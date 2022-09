The shift in Major League Baseball is going to disappear next season like Shoeless Joe walking into an Iowa cornfield. And no team may be more affected by that change in defensive dynamics than the Los Angeles Dodgers, their manager Dave Roberts said. “I hope it does [affect them],” said Padres manager Bob Melvin, whose club has lost 21 of its last 25 games to the Dodgers, are 21 games behind them in the National League West, and are looking for any way to shrink that gap. The Dodgers use the shift almost as often as their fans at Dodger Stadium wolf...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO