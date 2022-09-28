ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

MLS Franchise Valuations Ranking List: From LAFC to CF Montreal

By Lev Akabas and Kurt Badenhausen
Sportico
Sportico
 1 day ago

The average MLS team is worth $582 million, according to data compiled by Sportico . Los Angeles FC ranks first at $900 million, while CF Montréal ranks last at $390 million. Below are the values of the league’s 28 franchises, which are collectively worth $16.3 billion. The league will expand to 29 teams next season when St. Louis City SC starts play.

To derive the market value of the 28 current MLS franchises, Sportico calculated each team’s revenue, relying on publicly available information and financial records—and interviews with those knowledgeable of team finances, including eight sports bankers and attorneys who actively work on MLS transactions. Below are definitions of some major metrics.

2022 Valuation: The sum of the current market value of an MLS franchise combined with the value of team-related businesses and real estate holdings.

Team Value: MLS franchise valuation, derived from metrics by which soccer team transactions typically occur, including aggregating local and national revenues and factoring in a team-specific multiplier. It includes the value of each franchise’s 3.4% interest in Soccer United Marketing—the marketing arm of Major League Soccer—which is acquired/dispossessed in tandem with the sale of a team.

Team-Related Businesses and Real Estate Holdings: The value of a franchise or franchise owner’s equity in team-related businesses—that is, both those on the team’s balance sheet and held in distinct corporate entities—as well as government-assessed real estate related to venue, practice facilities and adjacent developments. These assets represent a small percentage of MLS total values at this stage; the predominant value in most cases involves training complexes and new stadiums owned by teams, although a government organization often owns the land underneath the home venues.

We do include other assets in the total value, such as the 100-plus acres of land owned or operated by the Philadelphia Union along the waterfront in Chester, Pa., where the club plays. We also factor in ownership stakes of teams in MLS Next Pro teams, which launched in 2022, and National Women’s Soccer League teams, highlighted by Portland Thorns FC, which shares ownership with the Timbers.

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

MLS Franchise Valuations Interactive Data Viz

More from Sportico.comSporticast: The Facts Behind MLS Valuations as LAFC Tops $900 MillionLAFC Tops MLS' Most Valuable Teams at $900 MillionMLS Franchise Valuations Ranking List: From LAFC to CF MontrealBest of Sportico.comMLS Franchise Valuations Ranking List: From LAFC to CF MontrealLAFC Tops MLS’ Most Valuable Teams at $900 MillionNFL Franchise Valuations Ranking List: From Cowboys to Bengals
MLS
Sportico

Real Salt Lake Inks Near $100M Naming Rights Deal, Among Tops in MLS

MLS club Real Salt Lake signed a 15-year stadium naming rights deal with one of its original corporate partners, America First Credit Union. The team’s 14-year-old venue, formerly Rio Tinto Stadium, will be known as America First Field, effective immediately. The deal is worth nearly $100 million, according to a source familiar with the negotiations who was not authorized to speak publicly about it. At around $6 million per year, it is on par with the naming rights deals signed by the two Los Angeles MLS franchises and is double the value for most clubs outside of L.A. Rio Tinto previously...
MLS
Sportico

LAFC Tops MLS’ Most Valuable Teams at $900 Million

Larry Berg has spent more than three decades at private equity firm Apollo Global Management focused on building companies for the long term. He wants to replicate that model at Los Angeles FC, where he serves as managing owner and is part of a cap table of success stories from finance, tech, sports and entertainment. It is more of the same when he attends Major League Soccer owner meetings and looks around the room. “I look at the profile of people who are writing the checks to be a part of this league because they believe in the future, and it’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

D.C. United Valued at More Than $800 Million in Minority Stake Sale

It has been a struggle on the field this season for D.C. United, as the club holds the worst record in MLS with two games left on the schedule. Off the field, the team continues to be a hot ticket. D.C. United is in the final stages of bringing on several new investors in the club and its related businesses at an enterprise value of slightly more than $800 million, including the team’s roughly $150 million in debt. The new round of investment covers up to 5% of the franchise, according to multiple people familiar with the deal who were granted...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer United Marketing#Soccer League#Franchises#Lafc#Cf Montreal#2022 Valuation#Major League Soccer
Sportico

