Georgia State

fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make landfall in Georgia?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents in southern and coastal areas of Georgia anxiously anticipate the looming storm. Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's arrival. It was...
fox5atlanta.com

Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2

Hurricane Ian slammed Florida for a second day after making landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: Potential impact on Georgia

Hurricane Ian is making its way toward Florida and the storms path will determine just what effects will be felt across Georgia. Watches are already in effect for parts of the Georgia coast. If the storm stays to the east, metro Atlanta will see less severe impacts.
fox5atlanta.com

Hurricane Ian: Delta cancels flights, halts operations to Florida airports ahead of storm

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines has stopped operations at multiple Florida airports as Hurricane Ian gainS strength and gets closer to making landfall. The Atlanta-based airline says that starting Tuesday night, the company has halted operations at Tampa International Airport, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, and Southwest Florida Airport. Beginning Wednesday, Delta will not operate out of Orlando International Airport.
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia power outages: What to do if you lose power during Ian

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's gulf coast Wednesday, it wasn't clear what the effects of the system would be in north Georgia. Energy providers in Georgia have been preparing for heavy rain and strong winds, in hopes of minimizing damage and streamlining crews to make repairs.
fox5atlanta.com

Hurricane Ian inches closers to catastrophic landfall

Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Southwest Florida as a major hurricane on Wednesday afternoon. It will then slowly move across Central Florida and eventually head into the Atlantic before possibly making a second landfall near Savannah as a tropical storm. That track and intensity could change. The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to track Ian and its impact.
fox5atlanta.com

Former director accused of stealing funds from Georgia ethics association

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged a woman with stealing from an organization that promotes ethical standards for law enforcement, courts and local tax commissions. The GBI arrested 42-year-old Melissa Branyon Tolbert, a former director of the Constitutional Officers Association of Georgia. She faces five counts of felony...
fox5atlanta.com

Mississippi man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Newnan

NEWNAN, Ga. - A Mississippi man was arrested after Coweta County deputies say he led them on a dangerous, high-speed chase through two counties, including downtown Newnan. De Eric Clark, 23, of Canton, Mississippi, was charged with seven traffic charges as well as drug and weapons charges. Coweta County deputies...
fox5atlanta.com

Wednesday morning weather forecast

All eyes are on the Gulf to the South as Hurricane Ian continues its path stateside, but for now the only effect north Georgia will see is a few high clouds. Otherwise, today will be another nice fall day.
fox5atlanta.com

Tuesday Evening Weather Update

Clear and crisp for North Georgia the next two days and then we will see some effects from Hurricane Ian. Here is the latest outlook.
