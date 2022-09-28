Read full article on original website
boldsky.com
Horoscope Today, 28 September 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
Elite Daily
Your October Horoscope Will Keep You On Your Toes Leading Up To Halloween
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: fall. Though it’s known for its spooky undertones, autumn is also full of exciting events, especially when it comes to astrology. Your October 2022 horoscope is already giving you plenty to mentally prepare for, far beyond the Halloween festivities. Two...
TODAY.com
October 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign
According to astrology, October 2022 is a month for achieving and doing, rather than sitting back and watching life unfold. We have the opportunity to fine-tune our destinies — as long as we’re dedicated to the goals we want. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look...
SFGate
Horoscope for Thursday, 9/29/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Others have the upper hand now that Venus is in Libra, but there are ways to get what you want. Charm, guile, and showing a little leg helps. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Venus enters sibling sign Libra so look to relatives or friends for guidance. They see things better than you and won't steer you wrong.
The Review
Horoscopes: Week of Sep. 27
Aquarius: Stop romanticizing that one random person that you keep bumping into on campus. It’s not fate, you just have similar schedules. Calm down. Pisces: You won’t establish the deep, emotional connection you’re looking for in the basement of a frat house. That’s what women’s bathrooms are for.
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here & Mercury Retrograde Is Officially Coming to an End
If you’re at the end of your rope, your horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2 will give you the confidence to keep going. There’s so much to look forward to right now, and after the intense month we’ve all had, the astrology of the current moment is a downright blessing. As Mercury retrograde joins forces with Venus in Virgo on September 26, it will give you the opportunity to heal lingering rifts, reconnect with old friends and passionately resume creative projects you’ve abandoned. This retrograde has placed immeasurable pressure on your relationships, but Venus—planet of romance and...
NYLON
Your October 2022 Horoscope Brings The Party — And The Drama
As of October 2, we’ve finished the third Mercury Retrograde of 2022, a giant-size back-to-school blowout for Virgo and Libra season. Schools reopened their doors to socially maldeveloped lockdown children; understaffed fast food restaurants further embraced robot labor; and the British monarchy went for a new look. Mercury retrogrades come in handy during periods of intense turnover, helping us to hash out the details of the new world order.
Scorpio—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Going Down A Rabbit Hole Of Self-Discovery
Are you ready to explore your inner psyche? Your Scorpio horoscope for September 2022 says it’s time to unleash all those pent-up emotions you’ve been holding inside. As Mercury in your 12th house of spirituality forms an opposition with expansive Jupiter on September 2, there’s a chance that visions from your subconscious could alert you to some deep-seated truths that need recognizing. If you’re already feeling confused, keep in mind that this is only the beginning! When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you can expect your dreams to get super wild, so remember to jot down what you can remember...
Stay Tuned, Pisces—Your October Horoscope Says Life Is About to Get Much More Interesting
A lot is happening in your Pisces horoscope for October 2022, so hang on tight! It all begins on October 1, when Venus opposes Jupiter in your second house of money and paves the way for so much financial growth. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to splurge on a big purchase or ask for that raise you deserve, the time is now! Either way, you’re beginning this month with a deeper understanding of the beauty that surrounds you, so make your universe that much more pleasing to your eye. Because Mercury retrograde will also come to an end...
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – September 30, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might not like the sudden setback in your plans. But keep that headstrong Arian temperament in check and wait for explanations. Things will begin to clear up by week’s end. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Enjoy the respite from your recent...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Horoscopes Sept. 26 through Oct. 1
ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Be ready for drama in the workplace, Aries. You may be experiencing general dissatisfaction at your job, or it could be due to tension with one coworker in particular. Be diplomatic; the workplace is not the environment for your brash ways. Crystal for...
Your September Horoscope Predicts A Beautiful Virgo Season (But Also A Hectic Mercury Retrograde)
It’s been a chaotic summer, but your September 2022 horoscope proves the cosmos are just getting started. After all, this month is kicking off on quite a bang, because Mercury—planet of communication—is will form an opposition with loudmouth Jupiter on September 2, which could lead to some brilliant ideas and explosive brainstorming sessions! However, it could also inspire you to overpromise and underdeliver, so remember to be realistic. This month begins with Virgo season underway, which means class is back in session. It’s time to get organized and practical about your goals, because this mutable earth time believes in the power...
Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, September 2022
The sun in Virgo lights up the sector of your chart that rules success and recognition, making it an exciting time of year to stand in the spotlight, make big career moves, and think about the legacy you want to leave behind. You might be building a new reputation for yourself at this moment.
ohmymag.co.uk
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Month Of September, Thanks To Mercury Retrograde
If you’re already feeling bittersweet about summer coming to an end, you might be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of September 2022. After all, not everyone is digging the overly analytical and perfectionist vibe of Virgo season, which often magnifies even the tiniest of flaws! However, this September is bound to be an even more intense ride than it usually is, because Mercury stations retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September 9. This will likely provoke miscommunications in your relationships that may eventually lead to a full-blown conflict. If you and your S.O. are suddenly...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense
September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass. Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a...
MindBodyGreen
Are Libra & Scorpio Actually Compatible? Astrology Experts Weigh In
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Each of the 12 astrological signs are unique and nuanced, and that means some signs get along better than others. In the case of Libra and Scorpio, here's how these two signs match up, how they don't, and whether they can make it work in a relationship, according to astrologers.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Wants You To Embrace Cuffing Season, Because It’s Finally Fall
Don’t look down, because your love horoscope for the week of September 19 to September 25 is proof that life is as exhilarating as an amusement park ride at the moment. And even though you may feel sick with so many twists, turns and unexpected drops, there’s a reason so many people are waiting in line for their chance at love. Even though Mercury retrograde is currently kicking up the drama and confusion in your relationships, it’s also paving the way for so much accelerated growth. On September 20, loving Venus will form a trine with unpredictable Uranus, which will inspire...
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast September 26th To Oct 2nd, 2022
We have a jam-packed 7 days of Transits in this week's astrology that makes us feel more hyper than usual. Venus enters Libra, increasing the demand for harmony in our romantic and financial lives. When Mercury turns direct, we can make sense of the uncertainty from the previous month.
