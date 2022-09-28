ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Reflector

Kansas ads in governor’s race: Often misleading, disparaging with a partisan dash of truth

TOPEKA — The battle between distortion and nuance rages in the Kansas gubernatorial race as dozens of commercials flood television and the internet in a quest to influence voters’ views of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt. In the last few days, independent governor candidate Dennis Pyle added his voice to the […] The post Kansas ads in governor’s race: Often misleading, disparaging with a partisan dash of truth appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

NYC Mayor's comments on Kansas draw criticism

NEW YORK, NY. (KAKE) - New York City's Mayor is drawing fire for his comments about Kansas. During an appearance Tuesday morning Mayor Eric Adams discussed his recent trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. He mentioned wearing a shirt that identifies him as New York City's Mayor, saying the shirt means something because of New York City's "brand" in the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBW

Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Democrats announce property tax cut plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A group of Kansas Democrats is rolling out their plan to cut property taxes. Democratic lawmakers, including some vying for a slot in the Kansas House of Representatives, announced a residential property tax reduction plan on Monday. “Property taxes are going up yet again, and the Kansas Legislature needs to do […]
KANSAS STATE
informnny.com

Governor Hochul releases statement on Hurricane Ian

ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul released the following statement on behalf of New York State in regard to Hurricane Ian. Earlier in the week, Governor Hochul deployed the New York Army National Guard to Florida to assist with relief efforts. Governor Hochul’s full statement on...
FLORIDA STATE
informnny.com

Gov. Hochul extends lead over Zeldin, poll says

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Kathy Hochul has slightly extended her lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin as the candidates enter the final six weeks of their gubernatorial campaigns, according to a new Siena Poll released Wednesday. Hochul holds a 17-point lead over the Republican representative. The lead currently stands...
POLITICS
Hutch Post

$51M in bonuses being distributed in Kan. to direct care workers

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced that her administration has begun the process of distributing $51 million in bonuses for direct care workers at Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS) providers, according to a statement from her office. Governor Kelly announced the bonus payments early this year.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Millions in life insurance funds still unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA – As part of Life Insurance Awareness month, Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt highlights a lost and found search program that can have a significant financial impact on a family. Kansans can use this program to search among millions of dollars in unpaid life insurance policy funds. “Purchasing life...
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Three Kansas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

TOPEKA, Kan. – Three Kansas schools have been designated 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona announced Friday, Sept. 16. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Undesirable species of fish found at Kansas lake

HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - An undesirable species of fish is threatening the ecosystem at a western Kansas lake. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Thursday, Sept. 29, that reports from the public of alleged intruders at Scott State Fishing Lake have been confirmed by its biologists in late August 2022.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's

Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
informnny.com

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
FLORIDA STATE

