BBC

University: Rise in level of NI undergraduate students dropping out

The number of Northern Irish undergraduate students dropping out of university rose by almost 60% in the 2021-22 academic year. That is according to data published from the Student Loans Copy (SLC). According to the SLC, 1,232 NI students withdrew from degree courses in 2021-22 compared to 781 the previous...
