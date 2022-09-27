Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 2348 Collier Parkway in Land O’ Lakes, plans to celebrate its 70th anniversary and the parish’s Feast Day during the weekend of Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. There will be a rosary procession before every weekend Mass and the recitation of the rosary. The church is expecting visits from former priests of the parish and Monsignor Ron Aubin, the church’s most recently retired pastor. For information, call 813-949-4565, or email.

