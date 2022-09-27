Read full article on original website
Related
columbusunderground.com
Kayaking in Dublin Reveals Hidden Natural Beauty
A true splendor in Dublin remains undiscovered by countless residents. But a local kayaking company is helping people realize what’s been quietly nearby this whole time. About three years ago, Chad Brennan had no idea either. That was until a friend invited him to spend some time on the Scioto River. And as they ventured, he was stunned by all the beauty he had missed for the past 17 years living in Dublin.
Grove City hosting inaugural Pride events this weekend
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City is hosting its first Pride events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this weekend. Grove City’s inaugural Pride is spanning across downtown with activities, discounts, food and much more at participating businesses and organizations. Organizer Leslie Anderson said Grove City is hosting the festivities in October to set itself apart […]
columbusunderground.com
Nosh Your Way Through the Columbus-Style Pizza Trail
Yes, Columbus-style pizza is a thing, so much so that it now has its own dedicated trail courtesy of Experience Columbus. The tourism organization announced today the launch of the Columbus-Style Pizza Trail, an 18-stop culinary pizza journey across the capital city. What defines Columbus-style pizza? Three main things: signature,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local Cantina owner acquires Liberty Tavern in Powell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a new owner at the Liberty Tavern in Powell and it’s a familiar name. George Tanchevski, the founder of Orange Umbrella Restaurants, which includes the Local Cantina brand as well as other concepts, has acquired the restaurant and bar at 50 S. Liberty St. “We saw a good […]
Delaware Gazette
Hot air balloons to invade Liberty Park
Liberty Township’s Community Improvement Corporation — Living in Liberty — will host its second annual Liberty Lift-Off Hot Air Balloon Festival and Game Day with Buckeye Football Alumni on Oct. 8-9. Liberty Lift-Off is planning on 10-plus hot air balloon teams launching flights over Powell, Liberty Township...
cityscenecolumbus.com
Festivals & Events | New Albany Family Fall Music, Ohio State Homecoming Festival and Columbus Fall Brew Fest
Northwest Stadium Lot of Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus. What better way to kick off a big homecoming game weekend at Ohio State than with a parade? The Ohio Union Activities Board, Office of Student Life and CAS are putting on a parade, festival and fireworks display to celebrate the 110th Homecoming at Ohio State. The event is free and provides a fun and relaxing event ahead of the big football game Saturday afternoon.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus doctor discusses ways to slow down the aging process
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No matter how healthy you are, and what creams you use you can't avoid getting old. Senior Select Center Dr. Stephen Mills shares his tips to slow down the aging process with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Kurt Ludlow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
columbusunderground.com
OSU Announces New Name for West Campus Innovation District
There’s a new name for the 270-acre district currently taking shape on the western edge of Ohio State University’s campus: Carmenton. OSU President Kristina Johnson announced the name at an event held yesterday near the intersection of Lane Avenue and Kenny Road, where three of the first new buildings to be built in the district are currently under construction.
columbusmonthly.com
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for June 2022
Listings were provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties, for June 1-30, 2022. 1. $3,250,000; 6676 Walnut Valley Dr., Galena; Susan K. and Tim K. Conlan, trustees, from Michael C. and Julie D. Butler.
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio
Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
columbusnavigator.com
The 26 Best Things To Eat, Drink, And Do In The Short North
Your guide to a night out on the town in Columbus’ Short North Arts District. Our town has a lot going for it you guys. What, with our unpredictable weather patterns and our roadways that seem to defy all reason with their constant state of construction? It’s enough to get even the grouchiest of Michigan-loving Columbus natives to swell with Buckeye pride (trust me, we know who all of you are, we’ve known for years).
WSYX ABC6
Groundbreaking held for new Delaware County sports park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The did was already moving but on Friday it became official: a new sports park is coming to Delaware County. Ground was officially broken Friday for the Jennings Sports Park in Lewis Center. It's part of the massive Evans Farms development featuring hundreds of new...
WSYX ABC6
'Things are completely gone,' Central Ohio natives give update on Hurricane Ian aftermath
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s completely gone," Tyler Fehr said as he described the Fort Myers pier following Hurricane Ian. "It’s like it’s wiped off the face of the earth." Former Pickerington resident, Tyler, and his wife Crystal Fehr decided to ride out the storm in...
Canal Winchester, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Westerville North High School football team will have a game with Canal Winchester High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Lancaster, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Groveport Madison football team will have a game with Lancaster High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
cwcolumbus.com
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
cwcolumbus.com
Jewish hotel clerk files state complaint after she was fired from Hilliard area business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A hotel desk clerk said her faith means everything to her. Rashieda Angus is speaking out after she said she was fired for wearing Jewish head coverings and asking to be off for Jewish holidays and Saturday Sabbath. Angus said she made her Jewish faith...
columbusunderground.com
Aficionadough: West Side’s Bella’s Pizza Offers Big Values, Big History
Our West Side is home to many hidden culinary treasures. The T formed by the intersection of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue showcases old and new Columbus. Many of the best taco trucks, Mexican and Central American restaurants and new immigrant kitchens in the city are clustered along this epicurean path.
Comments / 1