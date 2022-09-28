ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Naples, FL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Naples, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Orlando, FL
City
Cuba, IL
Local
Illinois Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Government
NBC Chicago

Chicago Natives Share Stories of Evacuation During Hurricane Ian

Daylight began to show the country images of devastation in Florida on Thursday, and several former Chicagoans are sharing their stories after the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Catherine Bergerson and her daughter, Ellie are taking refuge in Chicago. They’re relatives of NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern. "You don’t exactly...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Central Florida
WTNH

Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WGN TV

Pets impacted by Hurricane Ian headed to Chicago

CHICAGO – More than 2.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate Florida as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, including pets. This weekend some 35 cats and dogs impacted by the hurricane will arrive in Chicago. Volunteers and staff with The Anti-Cruelty Society are moving the animals...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
The Associated Press

Knightscope Robot Roadshow is Coming to Huntley, Illinois

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land in the suburbs of Chicago at Huntley Village Green, 13304 Village Green Dr, Huntley, IL 60047, on 3 October 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm CT. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005309/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow is Coming to Huntley, Illinois (Photo: Business Wire)
HUNTLEY, IL
850wftl.com

Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?

As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Chicago

Suburban Haunted House Ranked 3rd-Best in Country

A haunted house in the southwest suburbs preparing to open for the 2022 season was recently ranked third on a list of the Top 13 haunted houses in the country by Hauntworld. HellsGate in Lockport, ranked as the third-best scare in the nation, takes advantage of its nature-filled setting, offering an adventure deep in the woods with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries and hidden passages throughout the mansion.
LOCKPORT, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy