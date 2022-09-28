Read full article on original website
Ian Now Tropical Storm, on Path Across Central Florida After Ravaging Coast
Ian continued to batter Florida Thursday morning after it made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday, bringing "catastrophic" storm surge, winds and flooding as one of the strongest recorded storms to ever hit the state. The storm has winds of 65 miles per hour and was about...
Ian Moves Across Florida After Leaving Path of Destruction Along Gulf Coast
Rescue crews waded through flooded streets and used boats Thursday in a scramble to save people trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, killing at least two people and bringing torrential rains that inundated more communities. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made...
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida, resident flee to Chicago
More than 2.5 million people along the Gulf Coast have been told to evacuate as Hurricane Ian approaches, and some of them have fled to Chicago to wait out the storm.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Chicago Natives Share Stories of Evacuation During Hurricane Ian
Daylight began to show the country images of devastation in Florida on Thursday, and several former Chicagoans are sharing their stories after the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Catherine Bergerson and her daughter, Ellie are taking refuge in Chicago. They’re relatives of NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern. "You don’t exactly...
Live Updates: Ian, now a tropical storm, moving across Florida
But by 5 a.m. EDT Thursday, Ian's sustained winds were 65 mph, 9 mph below the threshold to be a hurricane. Ian's center was some 40 miles southeast of Orlando and 35 miles southwest of Cape Canaveral. It was heading northeast at 8 mph. Ian knocked out power across wide...
Hurricane Ian Barrels Toward Florida as Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Storm
Florida's west coast was bracing for a potentially "catastrophic" hit from Hurricane Ian, which strengthened to a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday and was set to make landfall later in the day. With maximum sustained winds at 155 mph, just 2 mph short of a Category 5 hurricane, Ian was...
Pets from Florida shelters evacuated to Chicago ahead of the storm
The Anti-Cruelty Society of Chicago expects to aid 35 pets that are being evacuated from Florida due to Hurricane Ian. many of the animals are expected to be fostered by people in the community.
Florida health care facilities evacuate patients after Ian
Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals. Kristen Knapp...
Hoosier family evacuates Florida just before Hurricane Ian hits
INDIANAPOLIS — As Hurricane Ian slams into the Sunshine State, one Hoosier family is thankful to be back home. “We got out of there just in time, or we would’ve been stuck there,” said Kevin Van Horn. Last Friday, Van Horn and his grandson flew down to...
Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.
Photos, videos show storm damage across Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia started to feel the effects of Ian, News4JAX viewers sent in photos of storm damage using SnapJAX. The photos show strong winds, downed trees and rising waters across the area. Share your photos on SnapJAX and check out some of...
Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
Florida Resident Secured Paralyzed Husband to Hospital Bed and Gave Him a Life Jacket
A Florida woman used duct tape, tarpaulin, blankets, pillows and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his hospital bed as Hurricane Ian battered their Punta Gorda home. She also gave him a life jacket in case water flooded their home, some 24 miles north of Fort Myers. “I...
Pets impacted by Hurricane Ian headed to Chicago
CHICAGO – More than 2.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate Florida as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, including pets. This weekend some 35 cats and dogs impacted by the hurricane will arrive in Chicago. Volunteers and staff with The Anti-Cruelty Society are moving the animals...
Hurricane Ian Is a Reminder for All Homeowners to Check Their Insurance Coverage for Natural Disasters
Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday after slamming into Florida's southwestern coast on Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of about 150 mph. Homeowners insurance deductibles for weather-related damage are often a percentage of your home's insured amount. It's also important to consider whether...
Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?
As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
