ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Short Takes: Why Blundstone Boots Are Having a Culinary Moment, ‘Always Athleta’ Launches

By Kaley Roshitsh
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXqQQ_0iD2T0Ch00

Farm Friends: Though an Australian brand that’s been around since 1870, Blundstone’s workwear boots are finding a friend in farming and the culinary community lately.

Through the Blundstone x Brooklyn Grange partnership (an organic rooftop farm in Brooklyn, New York), Blundstone funds the growth of dedicated farm space in the city so community-based organizations — among them Brooklyn Rescue Mission, Fig and Playground Youth — can grow healthy food.

More from WWD

Located in Sunset Park, Brooklyn Grange has been bridging fashion and food for some time. Last year, the venue hosted runway shows from Collina Strada as well various climate-conscious seated dinners. Together with two other farms, the locations bolster 100,000 pounds of organic produce a year with a portion (30 percent) benefitting community needs. In 2021, Blundstone’s partnership resulted in more than 60 deliveries, supplying more than 16,000 pounds of donated produce and 2,500-plus seedlings.

Resale Moves: Athleta unveiled its first resale platform “Always Athleta” on Wednesday.

The Gap Inc.-owned retailer will partner with ThredUp to foster a 360-degree resale program that lets Athleta customers (starting in pilot at first) shop “Preloved” items on Athleta.com for up to 90 percent off retail. Already for the past two years, customers have been able to ship used clothing and accessories (regardless of brand) to ThredUp in a prepaid Clean Out Kit. Through Athleta’s in-store clean out program with ThredUp, it has processed more than 125,000 Clean Out Kits and sold more than ! million secondhand items on its marketplace since it launched in February 2020. With the launch of “Always Athleta,” customers can receive Athleta shopping credit for both branded and non-Athleta branded items sold on ThredUp.

Gap Inc. sister brands Banana Republic and Gap already have partnerships with ThredUp. Athleta’s move is inspired by the almost half of Athleta customers participating in the circular economy.

Expressing excitement for the partnership, Kim Waldmann, chief digital officer at Athleta, said the move marks a “major milestone” toward its vision for a more sustainable future.

In other news, secondhand furniture is growing. Online furniture reseller Chairish released its second annual resale report finding online resale is expected to grow 86 percent across all categories from 2021 to 2027. Within resale, home furnishings is said to be the fastest-growing category with $22.2 billion in estimated spend by consumers within the next five years.

Sights on Fashion: Amy Powney, the woman behind London-based label Mother of Pearl, is trying to change the course of the fashion industry — and she wants an audience. She’s starring in a new film directed by Becky Hunter called “Fashion Reimagined” in which she explores the intersections of fashion, design and the environmental devastations of the built environment.

The opening night is Wednesday at the SVA Theater at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Architecture & Design Film Festival in New York (ADFF:NY), which runs through Oct. 2 at the Cinépolis Theatre in Chelsea.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

European Fragrance Comes to American Dream Shopping Complex

Two European fragrance houses, Amouage and Dr. Vranjes Firenze, have selected the American Dream mega shopping and entertainment complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to open their first U.S. stores. Both are opening in The Avenue luxury wing of the American Dream, which also houses Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermès, Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander Wang and Tiffany & Co, among other brands. More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the Fragrance Foundation's BrunchThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasBadgley Mischka Debuts Signature Fragrance Amouage, which will occupy nearly 1,000 square feet, “redefines the Omani heritage of fragrance and is a unique...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
WWD

Julia Fox Wears Futuristic Zac Posen Gown at New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala

Julia Fox had another standout style moment at her latest public appearance. The actress attended the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday night wearing a look from designer Zac Posen’s spring 2020 collection. Fox’s look was a futuristic, metallic silver oversize gown. She paired the look with matching silver metallic eye makeup. More from WWD'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremierePhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleSolange Knowles-Scored Ballet to Feature Costumes Set with 800,000 Swarovski Crystals Fox walked the red carpet alongside Posen and his fiancé, ballet dancer Harrison Ball. The trio were joined at the ballet gala by a star-studded...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Sequined Saint Laurent Jumpsuit at ‘Entergalactic’ Premiere

Laura Harrier went with her go-to design house for her latest red carpet appearance. The actress attended the premiere of her new animated series, Netflix’s “Entergalactic,” on Wednesday night in New York City wearing a look from Saint Laurent’s pre-fall 2022 collection. Harrier’s look was a brown sequined jumpsuit worn with a crocodile-embossed leather belt and paired with a faux fur brown peacoat. She was styled by Danielle Goldberg. More from WWD'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremierePhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleLaura Harrier on 'Entergalactic,' 'Mike' and What Comes Next Harrier was joined on the red carpet by series creators Kid Cudi and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

Uncle Budd NYC is Hiring Delivery Drivers in New York City, New York

Become a part of the Uncle Budd NYC team. Hot Job Listing: Our goal at Uncle Budd NYC is to connect New Yorkers with the best cannabis products as quickly as possible. Our technology has made us a leader in the industry and we are building the future of online cannabis ordering as we speak. Through our network of reliable and dependent drivers, we connect our drivers with customers throughout New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Chelsea, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Industry
stupiddope.com

Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in Bronx, New York

In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Unclee Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope new Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
BRONX, NY
WWD

Tapestry and Kate Spade New York Partner With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Tapestry Inc. and Kate Spade New York are the latest to align with Harlem’s Fashion Row. As part of their efforts to further the next generation of diverse creatives, Tapestry and Kate Spade New have forged a three-year partnership with HFR’s annual HBCU Fashion Summit. Through this initiative, students at Bowie State University, the oldest Historically Black University in Maryland, will have the opportunity to engage with and learn from Kate Spade New York executives and designers.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibit Arrives...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Solange Knowles Celebrates New York City Ballet Gala in Oversize Suit

Solange Knowles celebrated a career milestone with a standout fashion look. The musician attended the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday night to celebrate the original score she created for the ballet company. This is Knowles’ first time working with a ballet company.More from WWD'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremierePhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleSolange Knowles-Scored Ballet to Feature Costumes Set with 800,000 Swarovski Crystals For the event, Knowles wore an oversize navy blue suit, which she paired with a Simone Rocha bag.  Other attendees at the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala were Julia Fox, Laverne Cox, Billy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

NYC Is Getting A Series Of Seductive Cirque-Style Cabaret Dinner Shows

Break out the bubbly and enjoy the show! The AirOtic Soireé is a series of special Cirque-style cabaret dinner shows and it’s coming to HK Hall (605 W 48th St) in Manhattan this November. You and your friends can enjoy an exclusive night out full of excellent cocktails and world-class acrobatics. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. but in the meantime be sure to join the waitlist for this limited-time performance! Created by Stephane Haffner, founder and creative director of Les Farfadais, and US champion gymnast Kyle Kier, the AirOtic Soirée: A Circus-Style Cabaret Dinner Show This tantalizing performance has charmed South Florida, Palm Springs, Chicago, Washington D.C. and now it’s unraveling right before our eyes at HK Hall in Hell’s Kitchen. Talented world-class acrobats will perform mind-boggling stunts, bridging extravagant costumes and seductive choreography for a one-of-a-kind burlesque circus style soirée. If you’ve been on the hunt for an unforgettable night out, then this event is for you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Australian#Brooklyn Rescue Mission#Wwd Fall 2019#Collina Strada#Athleta Com
WWD

Solange Knowles, Tyler the Creator, Telfar Clemens Attend New York City Ballet Fashion Gala

New York City Ballet’s 10th annual Fall Fashion Gala danced across the stage Wednesday evening with two highly anticipated new works and costumes by globally recognized design talent. The evening was a coming-out party for the Solange Knowles-scored “Play Time,” her first composition for ballet, with choreography by Gianna Reisen and costumes by Palomo Spain featuring 800,000 Swarovski crystals.More from WWDSolange Knowles-Scored Ballet to Feature Costumes Set with 800,000 Swarovski CrystalsBackstage at Isabell Marant RTW Spring 2023Isabel Marant RTW Spring 2023 Knowles drew quite a crowd — inviting friends including Tyler The Creator, Telfar Clemens and Luar designer Raul Lopez. They were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Solange Knowles-Scored Ballet to Feature Costumes Set With 800,000 Swarovski Crystals

The dance world continues its return, and the New York City Ballet this Wednesday has planned a program angled toward a new generation of theatergoers. Audience members who see the curtains part at the company’s 10th annual Fall Fashion Gala this week will take in three new works with costumes by globally recognized fashion designers. The star power behind one ballet in particular has been touted as one of New York City’s must-see cultural moments this fall, and multiple performances scheduled throughout the season have already sold out.More from WWDSolange Knowles-Scored Ballet to Feature Costumes Set with 800,000 Swarovski CrystalsKoche RTW...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD Honors Recognize Hilfiger, Anderson, Sartori and Burke

When the world’s top fashion executives gather in person next month for the WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit, they’ll not only compare notes on how to manage the unruly market, but stop to celebrate their own in a time of ceaseless change.  The summit — entitled “An Era of Agility: The Path Ahead” — will be held Oct. 25 and 26 at Cipriani South Street in New York City and will feature the WWD Honors awards on the first night, recognizing companies and individuals who have stepped up, embraced change and come out ahead. More from WWDBurberry RTW Spring 2023Front Row...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Phys.org

Coyotes in New York City do not need to rely on human food

Researchers in New York City have analyzed the DNA of urban coyotes and discovered that the coyotes eat a variety of native prey species and supplement this diet with human-sourced food items. The study is published in PeerJ. "Urban areas have lots of people and thus greater availability of anthropogenic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

A New Target Location Is Coming To The Bronx

Following the announcement of new Target stores to open in SoHo and Astoria, comes a third location set to open in the Bronx. The new location will be on East Fordham Road near Valentine Avenue. According to sprawltag.com, it will be a small-format store. Small-format Targets originated as a way to introduce Target products to urban areas, college campuses, and anywhere else not suited for a normal-sized Target. The first small-format target opened at the University of Minnesota in 2014. As of 2019, Target reported opening nearly 100 small-format stores since the original. Target’s small-format stores typically range from 15,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet—quite small in comparison to an average full-size Target that is appx. 130,000 square feet. The new East Fordham location will span 21,000 square feet, middle-sized for a small-format store.
BRONX, NY
brickunderground.com

5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months

If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Editor’s note: Moving MSG could be a winner for New York City

New York City Mayor Eric Adams signaled last week during remarks he made at Crain’s Power Breakfast that he was open to a discussion on moving Madison Square Garden as part of the Penn Station redevelopment plan. “The Penn Station project is a crucial one. I think that area is ripe for housing, is ripe for real investment,” Adams said at the event, the New York Post reported, adding that Hizzoner joked, “And if that fits into Madison Square Garden moving into another location – maybe we’ll help the Knicks win.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jake Wells

New York households to payments get up to $1,050

Photo of moneyPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will possibly make your wallet smile. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

L’Oréal USA to Open New Jersey Research and Innovation Center

L’Oréal USA is opening a new Research and Innovation Center in Clark, New Jersey.  In a statement released Tuesday, the company revealed its existing facilities in the area, which have been around for more than 60 years, are to be replaced by the $140 million, 250,000-square-foot center, which will strengthen L’Oréal’s scientific and technological research across hair, skin and makeup. More from WWDHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color Campaign “This historic investment in our new Research and Innovation Center is an...
CLARK, NJ
WWD

Whitney Peak Casts a Sartorial Spell in Embellished Chanel Dress at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Red Carpet Premiere

Whitney Peak wore an eye-catching look on Tuesday during her latest red carpet appearance. Peak attended the premiere of her new film, Disney+’s “Hocus Pocus 2,” walking the red carpet in a look from the Chanel fall 2021 couture collection. Her look was a multipattern floral appliqué knee-length dress accented with a black ribbon. More from WWDChanel and Soo Joo Park Celebrate the Premiere Watch'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremierePhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Style The actress walked the red carpet alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, Kristin Chenoweth, Jaimie Alexander, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess, Tony Hale and others. This is Peak’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

39K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy