Trump Credited Bi-Racial Ex-Girlfriend Kara Young’s Intelligence To ‘White Side’ Of Family, New Book Says
A new book about Donald Trump claims a bi-racial woman the former president once dated said he played up racial stereotypes during their relationship even though she has made it a point in the past to claim he never said anything racist when they were together. The upcoming book by...
King Charles III is the owner in trust of more than 500,000 artworks including 600 drawings by Leonardo da Vinci
Oil painting by RajasekharanCredit: Rajasekharan Parameswaran at English Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 When Queen Elizabeth II was alive, she was the proprietor in trust of one of the world's greatest art collections.
Anthony Bourdain Bio Draws Criticism From Family
Friends and family of Anthony Bourdain are criticizing a forthcoming biography of the late chef and author, saying it’s filled with inaccuracies about his life, the New York Times reports. The book in question is Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, which Simon & Schuster...
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
Dutch Museum Returns Kandinsky Painting to Heirs of Jewish Collector
A 1910 painting by Wassily Kandinsky is being returned by a Dutch museum to the heirs of a Jewish family from which it was seized during World War II. The decision ends a years-long legal dispute over the painting, which has been in the collection of the Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven since 1951. The painting, View of Murnau with Church, will be transferred from the city-owned museum to the relatives of the Berlin-based collector Johanna Margarethe Stern-Lippmann, who was active as a collector of modern art before the war. The move to finally return the work comes several years after a Dutch...
Veteran Collector Chara Schreyer Discusses Her Latest Book, Highlighting a Collection Rich in ‘Artists Who Have Changed the Course of Art History’
A lifelong collector with a master’s in art history from the University of California, Berkeley, Chara Schreyer, the daughter of Holocaust survivors who built a real estate empire in California, has published two books on her collection. Art House (2016) showcases how the collection, which includes works by Marcel Duchamp, Robert Gober, Louise Nevelson, and many others, is installed across her five homes. The recently released Making Strange (DelMonico Books) takes the works “out of those houses and brings them together in a new curatorial dialogue … [to] reside together for a moment as a merry band of sisters and...
Where to start with: Langston Hughes
Poet, writer and activist Langston Hughes is best known for popularising jazz poetry and leading the Harlem Renaissance, the African American cultural movement in New York City in the 1920s. A century on, what can we learn from the great writer’s rich catalogue of work? Performance poet, author and film-maker Malik Al Nasir explains how he fell in love with Hughes’s writing as a young man – and how you can too.
Nature’s Wild Ideas by Kristy Hamilton review – brilliant biomimcry
What do a beetle’s backside, a lotus leaf and a giraffe’s leg have in common? As science journalist Kristy Hamilton explains in her delightful first book, all three have inspired human engineers to solve complex problems. The rear-end of a Namib desert beetle sports small bumps that encourage...
Artists’ Estates, Museums, and Platforms Are Cashing In by Minting Traditional Artists’ Work as NFTs
This past Valentine’s Day, as the booming NFT market suffered an unexpected dip that proved to be an omen for this summer’s “crypto winter,” Vienna’s Belvedere Museum released its first NFT drop—a collection of 10,000 unique swatches from Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss, made by dividing the seminal painting into a 100-by-100 grid. The Belvedere’s general director Stella Rollig cast the moment in grand terms. “What does it mean to own a work of art in the digital age?” Rollig asked in the press release. “The rise of NFTs, which has preoccupied the art world since 2020, has given fresh impetus to this...
Bookshelf: Four new books to read in October
Demon Copperhead is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia. It’s the story of a boy born to a teenage single mother in a single-wide trailer, with no assets beyond his dead father’s good looks and copper-colored hair, a caustic wit and a fierce talent for survival. In a plot that never pauses for breath, relayed in his own unsparing voice, he braves the modern perils of foster care, child labor, derelict schools, athletic success, addiction, disastrous loves and crushing losses. Through all of it, he reckons with his own invisibility in a popular culture where even the superheroes have abandoned rural people in favor of cities. Many generations ago, Charles Dickens wrote David Copperfield from his experience as a survivor of institutional poverty and its damages to children in his society. Dickens is not a prerequisite for readers of this novel, but he provided its inspiration. In transposing a Victorian epic novel to the contemporary American South, Barbara Kingsolver enlists Dickens’ anger and compassion, and above all, his faith in the transformative powers of a good story.
