbourne is a bustling city with a small town feel in Brevard County known for its historic charm, artsy culture, and great surf. The downtown area has world-renowned art galleries, delicious restaurants, and craft breweries tucked behind oak-lined streets. You are reading: Things...
WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
News 6 reporter Mike DeForest meets hungry couple on International Drive during Hurricane Ian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While reporting live on Hurricane Ian in Orange County, News 6 reporter Mike DeForest encountered a man and woman out looking for food. International Drive, the usually bustling tourist destination, was mostly empty when the couple who said they were from Orlando asked, “Are we on TV?” then said, “We rented a room and we’re chilling out.”
Arrests In Brevard County: September 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures

The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
