Bethlehem, PA

Lehigh to Visit Bucknell Wednesday; Host Holy Cross Saturday Night

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's soccer team will be on the road Wednesday as they travel to Lewisburg, Pa. to play Bucknell at 7 p.m. The Mountain Hawks will then return home to Ulrich Sports Complex on Saturday to host Holy Cross. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. against the Crusaders. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.
Alumni Events & Banquets

To register for an event, click "register now." We hope to see you at an Athletics alumni event!. Don't forget to follow us on Instagram, @lehighathleticspartnership. For questions, please contact us at inatpart@lehigh.edu. 2022 Lehigh Athletics Partnership Golf Classic. Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Saucon Valley Country Club, Grace Course. 10:00...
