ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

The Met’s Next Exhibition Will Be Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld: Sources

By Miles Socha
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cfgnt_0iD2Tf7700

The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art ’s spring 2023 exhibition will be dedicated to the late Karl Lagerfeld , sources said.

The museum is hosting a press presentation on Friday in the middle of Paris Fashion Week at a yet-undisclosed location.

More from WWD

Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu curator in charge at the Costume Institute, and Anna Wintour — Condé Nast’s chief content officer, global editorial director of Vogue and a Met trustee — are expected to host the gathering.

WWD reported on Aug. 1, 2019, that a Karl Lagerfeld retrospective was in the works and scheduled for 2022. However, the coronavirus pandemic impacted the museum’s exhibition calendar.

It is understood the three brands most closely associated with the German designer over his extraordinary career — Chanel, Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld — are among sponsors of the upcoming display.

Additional details could not immediately be learned. A Met spokesperson deferred any comment until after Friday’s event.

Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019 at age 85 , has had a long history with the Met, staging his last Métiers d’Art show for Chanel, which had an Egyptian theme , in its Temple of Dendur in December 2018.

Chanel, where Lagerfeld was its couturier for 36 years, was the subject of a major exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2005.

More than a designer, Lagerfeld was a fashion mastermind, one of the most prolific, admired and multitalented fashion figures of the modern age, credited with setting the modern template for reviving and animating heritage brands.

A polyglot with a photographic memory and vast knowledge of history, philosophy, art and popular culture, Lagerfeld ran his own publishing imprint and bookstore, 7L. He was also an accomplished photographer, and late in his career, he started making films to accompany certain fashion shows.

“Fashion and the way it is now, it’s like the life of an athlete. It’s OK with me, I’m used to it. Appetite comes from eating,” he told WWD in 2008. “Collections, books and photos — that’s what I’m interested in most.”

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Italian Fashion Logs Best-performing Year to Date as Milan Fashion Week Draws Near

MILAN — As Milan Fashion Week draws nearer, the Italian fashion industry has left the quagmire caused by the COVID-19 pandemic behind, logging revenues of 83.3 billion euros in 2021 and on track to jump 10.5 percent this year to 92 billion euros, according to preliminary projections, according to a study from Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. It is the industry’s best performance in 20 years. Unveiling the full schedule of Milan Fashion Week, which runs Sept. 20 to 26 and features more than 60 shows, the majority of which are physical, Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Elizabeth Hilfiger’s Mission to Make Foo & Foo the Next Cool-Kid Lifestyle Brand

Elizabeth Hilfiger is on a mission to take her brand Foo & Foo from an alternative indie label to something much greater. The designer began her first Paris market this week after a successful first New York Fashion Week show staged earlier this month — all part of her plan to double the company’s sales over the next year. Foo & Foo’s well-priced, American-made versatile basics offer a kind of edge that speaks to the Olivia Rodrigo generation. The distressed thermal T-shirts, bungee cord skirts, slouchy jeans and sweatpants are largely priced under $200, and top out under $500. T-shirts and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Kim Kardashian ‘snubbed’ by Anna Wintour in ‘awkward’ moment at Fendi New York Fashion Week show

Fans believe Kim Kardashian was snubbed by Anna Wintour during an “awkward” moment captured at the star-studded Fendi show at New York Fashion Week.In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the 41-year-old reality star is seated front row next to Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker. As the two stand up and clap for the show’s finale, Kim notices Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour seated across the catwalk. Kim mouths “Hi” to Wintour, and SJP waves her hands at the fashion icon.But when Wintour walks to the other side of the catwalk to greet...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Person
Margot Robbie
Footwear News

Saint Laurent Takes Sexy Seriously For Archival-Inspired Summer 2023 Collection

Anthony Vaccarello is not one to shy away from the provocative. In his seven years as creative director of Saint Laurent, the Italian designer has left his mark on the French heritage brand though a lot of skin-baring, sexed-up looks, mixed with Yves Saint Laurent’s original use of color and shape. For the brand’s summer ’23 collection, however, Vaccarello kept things more covered up — in a way. Instead of outright skin-baring looks, the creative director turned to sheer knits to showcase a slinky look for next year. Vaccarello referenced dancer and choreographer Martha Graham and a 1930 routine in which she...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Art Museum#Fashion Design#The Costume Institute#German#Chanel#Egyptian
The Associated Press

Kim Kardashian culls Dolce&Gabbana archives for Milan show

MILAN (AP) — Kim Kardashian took Milan by storm on Saturday, curating a new collection for Dolce&Gabbana that took inspiration from 20 years of archival looks. It was a day of debuts in Milan, including Maximilian Davis, a 27-yeaer-old British designer with Afro-Caribbean roots, at the creative helm of Salvatore Ferragamo and Filipino American designer Rhuigi Villasenor at Bally, as the brand returns to the runway for the first time in 20 years.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Look Back at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Style

