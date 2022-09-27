ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Comments / 0

Related
iecn.com

USC football ready to fight on

The past few years for the University of Southern California football program have been disappointing to say the least. Multiple coaching changes, a lack of identity, and failing to meet any sort of positiveexpectation. Yet, things look to be turning around. The program has started this season 4-0 and now has an established coach in Lincoln Riley as well as the many transfers that came with him from Oklahoma. Now the Trojans have one goal in mind: a trip to the college football playoff and a national title. Let’s take a look at their road to a possible championship, and what it’ll take from the team on the field to reach the mountain top.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Joel Klatt Has Harsh Reality For USC Football Fans

USC is much improved under Lincoln Riley, but FOX's Joel Klatt wants to keep it all in perspective. Speaking on his new platform, "The Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado QB tried to explain the difference between schools like USC and Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. If you actually go...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final eight games of USC’s season

USC had its toughest test of the young season on Saturday against Oregon State. The Trojans trailed for the first time all year, had just three points at the end of three quarters and left control of the game with their defense, which had been a question mark entering the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
Fullerton, CA
Football
Fullerton, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Fullerton, CA
HeySoCal

Damien coach placed on leave after allegedly assaulting player

Damien High School football coach Matt Bechtel has been placed on leave after a Bishop Amat High player filed a report with the La Verne Police Department alleging two men, including a Damien coach, battered him during a postgame fracas, according to a report published Monday. Jesse Ramos, the father...
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC’s Majorette Team appears on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ amidst backlash

The Cardinal Divas are making waves nationally, appearing on the Jennifer Hudson show on September 27 for an interview and performance in the show’s audience seats. The Cardinal Divas, USC’s first majorette team, made their debut at the September 17 Fresno State game in the stands of the Coliseum. A video of them went viral on social media, attracting attention beyond the buzz of South L.A. Just five days after their first performance, they were invited to perform on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cif#Coaching#American Football#Freeway League
theregistrysocal.com

UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM

Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Pepperdine Student Killed in Mulholland Crash

A senior at Pepperdine University was killed over the weekend when his car drove over the side of Mulholland Highway. KBUU is reporting 21-year-old Conner Budge was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday after his car fell down a cliff approximately 200 feet high. Budge was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in creative writing at […] The post Pepperdine Student Killed in Mulholland Crash appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thelog.com

Top Corner: Tuna up the Party in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH— “The Thunderbird 2-Day Overnight Charter with @danawharfrodandreelclub was epic!” said an Aug. 30 Newport Landing Facebook post. “Seventy-six Bluefin Tuna between 35-90lbs, and 10+ over 200lbs. 17 yellowtail, 38 Dorado, 54 Calico Bass & 39 Bonito.”. Newport Landing Sportfishing Photo.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Experts concerned crumbling coast line in San Clemente could be caused by train system

Local experts have continued to express concerns about the increased rate of erosion along the coasts in Southern California, adding constantly operating train systems to the list of factors they see as an issue. After a rare tropical storm made its way through the area, bringing heavy rains and high tide to the Southland in early September, experts took note of a considerable amount of erosion that occurred. As the coast continues to crumble away at a quick rate, they're looking at the train system as a source for concern. The railroad tracks experienced movement due to Tropical Storm Kay. "Subsequent waves and...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy