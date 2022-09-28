ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquazzura, Swarovski Team on Capsule Collection

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bWCvz_0iD2Su0900

MILAN — Aquazzura has partnered with Swarovski on a capsule collection as part of the celebrations to mark the luxury footwear brand’s 10th anniversary.

Aquazzura is launching a new shoe design, the feminine Aura sandal, elevated by a sculptured heel encrusted with Swarovski crystals .

“I’ve been using Swarovski crystals since the very beginning of Aquazzura and I fell in love with the idea of doing something really special together,” said founder Edgardo Osorio. “For the concept behind the shoes , I wanted this style to be all about the crystals and a woman’s legs…a woman walking in crystals and nothing else.”

Made by hand in Italy, each model is unique and features an ankle strap lit up by sparkling square-cut crystals. The heel is emphasized by embedded and faceted maxi crystals with an octagonal cut. These were developed exclusively by Swarovski Creators Lab for this limited edition.

The are five colors and material combinations in napa leather that are available in Very Peri; a metallic green hue; a bouganville fuchsia, and a transparent plexi version in shimmering silver or gold.

“We developed special colorways and stones for this collaboration. My favorite one is the fuchsia crystal in the different shades, which is something that I haven’t seen before; I love how it changes color according to how the light hits it,” said Osorio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHFwI_0iD2Su0900
A look from the Aquazzura and Swarovski capsule.

The collection is available at Aquazzura stores and on the brand’s online platform as well as at selected Swarovski flagships and online at the Creators Lab platform.

Osorio over the last decade has succeeded in building a solid and independent business and has developed a loyal customer base that includes celebrities and royals, ranging from Kate Middleton to Nicole Kidman and Scarlett Johansson, to name a few.

The designer is busy extending the Aquazzura product offer. After presenting a home line during Milan Design Week in June, Osorio is introducing the Tequila clutch to mark the brand’s birthday, flanking the Tequila sandal. He also unveiled a full-fledged handbag collection to retailers in July that will be launched in the first quarter of next year.

Aquazzura will launch a men’s shoe collection in the first quarter of next year as well.

In June, Aquazzura unveiled a capsule collection with Mytheresa, inspired by the designer’s newfound love of diving.

Swarovski, based in Wattens, Austria, has been going through two years of radical transformation, and in July it named Alexis Nasard its new chief executive officer. A former Procter & Gamble executive, he the first CEO to come from outside the Swarovski family in the brand’s 127-year history.