Sporticast: The Facts Behind MLS Valuations as LAFC Tops $900 Million

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams chat with Sportico reporter Kurt Badenhausen about his most recent MLS valuations. The data, published Wednesday, had LAFC as the league’s most valuable team, at $900 million, with the average club now worth $582 million. MLS investors believe strongly that U.S. soccer will undergo significant commercial growth in the next five to 10 years, as the country prepares to host the men’s World Cup, the Summer Olympics and possibly another women’s World Cup. As inflated as the numbers may seem, the league has attracted some of the most prominent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

MLB Has Awarded Teams International Marketing Rights, Similar to NFL

Major League Baseball is dividing up international markets among its franchises, giving teams new commercial rights in specific areas around the globe, according to multiple people familiar with the plan. In a process similar to one undertaken last year by the NFL, each MLB team was invited to submit proposals for up to three international markets where they’d like to be able to ink sponsorship deals or host fan events, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private. The league collected those proposals in January and approved them shortly afterward. The plan is designed to help MLB capitalize...
NFL
ESPN

The NWSL's final week has never been so competitive. Here's what's at stake and who should reach playoffs

The final round of regular-season games is upon the National Women's Soccer League, and there is almost nothing set about the playoff picture. Some of the most ridiculous potential scenarios that were at least mathematically possible a week ago (a six-way tie for first?) can no longer happen, but much still needs to be decided in the league's most competitive season yet.
MLS
Sportico

Carlos Alcaraz Wins U.S. Open and No. 1 Ranking as Tennis Reboots

Spanish tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz made history Sunday in Flushing Meadows in Queens, N.Y., with his four-set victory over Casper Ruud to win the 2022 U.S. Open. The title also pushed his world ranking to No. 1, and at 19 years and four months old, Alcaraz becomes the youngest player ever to rise to the top spot. Australian Lleyton Hewitt previously held that mark, achieving the No. 1 rank in November of 2001, when he was 16 months older than Alcaraz is now. The winner of this year’s final was guaranteed the No. 1 ranking, with the runner-up assured of being...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Genius Sports Inks Amazon Football Broadcast Deal

Genius Sports’ Second Spectrum has signed a deal with Amazon.com to provide augmented video technology and data-related services in connection with an alternate feed of Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football NFL broadcast in the U.S., according to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission Friday morning. The 6-K regulatory filing provided little detail beyond that, other than the fact the agreement was signed on Sept. 15. A spokesperson for Genius Sports declined to comment, citing confidentiality restrictions. Amazon didn’t immediately return a request for comment. Second Spectrum is a video analytics platform that Genius acquired last year for about $200 million. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

NWSL Boom, Global Growth Usher in New Goals for Women’s Soccer

Today’s guest columnist is Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s head of women’s football. This Saturday, Angel City will visit the San Diego Wave in a National Women’s Soccer League match that has sold out a new 32,000-seat stadium. It’s a testament to the continued efforts of the NWSL and its franchises to grow the game. But it’s so much more than that. It’s a story of where the sport has been, and where it is headed. My time in soccer, like the women’s game itself, is a story of challenges and gender bias. When I took over as head of the Samoan Football Federation a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sportico

Aces Championship Keeps WNBA Ratings Afloat Amid Scheduling Competition

WNBA ratings were soaring heading into the Finals, a showdown between the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun, but the best-of-five series ran up against scheduling challenges—which has become the norm for the league. The Finals face competition from the opening weeks of the NFL season, a problem without an obvious solution since the WNBA’s early season schedule conflicts with the international basketball calendar, a pay-driven challenge unique to the W. The 2022 regular season was the league’s most watched since 2008. Regular season numbers for the W have long remained relatively stagnant, but the 25 games that aired on Disney’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sportico

Sinclair RSN Sale Talk May Be Warning Shot to Leagues and Teams

Diamond Sports Group—the Sinclair-owned subsidiary that controls the 21 Bally Sports regional sports networks—was reported to have hired an investment bank (LionTree) and a financial advisory firm with an expertise in corporate restructurings (Moelis). Some industry insiders believe the moves suggest the company is preparing to unload the cable assets—and presumably much of the $8 billion in debt owed on them. When asked about the hires by JWS, Sinclair said in a statement: “Diamond has been engaged with Moelis & Co and LionTree for the last two years in pursuit of two objectives: strengthening the balance sheet and bringing...
MLB
Sportico

The Case for Season Tickets: How to Revive a Pro Sports Mainstay

Today’s guest columnist is Chris Babu, founder and CEO of TiqAssist. Season tickets are a time-honored tradition, dating back to the 1870s. The first reference appeared in the Morning Herald of Titusville, Pa., which reported that the Chicago White Stockings, now the Chicago Cubs, had 150 honorary members for the 1870 season, each of whom paid $10 for the year and received a season ticket. These days, there are many reasons why people become season-ticket holders—from families passing down legacy tickets, to businesses sharing experiences with clients or employees, to die-hards whose purchase is a testament to their fandom. Emotional aspects aside,...
MLB
Sportico

The 32: What Does It Take to Become an NFL Owner?

There may not be a greater luxury for a football fan than owning an NFL franchise. For some controlling owners, an NFL team is just another asset in a vast portfolio. But for other owners, it’s a family affair, attached for generations. NFL team valuations continue to soar because the average NFL ownership tenure lasts 40 years, and a franchise only comes on the market about every four years. So when they do hit the market, the sale always garners attention, with the nation’s wealthiest usually among the bidders. Walmart heir Rob Walton bought the Denver Broncos for a record $4.65 billion in...
NFL
Sportico

Boehly Eyes Smaller Clubs in Europe to Expand Chelsea’s Footprint

The ink on the purchase contract has barely dried, but Todd Boehly, the co-owner of Chelsea F.C., says he is ready to add to his soccer holdings, and is looking to buy smaller but competitive soccer clubs in Europe to secure player development and the success of his flagship English Premier League club.  “I think we’re going to be continuously adding resources,” Boehly said during a fireside chat at SALT NY, a biannual asset management conference. “I think we’ve been talked about having a multi-club model; I would love to continue to build out the footprint. And to me, the way...
SOCCER
NJ.com

NHL Eastern Conference 22-23 preview: recent HOF inductee Al Morganti likes Rangers

It seems like only yesterday we were watching the Colorado Avalanche dethrone the Tampa Bay Lightning to win their third Stanley Cup, and first since 2001. But the National Hockey League is back soon, and newly-elected Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Al Morganti has run the rule over the entire league, from top to bottom, to give fans a look at how the NHL will break down in 2022-23.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportico

Will Aaron Judge’s Record-Breaking Home Run Air on Apple TV+?

Yankees ticket prices are spiking as fans clamor to catch a glimpse of Aaron Judge’s next record-breaking home run. Left field seats have become particularly hot commodities for those looking to literally catch history. And, behind the scenes, a number of MLB broadcasters—including the newcomers at Apple—are waiting to see if their crew is the one to capture the moment. While Judge’s last 10 home runs, including No. 60 Tuesday, have come on the Yankees’ YES Network, New York’s upcoming four-game series with the Red Sox will air across five networks. Fox has the game Thursday, followed by Apple TV+ Friday....
NFL
Sportico

Sporticast: NFL Early Overreactions, One of LA’s Richest Men Eyes Angels

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the start of the NFL regular season. As in years past, the NFL’s first set of games has spawned a handful of overreactions, including some that give the hosts déjà vu—Tom Brady is ageless! The Cowboys are done! Should Packers fans be worried about Aaron Rodgers? The hosts also talk about a new potential bidder for the Los Angeles Angels. Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong, one of the richest men in the country, is mulling a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

NBA Sarver Suspension Underscores League Authority Over Owners

The NBA on Tuesday suspended Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver for one year in response to findings by attorneys David Anders and Sarah Eddy of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; they found that Sarver, on multiple occasions, expressed a racial epithet, humiliated women employees and oversaw a workplace that permitted hostile interactions and disrespectful communications. The league says that 320 individuals, including current and former employees, were interviewed and more than 80,000 emails, texts, videos and other documents were reviewed. The NBA retained Wachtell in the aftermath of an ESPN report published last November that leveled numerous allegations against...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportico

Passing Game: The NFL’s Flexible Bylaws Keep Football a Family Affair

This is the third installment of a series covering inheritance and estate planning in the National Football League, where owners, with an average age of 72, face decisions familiar to any family with assets to pass to the next generation—compounded by restrictions unique to a league where the average franchise valuation is $4.14 billion. In the early 1980s, as Chicago Bears founder George Halas was nearing the end of his life, he dramatically reshaped the ownership of one the National Football League’s oldest and most storied franchises. Through a series of interlocking family and individual trusts, Halas divided his 49.35% of the...
NFL
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy