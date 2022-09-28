ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAV

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Earns National Accreditation and Recognition

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center was recently recognized by three nationally renowned agencies dedicated to improving health care quality and patient safety. The Joint Commission and the National Committee for Quality Assurance awarded accreditation to the agency serving Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen, while the federal Health Resources and Services Administration applauded a new electronic medical record system and telehealth services, among other qualities.
LAWRENCE, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Shawsheen Tech Seeks New Facility, Per the Apple. That May Mean a Vote In Tewksbury

At its Sept. 27 meeting, Shawsheen Tech School Committee member Brian O’Donnell, Chair of the Facilities and Capital Planning Subcommittee, announced that the Massachusetts School Building Authority will visit the Tech on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 to tour the building in response to the school’s statement of interest to enter the state’s school construction grant program for a new or renovated high school, reported the Wilmington Apple. Read more highlights of that meeting and find the link to it on YouTube at the Apple.
TEWKSBURY, MA
WHAV

Lt. Gov. Polito Tours Merrimack Valley YMCA in Methuen; Y Gets $250,000 State Grant for Roof, HVAC

The Merrimack Valley YMCA in Methuen is getting a new roof and HVAC systems thanks to a state grant aimed at child care organizations primarily serving low-income families. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito visited the YMCA last week, which received $250,000 from the Executive Office of Education Early Education and Out-of-School Time grant. She joined state Reps. Linda Dean Campbell and Frank A. Moran, among others, for a tour.
METHUEN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Haverhill, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Washington, MA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
WHAV

Haverhill Police and Fire Ready for Annual Heroes and Helpers Program to Aid Families

Haverhill police and firefighters are preparing once again to take children shopping for the upcoming holidays. The Heroes and Helpers program, hosted by the Haverhill Police Department and Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011, is now in its fourth year. Through the program, School Resource Officers Milady Figueroa, Nicole Donnelly and Gillian Privitera along with their team leader Sgt. Kevin Lynch, identify needy children throughout the community and take them Christmas shopping for their families at the local Target store. Speaking before the City Council earlier this week, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said last year’s event provided a $100 shopping spree for 100 children and he is hopeful this year’s program will surpass that.
HAVERHILL, MA
hot969boston.com

The 25 Best Public High Schools In Massachusetts Ranked

Some towns will feel a jolt of hometown pride as a result of this list while others will debate it vigorously, demanding answers over why their high school didn’t make the list or wasn’t higher. My message? Don’t shoot the messenger. Niche releases this report every year. And unlike other “Best High Schools” lists that are based entirely on test scores, Niche takes that into account along with input from students and teachers, as well as data from the US Department of Education. In the end we have this, the Top 25 Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts.
WESTFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skillsusa#Highschool#Whittier Tech#Allied Health#The Department Of Labor#Deve
WHAV

Parent Volunteers Return to Haverhill Schools as Coronavirus Infections Subside

As it is in the country at large, cases of COVID-19 among Haverhill Public School students are down significantly this year. Director of Health and Nursing Services Katie Vozeolas told the School Committee last week that, as of Sept. 20, there have been a total of 103 students with the virus out of 8,000 students enrolled citywide. She said while the basic formula for avoiding the disease remains the same, frequent hand washing and sanitizing, fresh air, working HVAC systems and staying home when one is sick, guidelines provided by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are much less stringent than one year ago.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

As State Manufacturing Exceeds Pre-Pandemic Levels, Haverhill’s Dela to add Jobs With State Grant

Haverhill’s Dela will add up to 18 jobs and expand its production of foam components after securing a $250,000 grant from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program. Dela, located in the Ward Hill Business Park, manufactures engineered flexible materials for companies servicing the medical, defense, public safety, footwear, automotive and specialty packaging industries. The grant is intended to give the company an edge against worldwide low labor cost competitors. Dela will purchase foam fabrication equipment, allowing the company to produce in large scale, at competitive pricing, disposable body positioner components for operating rooms, medical devices and custom packaging inserts.
HAVERHILL, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Developers Wants Zoning Change in Framingham as Part of New Housing Choice Legislation

FRAMINGHAM – Imagine an area of Framingham with multiple types of housing. Some ownership properties and some rental properties. A mix of townhouses, duplexes, cottages, a couple of apartment buildings, and an assisted living facility. Included in the development is a neighborhood restaurant, a coffee shop, perhaps a small market or retail store, and even green space that connects to an existing neighborhood park and trails.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
bostonrealestatetimes.com

R. W. Holmes Negotiates Flex Building Sale in Haverhill, MA

WAYLAND, MA–R.W. Holmes, one of the largest commercial brokerage firms serving tenants and landlords in Massachusetts for more than 45 years, today announced that they recently negotiated the sale of a 22,541-square-foot flex building in Haverhill, MA. Located at 242 Neck Road, the building was acquired by Richardson Green,...
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Heading to the Topsfield Fair? The poultry building will be closed this year

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — The building that houses the Topsfield Fair’s poultry show will be closed this year due to avian influenza concerns. In a statement, Topsfield Fair General Manager James O’Brien said, “Per the recommendation of The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about the highly pathogenic avian influenza, we have made the difficult decision not to open our Poultry Building during the 2022 Topsfield Fair.”
TOPSFIELD, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy