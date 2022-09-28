Read full article on original website
Kansas House GOP leader says Republicans, not Kelly, made food tax cut | Commentary
Majority leader Dan Hawkins says Republicans made tax cut happen while Kelly waved her hatchet.
Kansas ads in governor’s race: Often misleading, disparaging with a partisan dash of truth
TOPEKA — The battle between distortion and nuance rages in the Kansas gubernatorial race as dozens of commercials flood television and the internet in a quest to influence voters’ views of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt. In the last few days, independent governor candidate Dennis Pyle added his voice to the […] The post Kansas ads in governor’s race: Often misleading, disparaging with a partisan dash of truth appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
NYC Mayor's comments on Kansas draw criticism
NEW YORK, NY. (KAKE) - New York City's Mayor is drawing fire for his comments about Kansas. During an appearance Tuesday morning Mayor Eric Adams discussed his recent trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. He mentioned wearing a shirt that identifies him as New York City's Mayor, saying the shirt means something because of New York City's "brand" in the world.
WIBW
Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
Kansas politicians react to New York mayor’s ‘no brand’ comment
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Politicians, as well a Kansas sports team and even Eric Stonestreet all had something to say about New York Mayor Eric Adams’s comment about Kansas having no brand. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Adams held a news conference about his recent trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the aftermath […]
NYC Mayor Eric Adams throws shade at Kansas: 'They don't have a brand'
During a press conference on Tuesday, New York City mayor Eric Adams weirdly throws shade at Kansas, saying the state has no brand.
kcur.org
Big pandemic spending at Kansas hospitals could make your insurance even more expensive
WICHITA, Kansas — Spending shot up at hospitals in the first year of the pandemic amid struggles to find workers and critical supplies. Kansas saw a particularly big jump — and residents may end up footing the bill. Hospitals in the state spent an average of $2,228 per...
kcur.org
Kansas inmates got punished for drinking alcohol when the prison system was misusing tests
TOPEKA, Kansas — The Kansas prison system admits it's been misusing an alcohol-detecting test that it’s relied on for years and relied on to sort out punishment for inmates it suspected were drinking. Prison officials had been dipping the test strips into drinks to detect alcohol when it’s...
Kansas Democrats announce property tax cut plan
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A group of Kansas Democrats is rolling out their plan to cut property taxes. Democratic lawmakers, including some vying for a slot in the Kansas House of Representatives, announced a residential property tax reduction plan on Monday. “Property taxes are going up yet again, and the Kansas Legislature needs to do […]
informnny.com
Governor Hochul releases statement on Hurricane Ian
ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul released the following statement on behalf of New York State in regard to Hurricane Ian. Earlier in the week, Governor Hochul deployed the New York Army National Guard to Florida to assist with relief efforts. Governor Hochul’s full statement on...
informnny.com
Gov. Hochul extends lead over Zeldin, poll says
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Kathy Hochul has slightly extended her lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin as the candidates enter the final six weeks of their gubernatorial campaigns, according to a new Siena Poll released Wednesday. Hochul holds a 17-point lead over the Republican representative. The lead currently stands...
kcur.org
Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up
Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
KWCH.com
Kelly backs school sales tax holiday, tax relief for elderly and quicker end of 6.5% food tax
TOPEKA (Kansas Reflector) — Gov. Laura Kelly introduced the first piece of a second-term agenda Thursday anchored by proposals to immediately end the state’s tax on grocery purchases, expand by $50 million tax relief to the elderly and create a three-day, back-to-school sales tax holiday. Kelly said her...
$51M in bonuses being distributed in Kan. to direct care workers
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced that her administration has begun the process of distributing $51 million in bonuses for direct care workers at Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS) providers, according to a statement from her office. Governor Kelly announced the bonus payments early this year.
Millions in life insurance funds still unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA – As part of Life Insurance Awareness month, Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt highlights a lost and found search program that can have a significant financial impact on a family. Kansans can use this program to search among millions of dollars in unpaid life insurance policy funds. “Purchasing life...
Nearly 50% of Kansas electricity coming from wind, solar
adastraradio.com
Three Kansas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
TOPEKA, Kan. – Three Kansas schools have been designated 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona announced Friday, Sept. 16. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C.
WIBW
Undesirable species of fish found at Kansas lake
HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - An undesirable species of fish is threatening the ecosystem at a western Kansas lake. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Thursday, Sept. 29, that reports from the public of alleged intruders at Scott State Fishing Lake have been confirmed by its biologists in late August 2022.
Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's
Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
informnny.com
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