The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England
The Tudors and their tumultuous reigns have captured our imaginations for centuries—see The Tudors, Wolf Hall, Elizabeth, The Other Boleyn Girl and the William Shakespeare plays—and now, an exhibit focusing on art created during their dynasty will be on display here in NYC. “The Tudors: Art and Majesty...
The Women Who Transformed the National Gallery of Canada
Greg Marchildon interviews Diana Nemiroff. As a former curator of contemporary and modern art at the National Gallery of Canada and former director of the Carleton University Art Gallery, and an adjunct professor of art history at both Carleton University and the University of Ottawa, she was well placed to write this definitive history of the transformation of the National Gallery of Canada from the 1960s to the 1990s. As result of the leadership of three remarkable women directors, the National Gallery of Canada has become one of the great art galleries in the world housed in a striking building that has become a landmark in the National Capital Region. The end result is a remarkable cultural history of the visual arts through the lens of the most important art gallery in the country.
A Frida Kahlo Drawing Was Destroyed to Make NFTs
A Mexican entrepreneur told a well-heeled crowd in Miami that what came next was “going to change the lives of thousands of children.” Then he set alight a drawing by Frida Kahlo, perhaps Mexico’s most famous artist. The audience cheered. The whimsical sketches of a world-renowned painter...
Ada Limón is a poet laureate for the 21st century, exploring 'what it looks like to have America in the room'
“Ada Limón is a poet who connects.” This was how Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden introduced the 24th poet laureate of the United States. From my perspective as a poet and writing teacher, “a poet who connects” is a perfect encapsulation of who the poet laureate should be – and why I see Limón as so well suited for the role. This appointment has consistently been filled by some of the most celebrated and lasting poets of their generations – Elizabeth Bishop, William Carlos Williams, Gwendolyn Brooks and many others. According to Limón, it was reading a Bishop poem, “One Art,” at...
10 of the Shortest Bestselling and Classic Books
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Books are getting shorter. One analysis of New York Times non-fiction bestsellers released between 2011 and 2017 found that the average length of a title on the list went from 467 pages in 2011 down to 273 pages by 2017, a decrease of 42 percent.
'Ramy' Season 3: American dream had rude awakening
Ramy Youssef and co-stars May Calamawy and Laith Nakli discuss Season 3 of the Hulu comedy "Ramy."
ARTnews Celebrates Launch of the 2022 Edition of the Top 200 Collectors Issue
Last week, ARTnews celebrated this year’s Top 200 Collectors list (to publish online October 4) with a cocktail party at the New York City apartment of Roger Sant and his late wife Vicki Sant, veterans of the Top 200 list. The co-hosts of the evening were ARTnews‘s Editor-in Chief, Sarah Douglas, and Luke Bahrenburg, Executive Vice President of Art Media, as well as Top 200 collectors Lonti Ebers, who has appeared on each edition since 2017, and Anita Blanchard and Martin Nesbitt, new additions to this year’s list, in partnership with VistaJet, HUB International, and Maestro Dobel. [Lonti Ebers speaks about the continued importance...
10 books to add to your reading list in October
Bethanne Patrick's October highlights include the biographies of Bob Dylan and Samuel Adams, new fiction from John Irving and Celeste Ng and plenty more.
Judith Schalansky is ninth author to write secret work for Future Library
German writer Judith Schalansky has become the ninth author to be selected for the Future Library, which asks authors to create a work that will not be revealed to readers until 2114. The Future Library is an organic artwork dreamed up by the Scottish artist Katie Paterson. It began in...
Debbie Bzdyl and the power of art
"With Each New Day" is a series Debbie is working on now. It is titled "On The Edge Of Morning."Debbie Bzdyl. On a recent trip to Paris, I met Debbie Bzdyl. Debbie is an award-winning abstract artist, working in acrylic and mixed media. Her artwork is in private and public collections throughout the United States.
