spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State College Cancels All Athletic Events for the Weekend Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College athletics teams will be pausing all activities due to the threat of Hurricane Ian this week. Seven teams were scheduled to have events this week that were either shortened, postponed or canceled due to the bad weather expected for Brevard County.
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Tech Student Kathryn Bock Earns Florida Space Grant Consortium Masters Fellowship Award
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Kathryn Bock, a biomedical engineering graduate student, received the Florida Space Grant Consortium Masters Fellowship Program award to investigate the effects of low-dose, space-like radiation on bone cell function. This prestigious fellowship will provide Bock with a $10,000 stipend to work on...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Brevard County Emergency Management Officials Provide a Hurricane Ian Update
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County avoided a major impact from Hurricane Ian, and the weather will be clearing later tonight. By the Numbers: Power outage data is published by the Florida Public Service Commission every three hours on Twitter at @floridapcs. Florida Power and Light Co. provides service,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Officials Announce Crisis Assistance Opportunities as Result of Tropical Storm Ian Impact
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County officials announced crisis assistance opportunities as a result of the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Damage Reporting: Residents are encouraged to complete a damage report if their property or home has been damaged as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. This includes water in your home, roof or structure damage, etc.
fox35orlando.com
Tracking Ian: Fish seen swimming along Titusville driveway
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An unusual sight!. In south Titusville, fish were seen swimming in water along a driveway of the Forest Trace community off of Sisson Road Thursday morning following Hurricane Ian. It's unclear where the fish came from, but it's likely the fish may have washed up from the...
cohaitungchi.com
12 SENSATIONAL THINGS TO DO IN MELBOURNE FLORIDA
Located along Florida’s eastern Space Coast, Melbourne is a bustling city with a small town feel in Brevard County known for its historic charm, artsy culture, and great surf. The downtown area has world-renowned art galleries, delicious restaurants, and craft breweries tucked behind oak-lined streets. You are reading: Things...
wqcs.org
Treasure Coast Food Bank Preparing Meals, Staging Supplies for Distribution Once Ian Is Gone
Treasure Coast - Wednesday September 28, 2022: As Hurricane Ian makes its way across Florida, Treasure Coast Food Bank will remain in operation, preparing meals and staging supplies for distribution once the storm has passed. The staff is coordinating with county, regional, state, and national partners who are monitoring the...
spacecoastdaily.com
Transportation to Brevard Shelters Available on Bus Routes Provided By Space Coast Area Transit
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Space Coast Area Transportation has regular bus routes that residents can take to get to any of the three County shelters that have opened for Hurricane Ian and for those who live in flood-prone and low-lying areas. The routes are:. ■ Walter Butler Community Center-...
flaglerlive.com
10,400 Customers Without Power in Flagler as Tropical Storm Ian Drenches Toward Atlantic at Melbourne
Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday. If there is some good news about Hurricane Ian Thursday morning, it is that it has degraded into a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour, and it has carved a more southerly, far less populated path across the Florida Peninsula than feared.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Residents Asked to Limit Water Usage, Will Help Reduce Chances of Backups into Residents’ Homes
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Space Coast area residents are being asked by county and city officials to reduce water usage as rains continue from Hurricane Ian. Brevard County Utilities said residents are asked to reduce water usage, especially flushing toilets, doing laundry and long showers. “Limiting water usage will...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County wildlife preserve relocating animals in preparation for Hurricane Ian
MERRITT ISLAND - Lina and Jeremy Graves run a wildlife preserve in Brevard County, Florida called Romelia Farms. The farm flooded after a storm two weeks ago, and at the time, Jeremy said, "We’ve never seen anything like this since we’ve been here. Makes you wonder what a hurricane’s going to do."
click orlando
WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
click orlando
News 6 reporter Mike DeForest meets hungry couple on International Drive during Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While reporting live on Hurricane Ian in Orange County, News 6 reporter Mike DeForest encountered a man and woman out looking for food. International Drive, the usually bustling tourist destination, was mostly empty when the couple who said they were from Orlando asked, “Are we on TV?” then said, “We rented a room and we’re chilling out.”
spacecoastdaily.com
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Road Closures, Power Outages Plague Brevard County Residents
■ Westbound lanes of State Road 520 in Cocoa Beach. ■ Thor Avenue in Titusville is closed due to downed powerlines and flooding. ■ Westbound lanes of the Eau Gallie Causeway have been shut down due to water coming over the relief bridges. Florida Power and Light Co. provide service,...
wfit.org
Central Florida could see a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as it crosses the state
As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Southwest Florida Tuesday, the official forecast track turned directly across Central Florida. On Thursday evening, the eye of Ian — by then a tropical storm — could be strandling the Lake and Orange county line, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the...
spacecoastdaily.com
Health First is Closely Monitoring Hurricane Ian, All Business and Medical Offices Will Close at 2 p.m. Today
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA — Health First is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian. In preparation, all business and medical offices will close at 2 p.m. today and remain closed through Thursday, Sept. 29. Our HOSPITALS (Holmes Regional Medical Center, Cape Canaveral Hospital, Palm Bay Hospital, Viera Hospital) WILL REMAIN OPEN to...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
920th Rescue Wing Aircraft Departs From Patrick Space Force Base in Anticipation of Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • SATELLITE BEACH, FLORIDA – The 920th Rescue Wing aircraft departed Patrick Space Force Base on Wednesday in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. The decision was made to relocate the aircraft to areas that would prevent them from being damaged. In less than 24...
spacecoastdaily.com
Viera Community Institute to Host 2nd Annual Harvest Festival at Viera Regional Park Oct. 15
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Fall is here, and it is time to have some seasonal fun with family and friends. The Viera Community Institute presents the 2nd Annual Viera’s Harvest Festival. Sponsorships are still available to showcase your local product or service. Join the Viera...
veronews.com
Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures
The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
