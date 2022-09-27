BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's soccer team will be on the road Wednesday as they travel to Lewisburg, Pa. to play Bucknell at 7 p.m. The Mountain Hawks will then return home to Ulrich Sports Complex on Saturday to host Holy Cross. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. against the Crusaders. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO