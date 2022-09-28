Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear Collection

Lacoste is going further into the streetwear market with its latest collaboration .

The French fashion label is teaming with skateboarding magazine and apparel brand Thrasher for a streetwear -inspired collection that blends both brands’ ethos together. The collection includes pieces like T-shirts, hoodies, polo shirts, trackpants and socks that take inspiration from skateboarding and Thrasher’s hometown of San Francisco.

“Streetwear is part of our assortment and part of our target,” said Catherine Spindler, Lacoste chief brand officer. “[Streetwear] is part of our consumer [base], especially the youngest ones that are a little bit more into streetwear, but the strength of the brand is also to connect different communities and different cultures and having people able to move from the street to more classic or to more sports [wear].”

The Lacoste x Thrasher collaboration .

The collection is centered on a blending of the brands’ logos. Lacoste leveraged its iconic crocodile logo with Thrasher’s flame motif, creating a “flaming crocodile” style that’s seen on the pieces. There’s also a Thrasher logo engulfed in flames throughout the collection.

“What we succeeded in is really mixing the two identities into a common identity,” Spindler said. “But, really at the same time that respects the two universes and the two brands and at the end of the day it appears quite obvious to see the two brands mix in that way.”

The collaboration leverages Lacoste’s well-known polo style, which is designed in white and black and includes the oversize “flaming crocodile” logo. It also includes more streetwear-focused styles like graphic T-shirts, hoodies and trackpants.

The Lacoste x Thrasher collection ranges in price from $90 to $185 and is available at Lacoste stores and its website.