Gwyneth Paltrow has been a central figure in Hollywood over the past three decades, with the multihyphenate being celebrated for her film career, style and wellness entrepreneurship. Paltrow, who is celebrating her 50th birthday on Tuesday, has long been revered for her fashion sense, starting in the late ‘90s when she came into the spotlight for her first film roles in “Emma” and “Shakespeare in Love.” At the time, Paltrow made an impression on fashion spectators for her minimalist ‘90s style of slipdresses, which she regularly wore on the red carpet. More from WWDPhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleLaura Harrier on 'Entergalactic,' 'Mike' and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Slowear Teases Womenswear Ambitions at Milan Fashion Week

SLOW-WOMEN: Slowear is testing the waters for its womenswear range, currently accounting for between 5 percent and 10 percent of its sales. And for the first time it hosted a Milan Fashion Week presentation to unveil the spring collection. Welcoming guests at Slowear’s flagship in the arty Brera district —...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Paris Scene: What’s New and Hot

PARIS — Paris Fashion Week is back in full swing and with it is a plethora of new shops, eateries and exhibits to check out. Shops That Pop L’Ingénieur Chevallier traces its roots back to 1740, when the grandfather of Jean Gabriel Augustin Chevallier became optician to France’s King Louis XV. Chevallier went on to invent the microscope and opera glasses, with his company eventually becoming official supplier of the French army. Now owned by family-held eyewear specialist Maison Bonnet, its Rue des Pyramides store, first opened in the ’20s, has been revamped by noted designer Pierre Bonnefille. It will offer limited-edition models handmade in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
wmagazine.com

Daniel Lee Has Replaced Riccardo Tisci at the Helm of Burberry

Every so often, rumors begin to circulate that a designer is leaving a major maison. This time around, they proved correct: As of Wednesday, Daniel Lee has replaced Riccardo Tisci at the helm of Burberry. The news comes just 48 hours after the latter’s spring 2023 showing (an ode to the beach that was originally canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II). “I am honoured to join Burberry as Chief Creative Officer,” Lee said in a statement. “Together with the team, we will write the exciting next chapter for this legendary British luxury brand, continuing its historic heritage and building on Riccardo’s legacy. I am very excited to be returning to London, a city that champions pioneering creativity and that continues to inspire me.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gucci’s ‘Twinsburg’ Collection Was Full of Horror Movie References — and the Holding Hands Trend

There will be plenty of memes to come from Gucci’s “Twinsburg” collection. From the obvious “twinning” mentions to jokes about the faux pas of showing up to a party wearing the same look as someone else, to Macbeth quotes and boundless Halloween references of the frocked twin girls in the scariest scene of Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” the Italian brand’s Friday runway extravaganza at Milan Fashion Week is sure to keep circulating through social media this fall. But the show also highlighted a movement that has fast become one of the biggest trends in everyday street style: holding hands. For the spring...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots

Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Tufts Daily

Performance, fashion and diversity take center stage at Vogue World

Anna Wintour is one of the biggest names in the fashion industry. Wintour has led Vogue as its editor in chief since 1988 and in her 30-year reign has revolutionized the fashion industry. Whether it be putting together the iconic September issue or turning the Met Gala into the global fashion event it has become known as today, Wintour’s influence has been undeniable and shows no signs of stopping. Wintour’s latest endeavor, Vogue World, is yet another example of her success and abilities in altering the fashion industry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

A Specially Curated Alaïa Sale Is Coming to a Secret Parisian Boutique

The beauty of a fashion archive is the history behind the pieces themselves, not just their design or quality. In the case of a coy Alaïa sale in Paris that opens today, the story is just as much about the sale and store itself as the clothes. To kick off Paris Fashion Week, consultant Dryce Lahssan of the not-so-hidden-hidden boutique of Lahssan Paris on 24 Rue Molière and the curator and archivist Sophia Elizabeth of the vintage hub @thespaghettiarchives are hosting a sale of seven pieces by Azzedine Alaïa.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Burberry RTW Spring 2023

In what is widely believed to have been his swan song for the brand, Riccardo Tisci did what he does best: Riccardo Tisci. Spring 2023 looked like the sort of slinky collection that Tisci had always wanted to do, but couldn’t, because of the constraints of working with a heritage brand — and one with royal warrants, no less.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Whitney Peak Casts a Sartorial Spell in Embellished Chanel Dress at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Red Carpet Premiere

Whitney Peak wore an eye-catching look on Tuesday during her latest red carpet appearance. Peak attended the premiere of her new film, Disney+’s “Hocus Pocus 2,” walking the red carpet in a look from the Chanel fall 2021 couture collection. Her look was a multipattern floral appliqué knee-length dress accented with a black ribbon. More from WWDChanel and Soo Joo Park Celebrate the Premiere Watch'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremierePhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Style The actress walked the red carpet alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, Kristin Chenoweth, Jaimie Alexander, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess, Tony Hale and others. This is Peak’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

39K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy