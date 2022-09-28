Read full article on original website
Voters focus on economy in race for New York governor
A debate over the direction public safety should take in New York has dominated the race for governor. But with rising consumer prices and a tanking stock market, economic concerns are increasingly coming to the forefront in the race. A Siena College poll released Wednesday found half of voters picked...
Wisconsin's Johnson embraces controversy in reelection bid
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Far from shying from his contrarian reputation, Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is leaning into controversy as he runs for his third term. Johnson has called for the end of guaranteed money for Medicare and Social Security, two popular programs that American politicians usually steer clear from. He’s trafficked in conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and dabbled in pseudoscience around the coronavirus.
Stefanik's opponent Matt Castelli stresses moderate campaign in NY-21 race
Note: This is part one of a two-part series. Spectrum News 1 featured a three-part series about Stefanik's rise through the Republican party earlier this month. Former CIA officer Matt Castelli, a Democrat campaigning for the 21st Congressional District seat, says his middle-of-the-road platform would bring much-needed change in the North Country.
Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets
DENVER (AP) — A former National Security Agency employee from Colorado is accused of trying to sell classified information to a hostile foreign government in an attempt to pay off his debts and “help balance" the world's scales, according to court documents released Thursday. But while Jareh Sebastian...
High Point University poll gives latest approval ratings
New numbers from the High Point University poll give us a look at how voters approve of the job President Joe Biden and Gov. roy Cooper are doing. Poll director Martin Kifer joins Tim Boyum for analysis of the latest poll. Plus, The Washington Post reported that U.S. House Minority...
Texas State Capitol grounds damaged overnight
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department...
Hochul: Overtime boost could help farm labor
Expanding overtime for farmworkers to kick in at 40 hours a week could help broaden the labor pool of agriculture workers in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said. The pending decision to lower the overtime threshold from 60 hours a week to 40 is not expected to be made for several weeks by state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. But Hochul on Wednesday in a news conference said there would be benefits in doing so.
Hochul doles out money near Republican rival's base of support
Heading to the home turf of her opponent, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday played up the power of her incumbency at an economic development announcement. Meanwhile, the governor defended her decision to take part in only one debate next month. Dipping onto Long Island six...
Rallies call for an end to prison package restrictions in New York
The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) implemented a new Vendor Package Program to crack down on contraband in correctional facilities. This has caused some backlash from the family and friends of incarcerated New Yorkers, who are concerned their loved ones won't get the items they need.
Lawmaker calls for energy assistance fund for New Yorkers
A home energy assistance fund should be created to help New Yorkers pay what are expected to be spiking utility bills this winter, state Assemblyman Billy Jones on Thursday said. Jones, a Democratic lawmaker from the North Country region, proposed the creation of a fund meant to aid middle-income and...
Watch: Flooding, fires and destruction from Hurricane Ian
Many neighborhoods and communities in southwest Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane has brought catastrophic flooding, heavy rain and destructive winds. What You Need To Know. Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The storm has brought flooding rains and strong winds...
Hurricane Ian impacting New York natives in Florida
Millions of people are under mandatory evacuation in Florida due to Hurricane Ian. Others are waiting it out, preparing for the storm to hit their area. Two families who moved to Florida within the last two years and they said they didn't know what to expect since this is the first major hurricane that hit the state since they moved.
Live Updates: North Carolina braces for impacts from Ian
Hurricane Ian slammed into the Florida peninsula Wednesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm and caused flooding and devastation in its wake. The storm is expected to move offshore today and curve back for a second landfall in South Carolina before moving into North Carolina. The Tar Heel state...
Fort Hood soldier facing 6 years in prison for selling fentanyl to undercover Austin police
FORT HOOD, Texas — Authorities are cracking down on the deadly opioid fentanyl, which has caused a spike in overdose deaths across the state. A Fort Hood soldier was sentenced to six years in prison for the distribution of fentanyl, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Texas.
Officials report Texas trooper hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during car search
SAN ANTONIO — Texas has been rattled with cases of fentanyl overdoses and accidental exposures, leading government officials and law enforcement agencies to call for action. Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide order to rid Texas of this potent drug has enacted many agencies and organizations to step up their efforts in educating the public, apprehending drug traffickers behind the opioid's uptick and stopping the distribution altogether. Although some have criticized Abbott for his approach to dealing with this crisis, it’s collectively understood how dangerous this drug can be.
North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
Father says disability home made a huge difference for his daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A program to help people with disabilities started in the basement of a church 50 years ago and now has expanded across several counties in North Carolina. Over the last several decades Lifespan has expanded to 23 counties in North Carolina, serving more than 1,500 disabled children and adults.
Preparing for Ian: Company helps homeowners remove outdoor furniture and debris
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Ian made landfall Wednesday in Florida and is now heading to North Carolina. Many people are preparing ahead of the storm, being sure to secure furniture and remove debris that could damage their house. What You Need To Know:. Ian is expected to bring strong winds,...
State offers various social services amid high costs
It seems like the cost of just about everything has gone up these days. If you or your loved ones are having a tough time keeping up with bills and expenses, there are some resources available to try and ease the financial burden. While inflation creeps up, social services in...
Live Updates: Rescue and recovery operations underway after Ian causes historic flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to move through Florida, residents are seeing the worsening impacts. The storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
