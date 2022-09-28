Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: Georgia coast prepares for impact; concerns of flooding, strong winds remain
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Georgia's coastal counties are getting ready for the severe weather Ian could bring after the storm barreled across the Florida peninsula, bringing floods, high winds, and power outages to the Peach State's neighbor. Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a tropical storm, left a path of destruction in...
fox5atlanta.com
Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida uncertain as South Carolina braces for 2nd landfall
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, knocking out power to 2.5 million people and causing at least one confirmed death — although authorities feared the toll could be far higher as rescue efforts continued. A 72-year-old man was found dead early...
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian's latest path as storm continues to soak Florida
Ian has downgraded to a tropical storm but continues to douse Florida with heavy rain as it heads toward the Atlantic Ocean. The latest tracker shows the storm hitting the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Friday afternoon.
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make landfall in Georgia?
ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents in southern and coastal areas of Georgia anxiously anticipate the looming storm. Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's arrival. It was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: Storm could regain hurricane status before second landfall
Hurricane Ian is passing east of Georgia's coast after making landfall on the southwest coast of Florida. Winds will ramp back up to 75 miles per hour before landing near Charleston on Friday.
fox5atlanta.com
Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2
Hurricane Ian slammed Florida for a second day after making landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: Potential impact on Georgia
Hurricane Ian is making its way toward Florida and the storms path will determine just what effects will be felt across Georgia. Watches are already in effect for parts of the Georgia coast. If the storm stays to the east, metro Atlanta will see less severe impacts.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia officials continue tracking Hurricane Ian's path
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 storm and could build to a Category 4 by the time its rain and winds hit Florida. Georgia officials say they already have resources ready to move wherever they're needed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Hurricane Ian: Xcel Energy, Red Cross sending people from Minnesota to Florida
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesotans are headed to Florida to help out in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which swamped streets and downed trees as it made landfall as a Category 4 storm in southwestern Florida on Wednesday. Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy and the American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas region...
fox5atlanta.com
Hurricane Ian: Delta cancels flights, halts operations to Florida airports ahead of storm
ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines has stopped operations at multiple Florida airports as Hurricane Ian gainS strength and gets closer to making landfall. The Atlanta-based airline says that starting Tuesday night, the company has halted operations at Tampa International Airport, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, and Southwest Florida Airport. Beginning Wednesday, Delta will not operate out of Orlando International Airport.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia preparations for Hurricane Ian arrival
Georgia Emergency Management officials say now is the time to prepare for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Officials say the state is ready to deal with whatever the storm throws our way.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia power outages: What to do if you lose power during Ian
ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's gulf coast Wednesday, it wasn't clear what the effects of the system would be in north Georgia. Energy providers in Georgia have been preparing for heavy rain and strong winds, in hopes of minimizing damage and streamlining crews to make repairs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Hurricane Ian inches closers to catastrophic landfall
Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Southwest Florida as a major hurricane on Wednesday afternoon. It will then slowly move across Central Florida and eventually head into the Atlantic before possibly making a second landfall near Savannah as a tropical storm. That track and intensity could change. The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to track Ian and its impact.
fox5atlanta.com
Former director accused of stealing funds from Georgia ethics association
ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged a woman with stealing from an organization that promotes ethical standards for law enforcement, courts and local tax commissions. The GBI arrested 42-year-old Melissa Branyon Tolbert, a former director of the Constitutional Officers Association of Georgia. She faces five counts of felony...
fox5atlanta.com
The latest on Hurricane Ian's path
Chief meteorologist David Chandley gives the latest on Hurricane Ian's path. The metro Atlanta area could be spared this weekend.
fox5atlanta.com
Mississippi man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Newnan
NEWNAN, Ga. - A Mississippi man was arrested after Coweta County deputies say he led them on a dangerous, high-speed chase through two counties, including downtown Newnan. De Eric Clark, 23, of Canton, Mississippi, was charged with seven traffic charges as well as drug and weapons charges. Coweta County deputies...
fox5atlanta.com
Wednesday morning weather forecast
All eyes are on the Gulf to the South as Hurricane Ian continues its path stateside, but for now the only effect north Georgia will see is a few high clouds. Otherwise, today will be another nice fall day.
fox5atlanta.com
Tuesday Evening Weather Update
Clear and crisp for North Georgia the next two days and then we will see some effects from Hurricane Ian. Here is the latest outlook.
Comments / 0